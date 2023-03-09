Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Water Barbecue 11140 Se Federal Hwy

11120 Southeast Federal Highway

Hobe Sound, FL 33455

DRINKS

20 OZ DRINKS

LEMONADE

$2.00Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$2.00Out of stock

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00Out of stock

CANNED DRINKS

COCA-COLA

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

FOOD

SNACKS

STREET CORN

$6.00

Deep fried corn topped with spicy mayo, oaxaca cheese, tajin & chives

CRISPY BRUSSEL SROUTS

$8.00

Deep fired brussel sprouts topped with bacon, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble and pickled carrots.

TOTCHOS

$6.00

Fried tater tots topped with smoked burnt ends, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, roasted corn, scallions and cilantro.

BAKED POTATO

$8.00

PLATTERS

BRISKET

$17.00

Smoked brisket. Comes with your choice of side, a slice of texas toast and pickles.

PULLED PORK

$15.00

Smoked and pulled pork. Includes your choices of sauces, 1 side, a piece of texas toast and pickles.

RIBS

$4.00

Dry rubbed and smoked pork ribs. Includes your choice of sauces and 2 pieces of texas toast.

PULLED CHICKEN

$15.00

JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE

$9.00

SANDWICHES

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

Smoked brisket, gouda & provolone cheese, caramelized red onion & barbecue sauce grilled to perfection inside two slices of texas toast. Served with a side of fries.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork topped with house slaw & pickles. Served on a toasted potato roll

BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.00

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

BACON WRAPPED HOT DOG

$11.00

SIDES

SMOKED BEANS

$5.00+

Baked beans topped with bacon and smoked to perfection.

CREAMY SLAW

$4.00+

Mayonnaise based slaw

POTATO SALAD

$4.00+

Home style red bliss potato salad

COLLARD GREENS

$5.00+

Collard greens with smoked turkey.

HOUSE MADE PICKLES

$4.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00+

House made baked mac & cheese. Elbow noodles topped with a creamy cheddar cheese blend.

VINEGAR SLAW

$4.00+

Vinegar based slaw

CORN MUFFINS

$2.00

1 house made corn muffin.

DESSERTS

$5.00

WORKING MANS PLATE

SMALL PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

HOT DOG

$9.00

COMBOS

FULL RACK OF RIBS

$35.00

2 MEAT COMBO

$25.00

3 MEAT COMBO

$32.00

LB BRISKET

$31.00

LB PULLED PORK

$22.00

LB PULLED CHICKEN

$17.00

SAUSAGE LINK

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11120 Southeast Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455

Directions

