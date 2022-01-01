Blue's Egg
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Milwaukee's best breakfast and brunch. Our goal is to provide hospitality, vision, and a slice of community every day. By supporting the needs of the community, we strive to preserve the EGG: Everyone's Good Graces.
Location
317 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53213
Gallery