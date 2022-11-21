Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Square Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

30 Main St

Hopkinton, MA 01748

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Classic Cheese Large
NY Classic Cheese Small
NY Pepperoni Large

Detroit-Style

DT Red Top Cheese Large

DT Red Top Cheese Large

$19.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes

DT Red Top Cheese Small

$14.00
DT Red Top Roni Small

DT Red Top Roni Small

$16.00

wild sicilian oregano, ezzo pepperoni, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes

DT Red Top Roni Large

DT Red Top Roni Large

$22.00

wild sicilian oregano, ezzo pepperoni, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes

DT Detroit White Small

DT Detroit White Small

$17.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, hand-dipped ricotta, evoo, hot honey, fresh herb, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Detroit White Large

DT Detroit White Large

$25.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, hand-dipped ricotta, evoo, hot honey, fresh herb, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Mushroom Truffle Small

DT Mushroom Truffle Small

$17.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, roasted mushrooms, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herb, truffle oil, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Mushroom Truffle Large

DT Mushroom Truffle Large

$26.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, roasted mushrooms, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herb, truffle oil, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeno Small

DT Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeno Small

$17.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, crushed tomatoes

DT Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeno Large

DT Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeno Large

$25.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, crushed tomatoes

DT Sausage and Red Onion Small

DT Sausage and Red Onion Small

$17.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, crushed tomatoes, fresh herb

DT Sausage and Red Onion Large

$25.00

DT Soppressata and Hot Honey Small

$20.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes, , soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey

DT Soppressata and Hot Honey Large

$28.00Out of stock

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, crushed tomatoes, , soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey

DT Detroit Summer Veggie Small

DT Detroit Summer Veggie Small

$17.00Out of stock

wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, detroit-inspired cheese blend, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Detroit Summer Veggie Large

DT Detroit Summer Veggie Large

$25.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, detroit-inspired cheese blend, cherry tomato, red onion, basil, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Small

$17.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, smoked pancetta, scallion, crushed tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano

DT Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Large

$27.00

wild sicilian oregano, detroit-inspired cheese blend, smoked pancetta, scallion, crushed tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano

Grandma Pies

Grandma Margherita

Grandma Margherita

$25.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, basil, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano

Grandma Pepperoni

$25.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano

Upside Down Grandma

Upside Down Grandma

$25.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, sourdough breadcrumbs, parmigiano-reggiano

New York-Style Round Pies

NY Classic Cheese Small

NY Classic Cheese Small

$13.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Classic Cheese Large

NY Classic Cheese Large

$19.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Pepperoni Small

NY Pepperoni Small

$15.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Pepperoni Large

NY Pepperoni Large

$21.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Bianca Small

NY Bianca Small

$15.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh sliced garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Bianca Large

NY Bianca Large

$23.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh sliced garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Tomato Pie Small

NY Tomato Pie Small

$15.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, chili flake, sourdough breadcrumbs, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Tomato Pie Large

NY Tomato Pie Large

$23.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, chili flake, sourdough breadcrumbs, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Soppressata and Hot Honey Small

$19.00Out of stock

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey

NY Soppressata and Hot Honey Large

$27.00Out of stock

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey

NY Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Small

NY Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Small

$16.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Large

NY Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Large

$24.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Sausage and Red Onion Small

NY Sausage and Red Onion Small

$16.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, fresh herbs, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Sausage and Red Onion Large

NY Sausage and Red Onion Large

$24.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, fresh herbs, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Mushroom Truffle Small

NY Mushroom Truffle Small

$16.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, roasted mushroom, parmigiano-reggiano, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herbs, truffle oil

NY Mushroom Truffle Large

NY Mushroom Truffle Large

$24.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, roasted mushroom, parmigiano-reggiano, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herbs, truffle oil

NY Summer Veggie Small

NY Summer Veggie Small

$16.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, evoo

NY Summer Veggie Large

NY Summer Veggie Large

$24.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, evoo

NY Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Small

$17.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, smoked pancetta, scallion, parmigiano-reggiano

NY Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Large

$26.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, smoked pancetta, scallion, parmigiano-reggiano

12" Gluten Free New York-Style Round Pies

Classic Cheese Gluten Free

$16.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Pepperoni Gluten Free

$18.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, ezzo pepperoni, parmigiano-reggiano

Bianca Gluten Free

$18.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh sliced garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano

Tomato Pie Gluten Free

$18.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, chili flake, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano

Soppressata and Hot Honey Gluten Free

$22.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, soppressata from zoe’s meats, hot honey

Pepperoni and Fresh Jalapeño Gluten Free

$19.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, parmigiano-reggiano

Sausage and Red Onion Gluten Free

$19.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, hand-pinched italian sausage, red onion, fresh herbs, parmigiano-reggiano

Mushroom Truffle Gluten Free

$19.00

wild sicilian oregano, whole milk mozzarella, roasted mushroom, parmigiano-reggiano, hand-dipped ricotta, fresh herbs, truffle oil

NY Summer Veggie Gluten Free

$19.00

wild sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, cherry tomato, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, evoo

NY Smoked Pancetta and Scallion Gluten Free

$20.00

wild sicilian oregano, crushed tomatoes, smoked pancetta, scallion, parmigiano-reggiano

Sides

Buffalo Wings 8pc

$15.00

house dust, twice cooked

Buffalo Wings 12pc

$22.00

house dust, twice cooked

BBQ Wings 8pc

$15.00

house dust, twice cooked

BBQ Wings 12pc

$22.00

house dust, twice cooked

Plain Wings 8pc

$15.00

house dust, twice cooked

Plain Wings 12pc

$22.00

house dust, twice cooked

Detroit Cheese Sticks

$14.16

wild sicilian oregano, garlic butter, detroit-inspired cheese blend, parmigiano-reggiano. served with a side of marinara sauce

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$2.00

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Marinara Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Beverages

Pepsi can

$2.50

Diet Pepsi can

$2.50

Mountain Dew can

$2.50

Ginger Ale can

$2.50

Aquafina 16.9oz

$2.00

Bubly Lime

$2.50

Bubly Raspberry

$2.50

Mug Root Beer Can

$2.50Out of stock

Nitro Pepsi Vanilla

$3.50Out of stock

Rock Star Energy

$3.00

Rock Star Zero

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea - Lemon

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea - Raspberry

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Salads

House

$10.00

baby crispy greens from little leaf farms, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, house vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.00

chopped romaine, sourdough croutons, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, house caesar dressing

Baby Crispy Greens with Soppressata

$11.00

baby crispy greens from little leaf farms, soppressata from zoe’s meats, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, honey-thyme vinaigrette

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Blue Square Pizza is a Detroit and New York-inspired pizzeria with a focus on naturally leavened pizza dough (a.ka. sourdough), which offers a more complex flavor profile than commercially yeasted pizza dough.

30 Main St, Hopkinton, MA 01748

