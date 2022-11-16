A map showing the location of Bluffton Bar 2619 W. Ravine RoadView gallery

Bluffton Bar 2619 W. Ravine Road

No reviews yet

2619 W. Ravine Road

Decorah, IA 52101

Beer

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Specialty Beverages

$4.00

TG Beer

$6.00

TG FANDANGO

$8.00

Bucket of Beer (Domestic Only)

$15.00

DOMESTIC off-sale 6 pack

$10.00

DOMESTIC 12-pack off sale

$18.00

DOMESTIC off-sale case (24)

$26.00

SPECIALTY off-sale 6-pack

$12.00

SPECIALTY off sale 12-pack

$21.00

Guinness

$6.00

CutWater

$5.00

$2.00 SPECIAL

$2.00

Happy Hour DISCOUNT

-$1.00

Sandwiches

Pizza Patty filled with mozzarella cheese served on a Kaiser roll

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00

DBL Cheesburger

$10.00

Pork Tenderloin

$6.00

Breaded Pork tenderloin served on a Kaiser roll.

Breaded Cod

$6.00

Filet of cod served on a Kaiser roll.

Gatlin Burger

$6.00

Hamburger with bacon

Pizza Burger

$7.00

Pizza Burger infused with Mozzarella served on a Kaiser roll.

Double Hamburger

$9.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Philly FRIES

$9.00

Breakfast Meal

$11.00

Wraps

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla shell.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla shell.

Taco Wrap

$8.00

Soft Shell Tacos-3

$10.00

Hard Shell Tacos-3

$10.00

Dinner

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

4 Chicken Strips w/ Fries and Toast

Wing Basket

$12.00

6 Wings w/ Fries and Toast

Boneless Wing Basket

$13.00

Half pound of boneless wings served with fries, toast and choice of dipping sauce. (Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, or Asian Zing)

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Wing Dings (6)

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

4 Golden, crispy chicken strips.

Mini Tacos (12)

$6.00

12 Beef mini tacos served with sour cream and salsa.

Boneless wings

$8.00+

Tater Tots

$3.50

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Extras

Bacon

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Onion

Pickles

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Asian Zing

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

BBQ

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Taco Sauce

$1.00

Seasonal

Potato Salad

$3.00

Chili-CUP

$4.00

Chili-BOWL

$6.00

Beverages

Pop-Can

$1.00

Pop 20oz

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Juice 20oz

$2.00

Tea 20oz

$2.00

Fountain Pop

$1.00

Choices of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Sierra Mist.

Red Bull CAN

$4.00

Bubbl'r

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Whiskey

Seagram's 7

$4.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$4.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Bird Dog Peach

$5.00

Ancient Age

$4.00

LTD

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

Five Star

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Red Bull

Brandy

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Christian Brothers

$4.00

E&J

$4.00

Red Bull

Korbel

$4.00

Vodka

5 o'clock

$4.00

Tito's

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Phillips Lime

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

Kinky Pink

$4.00

UV Grape

$4.00

Bloody Mary w/Titos

$6.00

Bloody Mary w/ 5 o'clock

$5.00

Red Bull

Liqueur

Hot Damn

$4.00

Blue Hawaiian

$4.00

Strawberry Schnapps

$4.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Creme de Cacao

$4.00

Cherry Mcgillicuddy's

$5.00

Menthol Mcgillicuddy's

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Red Bull

Gin

Gleischmann's Extra dry

$4.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Hornito's

$6.00

Red Bull

Shots

Apple Pie Shot

$2.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Muddy Girl Scout

$5.00

Creme de Menthe, Creme de Cacao, and Bailey's.

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese

$16.00

Sausage

$16.00

Canadian Bacon

$16.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Chad's Special

$18.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

All Meat

$18.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Funky Chicken

$18.00

Funky Sauce, Chicken, Bacon

Veggie

$18.00

NO MEAT, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes

Breakfast

$18.00

Cheese sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Eggs

Grinder

$18.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Meatballs, and Garlic

Gluten Free Cheese pizza

$18.00

Gluten Free All Meat

$18.00

Gluten Free Veggie

$18.00

Spectrum Pizza

$10.00

Misc.

Candy

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Gizzards

$3.50

Dippin' dots

$4.50

Jack Links Jerky

$3.00

Bic Lighter

$3.00

Koozies

$3.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Large Ice

$5.00

Tobacco

Cigarettes

$12.00

Chew

$10.00

Campsites

Nightly Rate w/Electric

$40.00

Nightly rate w/out electric

$30.00

Tent

$25.00

Discounted tent per night

$15.00

50 amp Sites

$50.00

FULL Hook Up Site

$50.00

Wrist Band

$25.00

Labor Day Weekend Extra Charge

$50.00

Bug Spray

$8.00

Canoe Rental

Canoe

$40.00

Replacement Paddle- Per Paddle

$45.00

Kayak Rental

Kayak

$30.00

Replacement Paddle-Per Paddle

$65.00

Shuttle Service

Kendalville Bridge

$35.00

McCabes Bridge

$35.00

Dahly's Bridge

$30.00

Snell's Bridge (Chimney Rock)

$25.00

Personal unit shuttle fee

$10.00

Plymouth/Gull's/McCabes-All SAME LANDING

$35.00

Life Jacket

Replacement Life Jacket

$25.00

Refundable Damage Deposit

Refundable Damage Deposit

$100.00

Dump Fee

Dump Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2619 W. Ravine Road, Decorah, IA 52101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

