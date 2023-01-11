Blueys Mar Vista
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Our food philosophy focuses on locally sourced produce, seasonal cooking and healthy eating. Blueys menu offers elevated simplicity with fresh, flavorsome food and ingredients that shine.
Location
12825 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery