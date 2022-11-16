Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Bluestone 11 W Aylesbury Road

review star

No reviews yet

11 W Aylesbury Road

Timonium, MD 21093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*Black Angus Burger
*Firecracker Salmon -Dinner
*BlueStone Salad (large)

Soups & Salads

*Maryland Crab Soup

*Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00

eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) *GF

*Cream of Crab Soup

*Cream of Crab Soup

$9.00

a touch of sherry

*Half & Half Soup

*Half & Half Soup

$8.50

half maryland crab soup & half cream of crab soup

*Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

*Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

fried goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, strawberries, pesto vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

*BlueStone Salad (small)

*BlueStone Salad (small)

$10.00

warm brown sugar bacon, romaine and baby greens, pecans, grape tomatoes, honey mustard dressing (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side)

*BlueStone Salad (large)

*BlueStone Salad (large)

$13.00

warm brown sugar bacon, romaine and baby greens, pecans, grape tomatoes, honey mustard dressing (comes with two 2 oz. dressings on the side)

*Ceasar Salad (small)

*Ceasar Salad (small)

$8.00

romaine, house dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side)

*Ceasar Salad (large)

*Ceasar Salad (large)

$10.00

romaine, house dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese (comes with two 2 oz. dressings on the side)

*Garden Salad (small)

*Garden Salad (small)

$7.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette (comes with one 2 oz. dressing on the side)

*Garden Salad (large)

*Garden Salad (large)

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette (comes with two 2 oz. dressings on the side)

*Maryland Tomato & Burrata Salad (large)

*Maryland Tomato & Burrata Salad (large)

$12.00

locally grown tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic glaze

Appetizers

*Thai Calamari To-Go

*Thai Calamari To-Go

$15.00

fresh cut, flash fried, a mist of sesame and Thai style dipping sauce

*Fried Green Tomatoes To-Go

*Fried Green Tomatoes To-Go

$18.00

jumbo lump crab meat, shallots, chives, garlic, lemon beurre blanc

*Caprese Faltbread To-Go

*Caprese Faltbread To-Go

$14.00

red tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella, basil pesto, onion

*Shishi Cauliflower To-Go

*Shishi Cauliflower To-Go

$9.00

dusted and fried in rice flour and sweet shishi sauce

*Crab Cake Appetizer To-Go

*Crab Cake Appetizer To-Go

$23.00

5 oz crab cake

*Seafood Bake To-Go

*Seafood Bake To-Go

$14.00

crab, scallops, shrimp, three cheese blend, crispy pitas

*Seared Rare Ahi Tuna To-Go

*Seared Rare Ahi Tuna To-Go

$12.00

Cajun seasoned, cusabi, pickled ginger, cucumber salad *GF

*Rangoons To-Go

*Rangoons To-Go

$10.00

crispy stuffed wontons, bleu-ranch and tangy Thai dipping sauces

*BBQ Chicken Flatbread To-Go

*BBQ Chicken Flatbread To-Go

$16.00

white cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, bell peppers

Fish Market

*Bronzino

*Bronzino

$32.00

lemon pesto marinated, pan seared skin-on, cous cous salad, spinach, arugula, red grapes, bell peppers, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

*Firecracker Salmon -Dinner

*Firecracker Salmon -Dinner

$24.00

farmed cold water salmon, spicy sauce, saffron rice and crispy Brussels sprouts

*Simple Grilled Salmon

*Simple Grilled Salmon

$24.00

simply grilled, served with saffron rice and Brussels sprouts

*Tuna 2 Ways - Dinner

*Tuna 2 Ways - Dinner

$27.00

half sesame crusted with ginger glaze; half blackened with cucumber wasabi, served with crab fried rice

Dinner Entrees

* 5 oz Filet

* 5 oz Filet

$34.00

five ounce cut, braised mixed mushrooms, lemon scented asparagus *GF (substituting sides may alter gluten preferences)

*14 oz Creekstone Ribeye

*14 oz Creekstone Ribeye

$59.00

14 ounce center cut Black Angus, house rub, lemon scented broccolini, buttermilk-chive mashed potatoes (GF)

*8 oz. Filet Mignon

*8 oz. Filet Mignon

$52.00

eight ounce cut, braised mixed mushrooms, lemon scented asparagus *GF (substituting sides may alter gluten preferences)

*Braised Beef Short Rib

*Braised Beef Short Rib

$29.00

slow braised, beef demi-glace, onions, mushrooms, buttermilk mashed potatoes

*Chicken Francaise Dinner

*Chicken Francaise Dinner

$24.00

egg dipped, pan sautéed chicken breasts, white wine, lemon juice, asparagus and roasted potatoes

*Crisfield Stew Dinner

*Crisfield Stew Dinner

$28.00

loaded with seafood, potatoes, zesty tomato and vegetable broth, Italian bread

*Filet & Cake

*Filet & Cake

$54.00

5 oz steak & 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake, mashed potatoes, asparagus

*Ocean & Gulf

*Ocean & Gulf

$43.00

crab cake, scallop, shrimp, roasted reds, crispy Brussels sprouts, honey-garlic beurre blanc

*Rocky Mountain Lamb Shank

*Rocky Mountain Lamb Shank

$34.00

volcano lamb shank, raised in Colorado, slow braised in marsala wine, mashed potatoes, anise demi glace

*Single Crab Cake

*Single Crab Cake

$29.00

one 5 oz. cake with roasted potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts

*T-Bone Pork Chop

*T-Bone Pork Chop

$26.00

14 oz. T-bone pork chop, mango chutney, lemon scented broccolini, roasted potatoes, Chef recommends medium *GF (substituting sides may alter gluten preferences)

Salad Entrees

*Steak Salad

*Steak Salad

$25.00

grilled tenderloin medallions, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Danish blue cheese, Tabasco onions, brandy-horseradish vinaigrette

*Italian Chopped Salad

*Italian Chopped Salad

$19.00

cured peppered ham, salami, pepperoni, sharp provolone, olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, onion, romaine, creamy Italian dressing

*Chicken & Avocado Salad

*Chicken & Avocado Salad

$22.00

romaine, BlueStone bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, lemon-Dijon vinaigrette

*Seafood Salad

$32.00

trio of lobster, crab and shrimp swimming atop of green goddess dressed mixed greens, pepperoncini, pomegranates, cucumbers, red onion

Tavern Fare

*Black Angus Burger

*Black Angus Burger

$13.00

half pound on grilled brioche

*Crab Cake Sandwich D

*Crab Cake Sandwich D

$31.00

5 oz. crab cake, potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice

*Italian Chopped Salad

*Italian Chopped Salad

$19.00

cured peppered ham, salami, pepperoni, sharp provolone, olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, onion, romaine, creamy Italian dressing

*Seafood Club

*Seafood Club

$29.00

fried crab cake, shrimp salad, blt, brioche

*Shrimp Salad Wrap

*Shrimp Salad Wrap

$18.00

house sauce, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla

*Shrimp Tacos

*Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

fried shrimp, salsa, cilantro puree, mango mole, feta

*Steak Salad

*Steak Salad

$25.00

grilled tenderloin medallions, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Danish blue cheese, Tabasco onions, brandy-horseradish vinaigrette

*Lamb Burger Dinner

*Lamb Burger Dinner

$16.00

Australian lamb, sweet onion marmalade, Swiss, arugula, toasted brioche

Extra Sides

*$ Apple Sauce

*$ Apple Sauce

$3.00
*$ Asparagus

*$ Asparagus

$3.00
*$ Brussels Sprouts

*$ Brussels Sprouts

$3.00
*$ Butternut Squash Puree

*$ Butternut Squash Puree

$3.00
*$ Chef's Rice

*$ Chef's Rice

$3.00
*$ Crab Fried Rice

*$ Crab Fried Rice

$4.00
*$ French Fries w/ Ketchup

*$ French Fries w/ Ketchup

$3.00
*$ Mashed Potatoes

*$ Mashed Potatoes

$3.00
*$ Mushroom Medley

*$ Mushroom Medley

$3.00
*$ Roasted Potatoes

*$ Roasted Potatoes

$3.00
*$ Truffle French Fries

*$ Truffle French Fries

$9.00
*$ Vegetable Fried Rice

*$ Vegetable Fried Rice

$3.00

Bulk Sides/Soups/Salads

*Quart of Cream of Crab Soup

$25.00

a touch of sherry

*Quart of Mayland Crab Soup

$24.00

eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF

*Quart of Half & Half Soup

$25.00

half maryland crab soup & half cream of crab soup

*1 lb. Asparagus

$12.00

lemon scented asparagus

*BlueStone Salad - Family Size

$48.00

warm brown sugar bacon, romaine and baby greens, pecans, grape tomatoes, honey mustard dressing - Serves about 6

*Caesar Salad - Family Size

$38.00

romaine, house dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese - Serves about 6

Quart of Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

*Quart of Roasted Potatoes

$15.00

*Bread & Butter for 2

$2.00

*Bread & Butter for 4

$4.00

*Bread & Butter for 6

$6.00

Dessert

*Key Lime Pie

*Key Lime Pie

$9.00

graham cracker and cinnamon crust, mango coulis, mint garnish, whipped cream

*Creme Brûlée - Caramel

$8.00

rich caramel custard with caramelized crust

*-Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

*-Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$7.50

2 large scoops of ice cream

*-Chocolate Love Ice Cream

*-Chocolate Love Ice Cream

$7.50

2 large scoops of ice cream

*-Vanilla Bean a la mod Ice Cream

*-Vanilla Bean a la mod Ice Cream

$4.00

1 large scoop of ice cream

*-Chocolate Love a la mod Ice Cream

*-Chocolate Love a la mod Ice Cream

$4.00

1 large scoop of ice cream

*-Salted Caramel Ice Cream

*-Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$7.50

2 large scoops of ice cream

*-Salted Caramel a la mod Ice Cream

*-Salted Caramel a la mod Ice Cream

$4.00

1 large scoop of ice cream

*-Beautiful Struggle Ice Cream

*-Beautiful Struggle Ice Cream

$7.50

2 large scoops of ice cream

*-Beautiful Struggle a la mod Ice Cream

*-Beautiful Struggle a la mod Ice Cream

$4.00

1 large scoop of ice cream

Kids Dinner

*Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -D

*Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -D

$8.00

comes with 1 side

*Chicken Tenders -D

*Chicken Tenders -D

$11.00

comes with 1 side

*Kids Fried Shrimp -D

*Kids Fried Shrimp -D

$12.00

comes with 1 side

*Kids Fish Bites -Dinner

*Kids Fish Bites -Dinner

$10.00

comes with 1 side

*Crab Cake Sandwich -D

*Crab Cake Sandwich -D

$26.00

potato roll or crackers, cocktail or tartar, side choice

*Kids Grilled Chicken -D

*Kids Grilled Chicken -D

$14.00

comes with 2 sides

*Kids Salmon -D

*Kids Salmon -D

$17.00

comes with 2 sides

*Kids Tenderloin Medallions -D

*Kids Tenderloin Medallions -D

$24.00

comes with 2 sides

Thanksgiving PACK

Thanksgiving PACK - Serves 6

Thanksgiving PACK - Serves 6

$195.00

Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Mac & Cheese Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy $195 - Serves 6

Whole Turkey

$130.00

FULL Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving ONLY

$25.00

If you would like to purchase this item outside of Thanksgiving orders, please call the restaurant and allow 5 days notice.

FULL Key Lime Pie - Thanksgiving ONLY

$48.00

If you would like to purchase this item outside of Thanksgiving orders, please call the restaurant and allow 5 days notice.

FULL Cheesecake - Thanksgiving ONLY

$80.00

If you would like to purchase this item outside of Thanksgiving orders, please call the restaurant and allow 5 days notice.

1 lb. Asparagus

$13.00

1 Pint Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

1 Pint Butternut Squash Puree

$12.00

1 Pint Gravy

$8.00

2 lbs. Stuffing

$25.00

*BlueStone Salad - Family Size

$48.00

warm brown sugar bacon, romaine and baby greens, pecans, grape tomatoes, honey mustard dressing - Serves about 6

*Caesar Salad - Family Size

$38.00

romaine, house dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese - Serves about 6

*Quart of Brussels sprouts

$14.00

*Quart of Cream of Crab Soup

$25.00

a touch of sherry

*Quart of Half & Half Soup

$25.00

half maryland crab soup & half cream of crab soup

Quart of Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

*Quart of Mayland Crab Soup

$24.00

eight vegetables, house spices (a little heat) GF

*Quart of Roasted Potatoes

$15.00

*Bread & Butter for 6

$6.00

*Bread & Butter for 8

$8.00

*Mac & Cheese for 6-8

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Bluestone image
Bluestone image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Kooper's North
orange starNo Reviews
12240 Tullamore Rd. Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Charles Village Pub & Patio Towson
orange star3.9 • 778
19 West Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's - Towson
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Towson MD
orange starNo Reviews
825 Dulaney Valley Rd Townson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Timonium

Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Ryleigh's Oyster
orange star4.2 • 1,010
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Wits End Saloon
orange star4.7 • 249
9603 Deereco Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
orange star4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Timonium
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston