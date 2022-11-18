Bluewater Bar + Grill
530 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh, Local, Family Friendly Take a look at our locally sourced, fresh caught, farm to table menus
32 Barton Ave, Barrington, RI 02806
