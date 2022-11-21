Blue Square Pizza
30 Main St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Detroit-Style
DT Red Top Cheese Large
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes
DT Red Top Cheese Small
DT Red Top Roni Small
wild sicilian oregano, ezzo pepperoni, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes
DT Red Top Roni Large
wild sicilian oregano, ezzo pepperoni, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes
DT Detroit White Small
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, hand-dipped ricotta, evoo, hot honey, fresh herb, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Detroit White Large
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, hand-dipped ricotta, evoo, hot honey, fresh herb, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Mushroom Truffle Small
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, roasted mushrooms, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herb, truffle oil, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Mushroom Truffle Large
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, roasted mushrooms, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herb, truffle oil, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeno Small
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, crushed tomatoes
DT Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeno Large
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, crushed tomatoes
DT Sausage and Red Onion Small
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, crushed tomatoes, fresh herb
DT Sausage and Red Onion Large
DT Soppressata and Hot Honey Small
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes, , soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey
DT Soppressata and Hot Honey Large
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes, , soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey
DT Detroit Summer Veggie Small
wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, detroit-inspired cheese blend, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Detroit Summer Veggie Large
wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, detroit-inspired cheese blend, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Small
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, smoked pancetta, scallion, crushed tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano
DT Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Large
wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, smoked pancetta, scallion, crushed tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano
Grandma Pies
Grandma Margherita
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, basil, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
Grandma Pepperoni
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano
Upside Down Grandma
wild sicilian oregano, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, sourdough breadcrumbs, parmigiano-reggiano
New York-Style Round Pies
NY Classic Cheese Small
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Classic Cheese Large
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Pepperoni Small
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Pepperoni Large
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Bianca Small
wild sicilian oregano, fresh sliced garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Bianca Large
wild sicilian oregano, fresh sliced garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Tomato Pie Small
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, chili flake, sourdough breadcrumbs, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Tomato Pie Large
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, chili flake, sourdough breadcrumbs, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Soppressata and Hot Honey Small
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey
NY Soppressata and Hot Honey Large
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey
NY Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Small
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Large
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Sausage and Red Onion Small
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, fresh herbs, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Sausage and Red Onion Large
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, fresh herbs, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Mushroom Truffle Small
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, roasted mushroom, parmigiano-reggiano, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herbs, truffle oil
NY Mushroom Truffle Large
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, roasted mushroom, parmigiano-reggiano, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herbs, truffle oil
NY Summer Veggie Small
wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, evoo
NY Summer Veggie Large
wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, evoo
NY Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Small
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, smoked pancetta, scallion, parmigiano-reggiano
NY Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Large
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, smoked pancetta, scallion, parmigiano-reggiano
12" Gluten Free New York-Style Round Pies
Classic Cheese Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
Pepperoni Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano
Bianca Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, fresh sliced garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano
Tomato Pie Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, chili flake, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano
Soppressata and Hot Honey Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey
Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, parmigiano-reggiano
Sausage and Red Onion Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, fresh herbs, parmigiano-reggiano
Mushroom Truffle Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, roasted mushroom, parmigiano-reggiano, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herbs, truffle oil
NY Summer Veggie Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, evoo
NY Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Gluten Free
wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, smoked pancetta, scallion, parmigiano-reggiano
Sides
Buffalo Wings 8pc
house dust, twice cooked
Buffalo Wings 12pc
house dust, twice cooked
BBQ Wings 8pc
house dust, twice cooked
BBQ Wings 12pc
house dust, twice cooked
Plain Wings 8pc
house dust, twice cooked
Plain Wings 12pc
house dust, twice cooked
Detroit Cheese Sticks
wild sicilian oregano, garlic butter, detroit-inspired cheese blend, parmigiano-reggiano. served with a side of marinara sauce
Buffalo Dipping Sauce
BBQ Dipping Sauce
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Marinara Dipping Sauce
Beverages
Pepsi can
Diet Pepsi can
Mountain Dew can
Ginger Ale can
Aquafina 16.9oz
Bubly Lime
Bubly Raspberry
Mug Root Beer Can
Nitro Pepsi Vanilla
Rock Star Energy
Rock Star Zero
Pure Leaf Tea - Lemon
Pure Leaf Tea - Raspberry
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Salads
House
baby crispy greens from little leaf farms, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, house vinaigrette
Caesar
chopped romaine, sourdough croutons, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, house caesar dressing
Baby Crispy Greens with Soppressata
baby crispy greens from little leaf farms, soppressata from zoe’s meats, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, honey-thyme vinaigrette
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Blue Square Pizza is a Detroit and New York-inspired pizzeria with a focus on naturally leavened pizza dough (a.ka. sourdough), which offers a more complex flavor profile than commercially yeasted pizza dough.
30 Main St, Hopkinton, MA 01748