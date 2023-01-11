Bluffalo Wings Co imageView gallery
Bluffalo Wings Co

10529 S Padre Island Dr Suite 130

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket
6ct Traditional Wings
Large Waffle Fries

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Texas Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Fries

$7.00

B&B Pickles

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Chicken Chicharrons

$7.50

Cauliflower Bites

$7.50

Texas Chili Cup

$4.00

Texas Chili Bowl

$7.00

Baskets

Fried Fish Basket

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Fried Fish & Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Fired Shrimp PeeWee Basket

$5.00

Chicken Bites PeeWee Basket

$5.00

Wings

1/2 Pound

$9.00

1 Pound

$15.00

6ct Traditional Wings

$9.00

12ct Traditional Wings

$16.00

24ct Traditional Wings

$31.00

42ct Traditional Wings

$45.00

100ct Traditional Wings

$116.00

Split Decision

$11.00

10 Piece insanity wing

$15.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Bluffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Bluffalo Burger

$12.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cali Club Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwhich

$14.00

Fried Fish Sandwhich

$11.00

Sides

Small Waffle fries

$2.75

Small Sweet Waffle Fries

$3.75

Small Coleslaw

$3.00

Small Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Large Waffle Fries

$4.50

Large Sweet Waffle Fries

$5.50

Large Coleslaw

$4.50

Large Bacon Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Banana Foster Pie

$6.00

Party Pack

Party Pack Drinks & Sides

$16.00

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Carolina Slaw Dog

$7.00

Just A Dog

$7.00

Yo Philly

$8.00

BBQ Dog

$8.00

Short Sleeve T Shirts

Wing Man

$20.00

Fitness

$20.00

2 T Shirts for $30

2 for $30

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
10529 S Padre Island Dr Suite 130, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

