  • Home
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach - Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach
BG picView gallery

Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach

review star

No reviews yet

5083 Santa Monica Ave #1b

San Diego, CA 92107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crisscut Fries

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$11.25

Fried Shrimp App

$14.00Out of stock

fried or grilled

Grilled Shrimp App

$14.00

fried or grilled

Onion Rings

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Side of Rice

$3.50

Grilled Cali App

$11.25

Chio Bread

$2.50

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side Of Avo

$1.50

Cocktails

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$7.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$17.95

Market Price

Crab/Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Market Price

Crab/Med Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Market Price

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Kid's Menu

1/2 F&C

$9.25

Panko or Cod

Chick n chips

$10.00

Ranch blue cheese 1000

Kids 4oz Fish Over Rice

$10.00

Choose your fish

Plates

Calamari Plate

$20.00

LGB or Chip

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$25.25

Chip or LGB

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$29.95

Market Price

Local Halibut Plate

$26.00

Blk or LGB

Mahi Mahi Plate

$25.25

Blk or LGB

Rockfish Plate

$20.00

Blk or LGB

Salmon Plate

$25.25

Lemon or LGB

Scallops Plate

$35.95

LGB or Teri MP

Seared Ahi Plate

$29.95Out of stock

Market Price Blk Ses

Seared Tombo Plate

$23.00Out of stock

Ses or Blik

Steelhead Plate

$22.00

Swordfish Plate

$27.25Out of stock

lemon or Chip

Wahoo Plate

$23.00Out of stock

LGB or Teri

Yellowtail Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Teri or Lemon

Bluefin Plate

$29.95Out of stock

Broomtail Grouper Plate

$24.95Out of stock

White Seabass Plate

$24.95Out of stock

Opah Plate

$20.95Out of stock

Black Seabass Plate

$24.95

Leopard Grouper Plate

$24.95Out of stock

Thresher Shark Plate

$20.95Out of stock

Alaskan Halibut Plate

$31.95

Snook Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Raw Appetizers

Single Oyster

$3.00

Market Price

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$16.95

Market Price

Full Dozen Oysters

$26.95

Market Price

Poke

$17.95

MP Salmon or Ahi

Sesame Ahi App

$18.00

Wasabi Ahi App

$18.00

Salad

Small House Salad

$7.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Alaskan Crab Salad

$22.00

Bay Shrimp Salad

$11.25

Bay Shrimp/Crab Salad

$17.50

Medium Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Med Shrimp/Crab Salad

$22.00

Seafood Combo Salad

$20.00

Smoked Fish Salad

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$26.95

LGB

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.25

Chip or LGB

Local Halibut Salad

$19.25Out of stock

Blk or LGB

Mahi Mahi Salad

$19.25

Blk or LGB

Rockfish Salad

$17.00

BLK or LGB

Yellowtail Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Teri or Lemon

Swordfish Salad

$19.25Out of stock

lemon Or Chip

Wahoo Salad

$18.50Out of stock

LGB or Teri

Salmon Salad

$19.25

Lemon or LGB

Steelhead Salad

$18.00

Calamari Salad

$16.50

LGB or Chip

Scallops Salad

$29.95

Market price

Seared Ahi Salad

$22.95

Blk or Ses

Seared Tombo Salad

$18.50

LGB or Teri

Alaskan Halibut Salad

$23.95

Bluefin Salad

$22.95Out of stock

Opah Salad

$18.95Out of stock

White Seabass Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Black Seabass Salad

$18.95

Thresher Shark Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Broomtail Grouper Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Snook Salad

$19.25Out of stock

Leopard Grouper Salad

$18.75Out of stock

Sandwich

Alaskan Red Crab Sandwich

$22.00

Market Price

Bay Shrimp and Crab Sandwich

$17.50

Market Price

Bay Shrimp Sandwich

$11.25

Medium Shrimp Sandwich

$16.00

Med Shrimp and Crab Sandwich

$22.00

Market Price

Seafood Combo Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Sandwich

$15.25

Chip or LGB

Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich

$21.95

LGB

Local Halibut Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Blk or LGB

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$14.25

Rockfish Sandwich

$11.25

BLK or LGB

Yellowtail Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Teri or Lemon

Swordfish Sandwich

$15.25Out of stock

Lem Or Chip

Wahoo Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

LGB or Teri

Salmon Sandwich

$15.25

Lemon or LGB

Steelhead Sandwich

$15.00

Calamari Sandwich

$12.00

Chip or LGB

Scallops Sandwich

$21.95

LGB or Teri MP

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$18.95Out of stock

Blk Ses MP

Seared Tombo Sandwich

$13.00

Ses or blk

Alaskan Halibut Sandwich

$21.95

Bluefin Sandwich

$18.95Out of stock

Leopard Grouper Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Opah Sandwich

$14.75Out of stock

White Seabass Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Broomtail Grouper Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Black Seabass Sandwich

$15.00

Thresher Shark Sandwhich

$11.75Out of stock

Snook Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Sashimi Appetizers

Albacore Sashimi

$13.00Out of stock

Combo Sashimi

$17.50

Choose any 2 items

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Scallops Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.25Out of stock

Bluefin Sash

$15.50Out of stock

Ahi Sashimi

$15.50Out of stock

Sautés

BB Jalapeno Mussels

$22.25

Classic Cioppino

$26.00

Mussel/Clam App

$17.00

Mussel/Clam Plate

$21.75

Soups

Bread Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$9.75+

Hearty Seafood

$11.75+

Specialties

Buffalo Sandwich

$15.95

Cali or Cod

Fish & Chips

$18.50

Beer battered or panko crusted

Grilled Fish & Chips

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Add avo 2.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Add avo 2.00

Specialty Tacos

Beer Batter Cod Taco

$6.50

Beer Battered Scallops Taco

$8.50

Mini Beer Shrimp Tacos (3)

$9.75

Track Taco

$8.50

-------------------------

Taco Tues

$4.00

Tacos

Calamari Taco

$5.75

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Local Halibut Taco

$7.50Out of stock

Market Price

Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.50

Rockfish Taco

$6.25

Salmon Taco

$7.50

Steelhead Taco

$7.50

Seared Ahi Taco

$11.00

Yellowtail Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Alaskan Halibut Taco

$10.00

Bluefin Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Broomtail Grouper Taco

$7.50Out of stock

White Seabass Taco

$7.50Out of stock

Opah Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Black Seabass Taco

$7.50

Leopard Grouper Taco

$7.50Out of stock

Thresher Taco

$6.25Out of stock

---------------

Snook Taco

$7.50Out of stock

Sauces

Blue cheese

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Tarter

$0.25

Teriyaki

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Tomatillo

$0.25

Vin

$0.25

8oz Blue Cheese

$3.75

8oz Tartar

$3.75

8 Oz Tartar

$3.75

Side Avo

$1.50

Draft Beer

Weekend Vibes Pint

$7.50

Hidden Paradise Hazy Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Ale smith .394 Pint

$7.50

Pacifico

$6.00

Calidad

$7.00Out of stock

Nova

$7.50

Eppig Japanes lager Pint

$7.50

Societe Pupil

$7.50

Chronic Amber Pint

$7.00

Salty Crew Pint

$7.50

Cali Honey

$7.50

Grapefruit Session

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Juneshine

$8.50Out of stock

Michalda

$8.50

Weekend Vibes Pitcher

$23.00Out of stock

Hidden Paradise Pitcher

$24.00Out of stock

Pacifico Pitcher

$20.00

.394 Pitcher

$22.00

Chronic Amber Pitcher

$22.00

Eppig Japanes lager Pitch

$22.00

Buenaveza Pitcher

$22.00

Salty Crew Pitcher

$22.00

Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Boochcraft

$8.50Out of stock

Seltzer

$6.50Out of stock

Cali Honey Pitcher

$22.00

Calidad

$7.00

Calidad Pitcher

$22.00

Modelo

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

GL Brut Cab

$9.50

GL Brut PN

$8.00

GL Parolivini PG

$6.00

GL Prosecco

$8.00

GL Rose

$8.50

GL SaddleBack Chard

$10.00

GL Savee Sea SB

$7.00

Rose

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Brut Cab

$28.00

BTL Brut PN

$24.50

BTL Parolivini PG

$28.00

BTL Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Rose

$25.00

BTL Saddleback Chard

$35.00

BTL Savee Sea SB

$29.75

Corkage Fee

$12.00

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Mexican Bottle Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$1.75

Water

Mineragua

$3.25

Fanta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5083 Santa Monica Ave #1b, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
orange starNo Reviews
1916 Cable St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Raglan Public House
orange star4.6 • 2,408
1851 Bacon St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Newport Avenue San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Walking On Water Cafe - 5091 Niagara Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5091 Niagara Avenue San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston