CLEAN CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL

$8.50

It’s true. Chicken salad CAN be clean + healthy. Our version starts with (always antibiotic- and hormone-free) shredded white breast chicken and leans on Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard (instead of mayo) for extra parts protein and powerful flavor. We’ve added finely sliced celery for a crunch, and fresh herbs, sea salt, and black pepper to round out the perfect palate profile. Enjoy!