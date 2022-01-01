Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue's Egg

317 North 76th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53213

Eggs & Stuff (Online)

2 Local Eggs

2 Local Eggs

$11.95

2 eggs, meat, toast and browns

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.50

2 buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter, powdered sugar and Little Man syrup

2 Blueberry Pancakes

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$13.25

2 blueberry buttermilk pancakes with lemon creme anglaise, powdered sugar, whipped butter and Little Man syrup

2 Grain Cakes

2 Grain Cakes

$13.25

2 mixed grain pancakes with bananas and walnuts, powdered sugar, whipped butter and maple syrup

2 Gluten Free Cakes

2 Gluten Free Cakes

$13.95

2 gluten free pancakes with powdered sugar, whipped butter and Little Man syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$11.95

2 pieces of French toast with powdered sugar, whipped butter, Little Man syrup and choice of meat

Gluten Free French Toast

$13.95

Restoring Grains (Online)

Bowl of Rejuvenation

Bowl of Rejuvenation

$15.95

farro, arugula, roasted broccoli, mushrooms, wild wonder tomatoes, sliced avocado, feta, radish, poached eggs or tofu scramble, sofrito sauce

On Bread (Online)

1/2# Niman Ranch Prime Steak Burger

1/2# Niman Ranch Prime Steak Burger

$16.95

1/2# Niman Ranch Burger with fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese and fries

One Burrito for Mankind

One Burrito for Mankind

$15.95

tofu scramble, brown rice, avocado smash, black beans, arugula, onion, roasted tomatoes, pseudo sauce and fries

Bacon & Tomato Grilled Cheese

Bacon & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$14.95

bacon, tomato, cheddar and fontina cheese, fresh basil pesto, thick-cut white bread, and fries

BLT

BLT

$14.50

cherrywood bacon, sliced fresh tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and mayonnaise on thick-cut white bread

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

6 oz buttermilk fried chicken breast, fresh tomato, green leaf lettuce, fontina cheese, smoked paprika aioli, seeded bun and fries

Goodness Gracious (Online)

Blue's Classic Benedict

Blue's Classic Benedict

$16.95

2 poached eggs, pulled ham, English muffin and hollandaise, side of browns

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$16.95

2 poached eggs, fresh spinach, beef steak tomatoes, English muffin and hollandaise with side of browns

Dubliner Benedict

Dubliner Benedict

$16.95

2 poached eggs, corned beef, creamy leeks, rye toast, paprika aioli with side of browns

Pulled Ham Omelette

Pulled Ham Omelette

$15.95

frisée, onion, Saxony alpine cheese, side toast

Open Omelette

$15.95
Chicken Chorizo Omelette

Chicken Chorizo Omelette

$15.95

house-made chicken chorizo, rich tomato sauce, goat cheese, pickled chiles with side toast and browns

Classic Blue's (Online)

Crispy Shrimp, Bay Scallop & Calamari Scramble

Crispy Shrimp, Bay Scallop & Calamari Scramble

$16.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, rich tomato sauce, paprika aioli and toast

Rooted Veggie-Hash

Rooted Veggie-Hash

$14.95

mixed root vegetables, fresh spinach, poached eggs, avocado, chili hollandaise and toast

House-Made Corned Beef Hash

House-Made Corned Beef Hash

$16.95

corned beef hash with poached egg and toast

Blue's Hoppel Poppel

Blue's Hoppel Poppel

$15.95

scrambled eggs, cream, zesty sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, shredded potatoes, spinach, hollandaise side toast

Fritatta Ranchero

Fritatta Ranchero

$14.95

scrambled eggs, cream, chicken chorizo, black beans, shredded potatoes, pepper jack, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, crispy corn chips and toast

Sides (Online)

ADD 1 Egg

$1.75

ADD Blueberries

$1.50

ADD Choco Chips

$1.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.95
Housemade Chicken Chorizo

Housemade Chicken Chorizo

$5.95

Housemade Veggie Sausage Patty

$5.95

Large Smoothie

$7.25

Petite Berry Smoothie

$5.95
Pulled Corned Beef

Pulled Corned Beef

$5.95

Sauteed Spinach

$4.95

SIDE 2 Eggs

$3.25

SIDE Avacado

$2.00

SIDE Bagel

$3.95

SIDE Berries

SIDE Caesar

$5.95

SIDE Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

SIDE Crab Cake

$9.50

SIDE English Muffin

$2.95

SIDE Granola

$5.95

SIDE Green Salad

$4.50

SIDE Guacamole

$2.50

SIDE Half Grapefruit

$3.95

SIDE Hollandaise

$1.00

SIDE Oatmeal

$4.95

SIDE One Choco Chip Pancake

$5.95

SIDE ONE French Toast

$5.95

SIDE One Grain Cake

$6.49

SIDE ONE Pancake

$5.95

SIDE ONE Toast

$1.75

SIDE Peanut Butter

$0.75

SIDE Pesto

$1.50

SIDE Pico de Gallo

$1.75

SIDE Polenta

$5.95

SIDE Steak

$9.95

SIDE Tofu Scramble

$5.95

SIDE TWO Toast

$2.95

SIDE Veggie of the Day

$5.95

SIDE Yogurt

$5.50
Slow-Baked Pulled Ham

Slow-Baked Pulled Ham

$5.95
Thick Cut Cherrywood Bacon

Thick Cut Cherrywood Bacon

$5.95
Zesty Sausage Links

Zesty Sausage Links

$5.95

Soup & Salad (Online)

Caesar

$13.95
Blue's Salad

Blue's Salad

$13.95

Loose Leaf Wedge Salad

$15.95
Triple Berry Spinach

Triple Berry Spinach

$16.95

Avocado Citrus Salad

$15.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.95

Blue's Browns (Online)

Crisp 'n' Browns

$5.50
Browns 'n' Cheddar

Browns 'n' Cheddar

$7.50

Very Stuffed Browns (Online)

Pulled Ham Browns

Pulled Ham Browns

$10.50
Goat Cheese Browns

Goat Cheese Browns

$10.50
Chicken Chorizo Browns

Chicken Chorizo Browns

$10.50
Roasted Mushroom Browns

Roasted Mushroom Browns

$10.50

Aged Provolone

$10.50

Skinny Browns (Online)

EVOO Browns

EVOO Browns

$9.50
Florentine Browns

Florentine Browns

$9.50

Bakery (Online)

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.55
Crunk Monkey

Crunk Monkey

$4.95

Crunk Sauce

$1.00

Scrubs Monkey

2 Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$1.50
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50
Espresso Cookie

Espresso Cookie

$1.50
Maple Bacon Cookie

Maple Bacon Cookie

$1.50

Chef'c Choice Buckle

$4.00

Chef's Choice Coffee Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Chef's Choice Donut

$2.00

Chef's Choice Muffin

$2.50

Dog Treats

$4.95

Granolla

$10.95
6 Cookies

6 Cookies

$8.00

Cake Bites

$1.50
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.00

Gluten Free Loaf

$10.95

Kid's Menu (Online)

Kid's Egg

$5.95

Kid's French Toast

$5.95

Kid's Pancake

$5.95

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.95

Kid's Blueberry Pancake

$6.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.95

Kid's PBJ

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Burger

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Kid's Gluten Free Pancake

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Drinks

Cocktails Online

Mimosa Package

$24.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$10.00

Canned Beer OO

CAN Miller Lite

CAN Miller Lite

$3.00

CAN Miller High Life

$3.00

CAN Schlitz Tall Boy

$4.00
CAN PBR Tall Boy

CAN PBR Tall Boy

$3.00
CAN Lakefront Riverwest Stein

CAN Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$4.00

CAN MKE Brewing Company IPA

$4.00

CAN 3 Sheeps Fresh Coast

$5.00

CAN Central Waters Honey Blonde Ale

$5.00

CAN Cloudless Hard Seltzer

$5.00

CAN Lakefront Riverwest Stein NA

$4.00

CAN Clausthauer

$5.00

Sparkling By The Bottle

BTL Wycliff

$16.00

Soda OO

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Point

$3.25

IZZE

$3.75

La Croix Sparkling

$3.50

Barista OO

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Nutella Latte

$5.00

Campfire Latte

$5.00

Bananas Foster Latte

$5.00

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Steamer

$4.00

Extra Shot Espresso

$2.00

Valentine Decaf

$3.25

Chai Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Juice OO

Small OJ

$3.75

Large OJ

$4.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Small Apple Juice

$3.25

Large Apple Juice

$4.00

AJ 's Refresher

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee/Tea OO

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Valentine Coffee

$3.25

Milk OO

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Milwaukee's best breakfast and brunch. Our goal is to provide hospitality, vision, and a slice of community every day. By supporting the needs of the community, we strive to preserve the EGG: Everyone's Good Graces.

317 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53213

