Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluewater Bar + Grill

530 Reviews

$$

32 Barton Ave

Barrington, RI 02806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bluewater Burger
Mini Rigatoni
Penne Chicken

Takeout Beverages

Blue Water Thyme Cocktail

$14.00

Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash

$13.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.00

Lunazul tequila, triple sec, fresh mango puree,& jalapeno

Citrus Mojito

$13.00

Don Q rum, simple syrup, fresh citrus fruits,& mint, muddled, soda

Hibiscus Martini

$13.00

Ketel One, St Germaine, Hibiscus flower

KINKY Gin Fizz

$14.00

Hendricks gin, Kinky liqueur, St Germaine, grapefruit, soda, basil

Whispering Angel Rose

$27.00

Simi Chardonnay

$23.00

Chateau St. Michelle

$19.00

Petit Bourgeois

$23.00

Banfi St. Angelo Pinot Grigio

$26.50

Satellite Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$42.00

Fournier Sancerre

$21.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$24.50

Meomi Pinot Noir

$21.00

Graffigna Malbec

$19.50

Paraduxx Proprietary Red

$36.00

Quilt Cabernat Sauvignon

$39.00

Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino

$65.00

Batasioli Barolo

$43.00

Simi Merlot

$20.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.50

Rivetto Rosso

$23.50

Narragsett Lager (6)

$12.00

Down East Cider (4)

$16.00

Samuel Adams (seasonal) (6)

$13.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher (non alcoholic) (4)

$8.00

Becks (non alcoholic) (6)

$9.00

Corona Light (6)

$13.00

Yuengling Lager (6)

$11.00

Allagash White (4)

$18.00

Corona (6)

$13.00

Michelob Ultra (6)

$12.00

Coors Light (6)

$11.00

Grey Sail Captain Daughter (4)

$16.00

Specials

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Kahlua Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Edamame Potstickers

$16.00

crispy potstickers served with a sweet coconut sesame soy dipping sauce

Chipotle Pumpkin Hummus

$16.00

creamy smoky pumpkin hummus topped with pepitas + chili oil, served with grilled artisan flatbread and housemade falafel

10oz NY Strip

$29.00

celery root mash, braised mushroom, petite carrot + winter onion medley, apple cider + mustard demi glace

Limoncello Shrimp

$25.00

limoncello + basil cream sauce, campanelle pasta, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula + shaved parm salad

Stuffed Pork Chop

$32.00

goat cheese, rosemary + caramelized onion stuffed, served over a creamy leek risotto, topped with balsamic glaze and fried leeks

Appetizer

Clam Chowder - Cup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder - QUART

$16.00

Calamari

$16.00

lightly fried, tossed with hot pepper rings, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic oil

Fried Yellow Tomato

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic glaze

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

White corn tortilla, marinated shrimp, tomato & corn salsa, cilantro-lime aioli, cotijas cheese.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

tempura batter, bluewater sauce, crumbled bleu cheese

Half Dozen Oysters

$21.00

Oysters - Rough Waters

$3.50

Oysters - Moondancer

$3.50

Creole Mussels

$16.00

andouille sausage, grape tomatoes, herb butter and white wine

Chipotle Pumpkin Hummus

$16.00

creamy smokey pumpkin hummus topped with pepitas and chili oil, served with grilled artisan flatbread and housemade falafel

Greens

Classic Caesar

$14.00

crisp romaine, garlic croutons, shaved grana, house caesar dressing on side

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

autumn greens, sweet potato, brussels sprouts, apples, pomegranate vinaigrette, pistachio

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Large Garden Salad

$12.00

CVM Salad No Chicken

$14.00

CVM With Chicken

$23.00

Golden Beets

$16.00

arugula, spiced pears, maple pecans, goat cheese, pomegranate gremalata, blood orange dressing

Grilled Pizza

burrata, proscuitto, arugula

Classic Margarita Pizza

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic oil, fresh tomato, proscuitto, mozzarella, arugula.

Shallot Pizza

$17.00

roasted fig and tomato sauce, goat cheese, rosemary oil

Main Dishes

Beef tenderloin, fingerling potatoes, asparagus, mushroom demi, bleu cheese herb butter

Penne Chicken

$23.00

broccoli, roasted garlic oil, white wine, chicken stock

Mini Rigatoni

$24.00

veal sausage, chicken, diced tomato, parmesan, marsala cream, toasted panko crumbs

Short Ribs

$28.00

thyme mustard braised short ribs, wild mushrooms, cauliflower mash, smoked rosemary, glazed baby carrots

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

panko chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and house made marinara sauce served over penne pasta.

Pork Chop

$26.00

whiskey brined bone in pork chop, sweet potato and apple hash, brown sugar collard greens, crushed hazelnuts

Pumpkin Penne

$22.00

Coconut poblano cream, forest mushrooms, kale, pepitas, whole wheat pasta

Sea Scallops

$28.00

apple cider + thyme risotto, sweet potato puree, pomegranate gremolata

Bouillabaisse

$28.00

Shrimp, mussels and littlenecks, saffron brodo, fennel, potatoes, tuscan bread

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

Butternut and pepita crusted. Autumn vegetable medley, maple tahini.

Vegan Baked Ziti

$18.00

Pumpkin Penne w/ Shrimp (3)

$29.00

3 jumbo shrimp, coconut poblano cream, forest mushrooms, kale, pepitas, whole wheat pasta

Sandwiches

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

tomato, mozzarella, arugula, pesto mayo, french baguette served with french fries

Bluewater Burger

$16.00

vermont cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bluewater sauce on the side served with french fries

Hamburger

$12.00

lettuce, tomatoes, homemade pickles, french fries

Cheeseburger

$13.00

vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, housemade pickles served with french fries.

Falafel Burger

$13.00

curried tzatziki, baby lettuce, banana peppers, cucumber dill relish, bianco roll

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Chili Roasted Broccoli

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side Of Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Risotto

$11.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Glazed Baby Carrots

$8.00

Dessert

Ghiradelli Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Warm fudge brownie smothered with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, pistachios and shaved chocolate

Bluewater Beignets

$8.00

Secret recipe beignets with cinnamon sugar and raspberry sauce

Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream (VEGAN)

$6.00

Coconut based chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirl. vegan, CONTAINS NUTS*

VEGAN Berries & pistachios

$6.00

Apple Tart

$9.00

Child Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Kids

Child Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Child Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Child Pasta

$8.00

Child Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$11.00

Child Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Child GLUTEN FREE chicken nuggets

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh, Local, Family Friendly Take a look at our locally sourced, fresh caught, farm to table menus

Website

Location

32 Barton Ave, Barrington, RI 02806

Directions

Gallery
Bluewater Bar + Grill image
Bluewater Bar + Grill image
Bluewater Bar + Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Waterdog Kitchen & Bar - 125 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
125 Water Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Pizza Warren
orange star4.3 • 588
495 Main Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
orange starNo Reviews
6 WASHINGTON STREET WARREN, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Chomp Warren
orange starNo Reviews
440 Child St Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Barrington

Black Pear
orange star4.6 • 393
312 County Rd Barrington, RI 02806
View restaurantnext
East Bay Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 339
308 County Road Barrington, RI 02806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Barrington
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston