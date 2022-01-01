BlueStar Cafe & Market imageView gallery

BlueStar Cafe & Market

review star

No reviews yet

28699 Chagrin Blvd

Suite 490

Woodmere, OH 44122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

Shakshuka

$10.00

Pizza

$8.00

Pesto Pizza

$9.00

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Fish N Chips (copy)

$12.00

Latkes

$10.00

Chili Fries

$6.00

Latkes Add On

$3.00

Mushroom Fettucine

$15.00

chili 3 way

$15.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Egg Salad Wrap

$8.00

Tuna Melt Panini

$10.00

Vegetable Panini

$8.00

Three Cheese Panini

$9.00

Avocado Smash Toast

$10.00

Pizza Panini

$10.00

Continental

Bagel W/ Lox

$10.00

The Cafe

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Side Dishes

French Fries

$3.00

Side Of Chips

$1.00

Scoop Of Tuna

$5.00

Bagette

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Bread Basket

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

French Onion

$7.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Soup+Salad

$8.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Rainbow Salad

$11.00

Salad Of Day

$11.00

BRUNCH

BlueStar Eggs

$8.00

Green Frittata

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

French Toast

$9.00

Pancakes

$7.00

PASTRY

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Tart Duo

$5.00

Muffin

$3.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Croissant

$2.19

Danish

$2.00

Small Cheesecake

$3.99

Large Cheesecake

$4.99

Chz Danish

$3.00

mini muffin assorted

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll W/ Icing

$2.79

Doughnut Hole

$2.00

TAKE OUT

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Honest Tea

$2.00

Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Small Latte

$5.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.00

Large Salted Caramel Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Large Chocolate Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate Mint Mocha

$5.00

Large Chocolate Mint Mocha

$6.00

Flavor shot

$0.70

Add Soy Milk

$0.80

Add Almond Milk

$0.80

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk Steamer

$4.00

Large Milk Steamer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Large Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Pop

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Starters

Guacamole & Chips

$5.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Bowl Of Soup

$4.99

Side Of French Baguette

$1.00

Extra Chips

$0.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Panini

$7.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Beet Salad

$10.99

Quinoa Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Salad Of The Day

$10.99

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$6.99

Pesto Pizza

$7.99

Margherita Pizza

$8.99

Pasta

Mushroom Fettucine

$14.99

Zucchini Noodles

$12.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.99

Fish And Chips

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Fish

Fish 'N Chips

$9.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Potato-Crusted Salmon

$18.99

Market Catch

$19.99

Piece Of Salmon

$4.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Sides

Roasted Vegetables

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Garden Salad

$1.99

Potato/Rice of Day

$1.99

Israeli Salad

$1.99

Extra Dressing

$1.99

Side Of French Baguette

$1.00

Bowl

$1.99

The Cafe

$3.00

Beer

Coors Lite

$3.00

Great Lakes

$4.00

Beer

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

$22.00

Glass Of Red Wine

$9.00

Chenin Blanc (White)

$15.00

Glass Of White Wine

$6.00

Sangria

$4.99

Wine

$5.00

cocktails

The Disco Skywalker

$5.00

Mimosa

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

28699 Chagrin Blvd, Suite 490, Woodmere, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
BlueStar Cafe & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Last Page
orange starNo Reviews
100 Park Avenue Suite 128 Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
28700 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
3439 West Brainard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
RED the Steakhouse - Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
200 Park Ave Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Taza - a Lebanese Grill - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
28601 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodmere

Slyman's Tavern - Orange
orange star4.2 • 2,662
4009 Orange Pl Orange, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood
orange star4.3 • 2,092
2101 Richmond Road Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
orange star4.3 • 2,069
20090 Van Aken Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Off the Cut
orange star4.6 • 660
3355 Richmond Rd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Brassica - Shaker Heights
orange star4.5 • 220
20301 Meade Rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodmere
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston