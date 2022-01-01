Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Blues City Cafe 138 Beale Street

review star

No reviews yet

138 Beale St

Memphis, TN 38103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Sausage and Cheese Platter

$14.99

Hickory smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, kosher kill pickles, crunchy bread and butter pick clips, and mild pepperoncinis, served with BBQ sauce.

Cheese Fries

$11.99

A mound of steak fries smothered with our blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese blend and topped with jalapenos. Served with Ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

Blues City Cheese Fries covered with our homemade seafood gumbo, topped with jalapenos, and covered with our Homemade Chili. Served with Ranch dressing.

BBQ Pork Fries

$14.99

Blues City Cheese Fries covered with our homemade seafood gumbo and topped with BBQ pork, BBQ Sauce, and jalapenos. Served with Ranch dressing.

Gumbo Cheese Fries

$14.99

Blues City Cheese Fries covered with our Seafood Gumbo and topped with jalapenos. Served with Ranch dressing.

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

A cast iron skillet filled with fresh button mushroom caps, stuffed with a shrimp and crab mix, sautéed in garlic butter.

Seafood Au Gratin

$12.99

A mix of crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish in a white cream sauce topped with bread crumbs and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic crouton toast points.

Skillet Shrimp App

$10.99

Four jumbo mouth watering shrimp served one of three ways: Cajun Carlic, BBQ Seasoned or Golden Fried.

Memphis Soul Stew

$6.50+

Delta stew made with strip steak, onions, carrots, potatoes, and more. Served with Texas toast.

Seafood Gumbo

$7.99+

Roux based, spicy gumbo loaded with veggies, crawfish, shrimp, catfish, and more. Served with Texas toast.

Chef Larry's Turnip Greens

$6.50+

Chef Larry's signature greens with his special blend of hot sauce and spices that will make these greens something you will never forget. Served with hushpuppies.

Homemade Chili

$5.99+

Our homemade beef based chili. Served with Texas toast.

3 Tamales and Chili

$8.99

Blue City's own blend of beef, peppers, and spices, rolled in cornmeal, wrapped, and steamed. Served with a cup of Homemade Chili.

6 Tamales and Chili

$14.99

Blue City's own blend of beef, peppers, and spices, rolled in cornmeal, wrapped, and steamed. Served with a bowl of Homemade Chili.

Hushpuppies App

$6.50

Salads

House Side Salad

$7.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Salad mix topped with bacon, cheese, a hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Marinated Salad

$7.99

Topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons, and our house marinade dressing.

Entrees

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand battered chicken tenderloins, served with coleslaw, Texas toast, and choice of additional side. Served with choice of ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ sauce.

Golden Fried Catfish

$20.99

"Simmons" Mississippi farm-raised catfish, filleted and hand battered with our own cornmeal and spice breading, then golden fried. Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, Texas toast, tartar sauce, and additional side.

8 Skillet Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Eight jumbo mouth watering shrimp served one of three ways: Cajun Carlic, BBQ Seasoned or Golden Fried. Served with coleslaw, Texas toast, and choice of additional side.

12 Skillet Shrimp Dinner

$27.99

Twelve jumbo mouth watering shrimp served one of three ways: Cajun Carlic, BBQ Seasoned or Golden Fried. Served with coleslaw, Texas toast, and choice of additional side.

Half Rack of BBQ Ribs

$22.99

A half rack of Blues City's legendary hickory-smoked ribs basted with our homemade BBQ sauce that are slow cooked to perfection. Served with baked beans, coleslaw, Texas toast, and an additional side.

Full Rack of BBQ Ribs

$32.99

A full rack of Blues City's legendary hickory-smoked ribs basted with our homemade BBQ sauce that are slow cooked to perfection. Served with baked beans, coleslaw, Texas toast, and an additional side.

Best Meal on Beale

$25.99

A half rack of our legendary ribs and a catfish fillet. Served with baked beans, coleslaw, Texas toast, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, and an additional side.

Steaks

Memphis Strip Steak

$37.99

Over a pound of hand-cut strip loin, sliced, and grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of salad, Texas toast, and an additional side.

24oz Cowboy Ribeye

$48.99

Our 24-oz Cowboy cut ribeye, sliced in house, and grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of salad, Texas toast, and an additional side.

2lb T-Bone

$52.99

Served with a choice of salad, Texas toast, and an additional side.

3lb Porterhouse

$77.99

Served with a choice of salad, Texas toast, and an additional side.

Bad to the Bone-In Pork Chop

$26.95

A 14-oz bone-in pork chop seasoned with Blues City's seasoning. Served with a choice of salad, Texas toast, and an additional side.

Desserts

Apple Dumpling with Ice Cream

$9.99

Hot Fudge Brownie À la Mode

$8.99

Pecan Pie À la Mode

$8.99

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Green Beans

$3.50

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Baked Beans

$3.00

Add-Ons to Entrees

Add Chicken to Entree

$3.99

Add Fish to Entree

$4.99

Add Mushroom to Entree

$8.99

Add Sausage to Entree

$8.99

Add BBQ Pork to Entree

$7.99

Add Toast

$0.75

Sauce Add-On

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add Honey Mustard

$0.50

Add BBQ

$0.50

Add Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Add Pineapple Mango Vinaigrette

$0.50

Add Caesar

$0.50

Add House Dressing

$0.50

Add Cocktail

$0.50

Add Tartar

$0.50

Downtown Dining

Downtown Half Rack

$20.22

Downtown Catfish

$20.22

Downtown 8 Shrimp

$20.22
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

This old-school juke joint/eatery specializes in the blues music & soul food of the Delta region.

Location

138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery
Blues City Cafe image
Blues City Cafe image
Blues City Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
orange star4.5 • 101
185 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
McEwen's Memphis - 120 Monroe Ave
orange starNo Reviews
120 Monroe Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #09 Union
orange starNo Reviews
1286 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
1383 Jackson Ave Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
orange star4.8 • 825
862 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Sweet Grass
orange star4.3 • 307
937 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston