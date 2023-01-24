  • Home
  • Bluewave Seafood- 77067 - 11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170
Bluewave Seafood- 77067 11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170

No reviews yet

11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170

Houston, TX 77067

Order Again

BLUEWAVE PLATTERS

PLATTER #1

$16.95

PLATTER #2

$35.95

PLATTER #3

$85.95

PLATTER #4

$149.95

CRAB

STUFFED CRAB (SINGLE)

$7.95Out of stock

STUFFED CRAB (DOUBLE)

$15.95Out of stock

CRAB FINGERS

$15.95

BOILED BLUE CRAB

$10.95Out of stock

SNOW CRAB

$24.95

CRAWFISH / SHRIMP / LOBSTER

BOILED SHRIMP

$14.95

COCKTAIL SHRIMP (6)

$9.95

COCKTAIL SHRIMP (12)

$16.95

CRAWFISH

$9.95

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP (6)

$11.95

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP (12)

$18.95

FRIED SHRIMP (6)

$11.95

FRIED SHRIMP (12)

$18.95

LOBSTER TAIL

$14.95

Boiled Mussel

$6.95

FISH

WHOLE CATFISH

$12.95

CATFISH FILETS ( 2 PIECES )

$10.95

FRIED TILAPIA

$14.95

SIDE OF CATFISH FILET ( 1 PIECE )

$4.00

HOTPOT

H.1 Lau Thai

$45.95

H.2 Lau Ga La Giang

$39.95

H.3 Lau Duoi Bo

$39.95

H.4 Lau Ca Canh Chua

$39.95

HOTPOT SIDES

Extra Bun

$5.00

Extra Mi

$5.00

Side Of Beef

$10.00

Extra Dau Hu ( Tofu )

$4.00

Extra Rau ( Vegetable )

$6.00

OYSTERS

V7 HAO NUONG MO HANH (6)

$11.95

HAO NUONG MO HANH (12)

$21.95

HAO NUONG PHO MAI (6)

$11.95

HAO NUONG PHO MAI (12)

$21.95

HAO NUONG PARMESAN (6)

$11.95

HAO NUONG PARMESAN (12)

$21.95

SIDE/OTHER

FRENCH FRIES

$3.95

SWEET POTATO

$3.95

HUSH PUPPIES

$1.95

MUSHROOM

$1.95Out of stock

CORN

$0.75

POTATO

$0.50

SAUSAGE

$2.00

CAJUN EDAMAME

$5.95

BOILED EGG

$2.00

WHITE RICE (BOWL)

$2.00

VIETNAMESE BAGUETTE

$2.00

FROG LEGS

$14.95

FRIED RICE (BOWL)

$3.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

SOUP

GUMBO

$4.95

CRAB MEAT SOUP

$4.95

VIET TASTE

V1 OC HUONG

$12.95

V2 NGHEU HAP

$17.95

V3 OC CHI TAY NUONG MO HANH

$14.95Out of stock

V4 SO DIEP NUONG

$16.95

V5 SO LONG NUONG

$15.95

V6 CHAN GA CHIEN XA OT

$14.95

V8 MUC NUONG SATE

$14.95

V9 MUC RANG MUOI

$14.95

V10 MUC HAP GUNG HANH

$14.95

V11 CHEM CHEP NUONG

$14.95

V12 OC GIAC NUONG MO HANH

$18.95

V13 NGHEU XAO LA QUE

$16.95

V14 TOM NUONG MUOI OT

$14.95

V15 OC GAO

$16.95Out of stock

V16 MI XAO RAU MUONG OC GIAC

$14.95

V17 SUN GA RANG MUOI

$14.95

V18 CUA XAO ME/RANG MUOI

$18.95Out of stock

V19 DUOI BO SATE

$19.95

V20 GOI OC GIAC DO BIEN

$19.95

V21 SO DUONG

$19.95Out of stock

WINGS

WINGS (6)

$8.95

WINGS (12)

$15.95

FRIED RICE

CRAWFISH FRIED RICE

$12.95

BLUEWAVE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$16.95

BLUEWAVE SPECIAL FRIED RICE + CRAWFISH

$19.95

FRIED RICE WITH EGG

$9.95

Bluewave Fried Rice ( Tray )

$60.00

KID MEAL

CHIKEN NUGGETS & FRIES

$7.95

SAUCE

MAYO

CAJUN

KETCHUP

GARLIC BUTTER

BUTTER

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11078 Veterans Memorial Drive, Unit 170, Houston, TX 77067

Directions

