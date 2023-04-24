Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLUEROOT

review star

No reviews yet

2829 2nd Avenue S, STE 10

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

Popular Items

DARK CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE
NOT YOUR MAMA'S RICE CRISPY TREAT
GREEN GOD

SALADS + BOWLS

WARM BOWLS

SANTA FE with CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$16.00

The fan favorite. Spring mix, quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and (spicy) chipotle vinaigrette

MYKONOS

$13.00

Our version of the Greek salad, bright and light! Spinach, quinoa, cucumber, sweety drop peppers, kalamata olives, sliced almonds, feta, and red wine vinaigrette

GREEN GOD

$13.50

All the good, green things. Spinach, avocado, soft-boiled farm egg, brown rice, cucumber, edamame, sunflower seeds, and avocado green goddess dressing. *Chef's kiss*

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$12.50

Create your own adventure! Choose 2 greens or grains, 4 toppings, and your favorite dressing. Add protein if you like (additional charge)

SALADS

FARMSTAND with GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

The OG. Spinach, roasted + raw seasonal vegetables, cheddar, spiced pecans, and house creamy dill dressing

MAGIC CITY

$12.50

Southern vibes. Spring mix, cabbage, chow chow, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, almonds, and "BBQ" vinaigrette

CALIFORNIA COBB with GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

West coast feels. Arugula, grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, soft-boiled farm egg, and creamy dill dressing.

BURGERS

BEYOND BURGERS

Plant-based burgers stacked with our favorite things.

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$15.00

Plant-based burger stacked with pickled onion, arugula, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with baked kettle chips. Add side salad for additional charge.

BLUEROOT BURGER

$15.00

Plant-based burger stacked with pickled onion, cucumber, arugula, and creamy dill dressing on a toasted bun. Served with baked kettle chips

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

The classic! Creamy dill, tomato jam, house-made pickles, arugula, cheddar on a brioche bun.

SPICY PACIFIC BURGER

$15.00

A slam dunk spicy surprise. Plant-based burger stacked with mango-apricot chutney, spicy tomato jam, spicy slaw, and basil on a toasted bun.

BBQ BURGER

$15.00

Southern vibes. Plant-based burger stacked with smoked cheddar, REAL bacon, house-made pickles, cabbage, and BBQ vinaigrette on a toasted bun.

GRAB & GO

PROTEIN BOXES

Your on-the-move fuel. Choose your protein (grilled chicken, chicken salad, or tamari-glazed tofu) with a trio of seasonal hummus, fresh vegetables, and gluten free crackers.

PROTEIN BOX with TAMARI-GLAZED TOFU

$11.00

Your ideal companion post-workout, mid-afternoon energy slump, on road trips, or for clean and simple snacking. One box includes our baked tamari-glazed tofu, house-made seasonal hummus, seasonal vegetables, and our Clean Quinoa

PROTEIN BOX with GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00Out of stock

Your ideal companion post-workout, mid-afternoon energy slump, on road trips, or for clean and simple snacking. One box includes antibiotic- and hormone-free grilled chicken breast, house-made seasonal hummus, seasonal vegetables, and our Clean Quinoa

PROTEIN BOX with CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Your ideal companion post-workout, mid-afternoon energy slump, on road trips, or for clean and simple snacking. One box includes Clean Chicken Salad (no mayo!), house-made seasonal hummus, vegetables, and our Clean Quinoa

CLEAN CHICKEN SALAD

House specialty. No mayo!

CLEAN CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL

$8.50

It’s true. Chicken salad CAN be clean + healthy. Our version starts with (always antibiotic- and hormone-free) shredded white breast chicken and leans on Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard (instead of mayo) for extra parts protein and powerful flavor. We’ve added finely sliced celery for a crunch, and fresh herbs, sea salt, and black pepper to round out the perfect palate profile. Enjoy!

HUMMUS

$4.50+

Clean and simple. THAT'S IT. Chickpeas, beets, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, spices, sea salt

SWEET POTATO HUMMUS

$4.50+

Clean hummus! Sweet potatoes, chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon, herbs, spices, and sea salt. That's it! Gluten free, dairy free, and vegan.

SWEET TREATS

DARK CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE

$4.00+

Dairy free, gluten free, no refined sugars, the highest quality dark chocolate, and a boost of healthy fats, protein, and fiber...it's everything you want in a brownie and nothing you don't

NOT YOUR MAMA'S RICE CRISPY TREAT

$3.50

Our signature sweet snack is a twist on the childhood favorite with all of the goodness, zero refined sugars, protein, and fiber in every bar

BEVERAGES

KOMBUCHA

BETTER KOMBUCHA - HIBISCUS

$5.00

BETTER KOMBUCHA - ELDERBERRRY

$5.00

HARVEST ROOTS - SEASONAL

$5.00

HARVEST ROOTS - BLOSSOM

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

CLEAN GREEN SMOOTHIE

$9.95

Get your greens in! No sugar, no additives, no BS. Just plants

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday Closed
Restaurant info

SALADS, BURGERS, AND BOWLS

Website

Location

2829 2nd Avenue S, STE 10, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

Directions

