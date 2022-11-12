Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluffalo Wings Co. Southside

22 Reviews

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

12ct Traditional Wings
8ct Traditional Wings
Fries

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Pork Belly Bites

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Soft Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fried Jalepenos Appetizer

$8.00

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.00

Seared Salmon Salad

$15.00

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Chicken & Wings

Kids 2ct Chicken Strips

$4.00

2ct Chicken Strips

$5.00

4ct Chicken Strips

$7.50

8ct Chicken Strips

$15.00

12ct Chicken Strips

$22.00

25ct Chicken Strips

$45.00

50ct Chicken Strips

$89.00

Kids 3ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$4.00

3ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$5.00

5ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$7.50

8ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$11.25

12ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$16.25

25ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$33.00

50ct Jumbo Chicken Bites

$65.00

5ct Traditional Wings

$7.50

8ct Traditional Wings

$11.25

12ct Traditional Wings

$16.25

25ct Traditional Wings

$33.00

50ct Traditional Wings

$65.00

Split Decision

$8.50

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.00

Gourmet Burger

$10.00

Kids Slider (2) Meal

$8.00

2 Beef Sliders, Kids Fries and Kids Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Served with Kids Fries and Kids Drink

Party Pack

Party Pack Drinks & Sides

$18.00

Sides

Fries

Tater Tots

Carrot and Celery Sticks

$3.00

Carrot Sticks

$3.00

Celery Sticks

$3.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

House Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Seared Salmon Filet

$10.00

Ranch

$0.60

Country Gravy

$0.60

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

White Shallot Vinaigrette

$0.60

Greek Feta Dressing

$0.60

Bluffalo Original on the Side

$0.80

Mango Habanero on the Side

$0.80

Garlic Parmesan on the Side

$0.80

Jackie Chan on the Side

$0.80

House Barbecue on the Side

$0.80

Spicy Ranch on the Side

$0.80

Caribbean Jerk on the Side

$0.80

Sauce of the Month on the Side

Hot Bluff On Side

$0.80

Golden Honey On The Side

$0.80

Honey Sriracha On The Side

$0.80Out of stock

Cajun On The Side

$0.80

Lemon Pepper on the Side

$0.80

Nashville Hot on the Side

$0.80

Kickin' Bourbon on the Side

$0.80Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.80

Regular Onion Rings Side

$4.00

Cup

$4.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Desserts

Rockslide Brownie

$6.50

Cheescake

$6.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.50

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Macaroons

$2.75+

Churros

$8.00

Mini Pie

$6.50

Hats

Snap Back

$15.00

Short Sleeve T Shirts

Wing Man

$20.00

Fitness

$20.00

2 T Shirts for $30

2 for $30

$30.00

Koozies

Koozie Original

$6.00

Stickers

Standard Logo Circle Sticker

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Get Lost in the Sauce!

Website

Location

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Directions

Gallery
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

