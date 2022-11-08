- Home
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview 2709 Pfingsten Rd
6,095 Reviews
$$
2709 Pfingsten Rd
Glenview, IL 60026
Popular Items
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, beets, carrots, crispy wonton cup(choice), cabbage, oranges, tomatoes, sweet potato crunch, ginger dressing, add chicken (+4)
Wakame Salad
Seaweed salad, spring mix, crispy wonton cup(choice), citrus soy dressing
Cucumber Mint Salad
Cucumber ringlets, shiso mint, crispy wonton cup(choice), spring greens, ginger dressing
Spicy Tuna Seaweed Salad
Wakame, tuna, avocado, daikon sprouts, chili sesame dressing
Sunomono
Shrimp, octopus, kanikama, surf clam, daikon, beets, carrots, cucumber, sweet vinaigrette
Side Salad
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, potato crunch, house dressing
Sashimi Salad
Spring mix, chef select sashimi fishes, masago, nori, spicy Gochujang chili sauce
Nigiri/Sashimi
O-Toro
Blue Fin Tuna
Big Eye Tuna
Super White Tuna
Albacore Tuna
Yellowtail
Fatty Yellowtail
Red Snapper
Fluke
Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Fresh Scallop
Tiger Shrimp
Raw Sweet Shrimp
Squid
Tamago
Smelt Roe
Mackerel
Tobiko
Salmon Roe
Fresh Water Eel
Octopus
Sea Urchin
Kani Kama
Hot Appetizer
YU-MI IN BRUSSELS
Deep fried brussels sprouts tossed in yuzu miso sauce, topped with toasted cashews
SAUTEED SHISHITO PEPPERS
Shishito peppers sauteed in garlic butter, tossed in ponzu sauce, topped with shichimi pepper seasoning
AGEDASHI TOFU
Deep fried tofu, miso-su sauce, pickle ginger, nori
Asparagus Beef
NY steak, asparagus, teriyaki sauce, asparagus tempura
Beef Tataki
Flash seared NY strip, tomato, ponzu, herb oil, scallion
Crab Cake
Crab cake, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Pan fried crispy rice, spicy tuna, wasabi aioli, teriyaki
Dragon Fire
Soft shell crab, fresh water eel, asparagus, tuna, red tobiko, unagi sauce, chili oil
EDAMAME
Steamed soybean pod, sea salt
Gyoza
Pan fried dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallions, togarashi, choice of pork or vegetable
Jalapeno Popper
Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce
Kushiyaki
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallion, togarashi
Soft Shell Crab App
Fried soft shell crab, crispy wonton cup, tangy ponzu
Stuffed Mushroom
Snow crab stuffed button mushrooms, panko, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli
Takoyaki
Flour battered octopus, Japanese mayo, katsu sauce, nori powder
Vegie Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Scallop Fried Rice
Tempura(Vegetable)
Tempura(Shrimp&Vegetable)
Tempura(Chicken & Vegetable)
Cold Appetizer
Truffle Yuzu Salmon
Salmon, truffle yuzu sauce, radish sprouts
Truffle Honey Tuna
Seared tuna, chive oil, truffle honey sauce
Yellowtail Ponzu
Yellowtail, jalapeno, daikon, ponzu sauce
Maguro Tartare
Bigeye tuna, avocado, pico de gallo, soy mustard sauce, wonton chips
Ahi Tartare
Spicy tuna, pico de gallo, yuzu tobiko, seared tuna, ponzu sauce
Crispy Tartare
2 pieces Spicy salmon, 2pieces spicy tuna, crispy wonton, tobiko
Spring Spider
Soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumber, avocado, spring green, soy paper, ginger dressing, house dressing
Unagi Spring Roll
Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, spring green, rice paper, soy paper, ginger dressing, house dressing
Tuna Flight
Bigeye tuna, super white tuna, albacore tuna sashimi
Oysters on a Half Shell
6 pieces oysters, ponzu, pico de gallo, smelt roe, Tabasco, scallion
Shooter -Oyster
Ponzu sake sauce, pico de gallo, quail egg, smelt roe, Tabasco, scallion
Shooter -Uni
Ponzu sake sauce, pico de gallo, quail egg, smelt roe, Tabasco, scallion
Basic Maki
Big-eye Tuna Roll
Big eye tuna inside, rice outside
California Roll
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, smoked salmon
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Salmon inside, avocado on top
Salmon Roll
Salmon inside, rice outside
Shrimp & Cucumber Roll
Cooked tiger shrimp, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Fresh Scallop Roll
Fresh spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Octopus Roll
Chopped spicy octopus, spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Chopped spicy salmon, spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Roll
Cooked spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped spicy tuna, spicy mayo
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Tuna inside, avocado on top
Unagi & cucumber Roll
Unagi, cucumber, teriyaki sauce
Yellowtail & Scallion Roll
Fresh yellowtail, scallion
Kani Kama Roll
Imitation Crab, avocado, cucumber
Vegetable Maki
Fried Sweet Potato Roll
fried sweet potato inside, rice on the outside
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
cucumber inside, avocado on top
Avocado Roll
avocado inside and on top
Asparagus Roll
asparagus inside, rice on the outside
Cucumber Roll
cucumber inside, rice on the outside
Shitake Mushroom Roll
marinated shitake mushroom inside, rice on the outside
Veggie Maki
Spring green, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, oshinko, shiitake mushroom, soy paper
Signature Maki
Black Dragon
Fresh water eel, spicy scallops, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black tobiko
California Crunch
Snow crab, avocado, panko crusted and deep fried, sweet soy, spicy mayo
California Sunset
Fresh salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Caterpillar
Avocado, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red and black tobiko
Crazy Dragon
Seared spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch
Crunchy Muffy
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy
Dirty Old Man
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy, wasabi mayo
Dragon
Fresh water eel, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Futo Maki
Golden Ebi
Shrimp tempura, avocado, tiger shrimp, golden egg sauce, sweet soy, chili mayo, crunch, Furikake
Green Turtle
Tiger shrimp, fresh water eel, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, wasabi tobiko
Kamikaze
Fresh tuna, Spicy tuna, spicy mayo
King Kong
Snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, breaded and deep fried, sweet soy, spicy mayo
Mini Me
Spicy salmon, Spicy octopus, spicy mayo
Ocean Drive
Tuna, yellowtail, green peppers, cilantro, avocado, spicy mayo, soy wrap, chili oil, fresh lemon juice
Rainbow
Spicy tuna, tuna, spicy mayo, super white tuna, salmon
Rainbow Dragon
Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, snow crab, tuna, super white tuna, salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko
Red Dragon
Fresh Tuna, soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Salmon Obsession
Spicy salmon tempura, cream cheese, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko
Salmon Sunshine
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce
Sexy Lady
Spicy salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Smoky Bear
Seared smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Special Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, shrimp, asparagus avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, wasabi tobiko, soy wrap, sweet soy, wasabi mayo
Spicy Tataki
Seared spicy tuna, soft shelled crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, chili tobiko
White Dragon
Super white tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Chive White Tune
Super white tuna, Shitake mushroom, Kanikama, avocado, chive sauce, soy wrap
Blazing Hamachi
Yellowtail, Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, ponzu
Cancun
Creamy Salmon
Mango Madness
Signature Maki (Short)
Black Dragon Short
Fresh water eel, spicy scallops, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black tobiko
California Sunset Short
Fresh salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Caterpillar Short
Avocado, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red and black tobiko
Crazy Dragon Short
Seared spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce, chili oil
Crunch Muffy Short
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy
Dirty Old Man Short
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy, wasabi mayo
Dragon Short
Fresh water eel, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Golden Ebi Short
Shrimp tempura, avocado, tiger shrimp, golden egg sauce, sweet soy, chili mayo, crunch, Furikake
Green Turtle Short
Tiger shrimp, fresh water eel, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, wasabi tobiko
Kamikaze Short
Fresh tuna, Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, togarashi pepper
Mini Me Short
Spicy salmon, Spicy octopus, spicy mayo
Ocean Drive Short
Tuna, yellowtail, green peppers, cilantro, avocado, spicy mayo, soy wrap, chili oil, fresh lemon juice
Rainbow Dragon Short
Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, snow crab, tuna, super white tuna, salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko
Rainbow Short
Spicy tuna, tuna, spicy mayo, super white tuna, salmon
Red Dragon Short
Fresh Tuna, soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Salmon Obsession Short
Spicy salmon tempura, cream cheese, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko
Salmon Sunshine Short
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce
Sexy Lady Short
Spicy salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Smokey Bear Short
Seared smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Special Spicy Tuna Short
Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, shrimp, asparagus avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, wasabi tobiko, soy wrap, sweet soy, wasabi mayo
Spicy Tataki Short
Seared spicy tuna, soft shelled crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, chili tobiko, chili oil, eel sauce
White Dragon Short
Super white tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Chive White Tuna Short
Super white tuna, Shitake mushroom, Kanikama, avocado, chive sauce, soy wrap
Blazing Hamachi Short
Yellowtail, Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, ponzu
Sushi Entree
Supreme
6 pieces nigiri, 6 pieces sashimi, caterpillar roll
9 Piece Assorted Sashimi
12 Piece Assorted Sashimi
15 Piece Assorted Sashimi
Vege Sushi Combination
5 pieces vegetarian nigiri, sweet potato tempura maki, veggie maki
Sushi Combination A
4 pieces chef's choice nigiri, shrimp tempura roll, spicy salmon roll
Sushi Combination B
6 pieces chef's nigiri, rainbow roll
Nigiri Combination
9 pieces chef's choice assorted nigiri
Maki Mono Dinner
California roll, fresh water eel roll, spicy tuna roll
Chirashi
Assorted fish, tamago, sushi rice, assorted Japanese pickle
Blufish Don
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tamago, sushi rice, assorted Japanese pickle
Una Don
Fresh water eel, tamago, rice, eel sauce, assorted Japanese pickle
Spicy Deluxe Maki Combination
Crazy dragon roll, blazing Hamachi roll, spicy 38 octopus roll
Kitchen Entree
Filet Mignon Dinner
Charbroiled filet mignon, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki
Filet Small Plate
NY Steak Dinner
Charbroiled NY steak, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki
N.Y. Small Plate
Braised Short Rib
Soy braised beef short ribs, vegetable, potato cake, creamy Asian pear sauce
Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki
Chicken Small Plate
Seared Tuna Dinner
Seared & sliced tuna loin, tomato, avocado, vegetable, Teriayki sauce, spicy ponzu seaweed salad
Seared Tuna Small Plate
Salmon Dinner
Broiled Atlantic salmon, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki
Salmon Small Plate
Chilean Sea Bass
Broiled Chilean sea bass, vegetable, tomatillo sauce, spicy ponzu salad
Sea Bass Small Plate
Spicy Tofu Steak Dinner
Fried tofu steak, vegetable, potato cake, vegetale oyster sauce
Spicy Tofu Small Plate
Nabeyaki Udon
Udon, chicken, scallops, shrimp tempura, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, napa, kombu broth
Tempura Udon
Udon, kombu broth, shrimp and vegetable tempura, tempura flakes, fish cakes, scallions
Side Order
Low Sodium
Gluten Free Soy
Salad Dressing 2oz
Salad Dressing 4oz
Salad Dressing Bottle
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Side of Ginger
Side of Wasabi
Steamed Rice
Side of Sushi Rice
Side of Chojang
Black Rice
Fresh Wasabi
Miso Soup
Udon Noodle Plain
Steam Broccoli
Steamed Veggie
Side of Avocado
Crab Rangoon
6pcs of crab rangoon with sweet and sour sauce
Small Fried Rice
Side of Hibachi Vegetable
Side of Potato
Side of Ponzu
Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
Side of Shrircha
Side of Wasabi Mayo
Side of Chili Oil
Side of Tofu
Truffle Yuzu Sauce
Tempura Crunch Side
Wonton Shell
Miso Extra Tofu
Side of Jalapeno
Citrus Soy Dressing 4oz
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Best Sushi in Chicago
2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026