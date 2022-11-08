Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview 2709 Pfingsten Rd

6,095 Reviews

$$

2709 Pfingsten Rd

Glenview, IL 60026

Popular Items

Salmon
California Roll
House Salad

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, beets, carrots, crispy wonton cup(choice), cabbage, oranges, tomatoes, sweet potato crunch, ginger dressing, add chicken (+4)

Wakame Salad

$11.00

Seaweed salad, spring mix, crispy wonton cup(choice), citrus soy dressing

Cucumber Mint Salad

$11.00

Cucumber ringlets, shiso mint, crispy wonton cup(choice), spring greens, ginger dressing

Spicy Tuna Seaweed Salad

$18.00

Wakame, tuna, avocado, daikon sprouts, chili sesame dressing

Sunomono

$16.00

Shrimp, octopus, kanikama, surf clam, daikon, beets, carrots, cucumber, sweet vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, potato crunch, house dressing

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, chef select sashimi fishes, masago, nori, spicy Gochujang chili sauce

Nigiri/Sashimi

O-Toro

$12.00

Blue Fin Tuna

$7.00

Big Eye Tuna

$5.00

Super White Tuna

$5.00

Albacore Tuna

$5.00

Yellowtail

$5.00

Fatty Yellowtail

$6.00

Red Snapper

$5.00

Fluke

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Fresh Scallop

$5.00

Tiger Shrimp

$4.00

Raw Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Squid

$4.00

Tamago

$4.00

Smelt Roe

$5.00

Mackerel

$4.00

Tobiko

$5.00

Salmon Roe

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel

$5.00

Octopus

$4.00

Sea Urchin

$12.00Out of stock

Kani Kama

$4.00

Hot Appetizer

YU-MI IN BRUSSELS

$10.00

Deep fried brussels sprouts tossed in yuzu miso sauce, topped with toasted cashews

SAUTEED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

Shishito peppers sauteed in garlic butter, tossed in ponzu sauce, topped with shichimi pepper seasoning

AGEDASHI TOFU

$7.00

Deep fried tofu, miso-su sauce, pickle ginger, nori

Asparagus Beef

$14.00

NY steak, asparagus, teriyaki sauce, asparagus tempura

Beef Tataki

$16.00

Flash seared NY strip, tomato, ponzu, herb oil, scallion

Crab Cake

$14.00

Crab cake, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$18.00

Pan fried crispy rice, spicy tuna, wasabi aioli, teriyaki

Dragon Fire

$18.00

Soft shell crab, fresh water eel, asparagus, tuna, red tobiko, unagi sauce, chili oil

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed soybean pod, sea salt

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallions, togarashi, choice of pork or vegetable

Jalapeno Popper

$14.00

Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Kushiyaki

$7.00

Shumai

$8.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallion, togarashi

Soft Shell Crab App

$14.00

Fried soft shell crab, crispy wonton cup, tangy ponzu

Stuffed Mushroom

$14.00

Snow crab stuffed button mushrooms, panko, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli

Takoyaki

$9.00

Flour battered octopus, Japanese mayo, katsu sauce, nori powder

Vegie Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Scallop Fried Rice

$14.00

Tempura(Vegetable)

$8.00

Tempura(Shrimp&Vegetable)

$11.00

Tempura(Chicken & Vegetable)

$9.00

Cold Appetizer

Truffle Yuzu Salmon

$17.00

Salmon, truffle yuzu sauce, radish sprouts

Truffle Honey Tuna

$18.00

Seared tuna, chive oil, truffle honey sauce

Yellowtail Ponzu

$18.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, daikon, ponzu sauce

Maguro Tartare

$17.00

Bigeye tuna, avocado, pico de gallo, soy mustard sauce, wonton chips

Ahi Tartare

$17.00

Spicy tuna, pico de gallo, yuzu tobiko, seared tuna, ponzu sauce

Crispy Tartare

$13.00

2 pieces Spicy salmon, 2pieces spicy tuna, crispy wonton, tobiko

Spring Spider

$17.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumber, avocado, spring green, soy paper, ginger dressing, house dressing

Unagi Spring Roll

$17.00

Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, spring green, rice paper, soy paper, ginger dressing, house dressing

Tuna Flight

$28.00

Bigeye tuna, super white tuna, albacore tuna sashimi

Oysters on a Half Shell

$24.00Out of stock

6 pieces oysters, ponzu, pico de gallo, smelt roe, Tabasco, scallion

Shooter -Oyster

$7.00Out of stock

Ponzu sake sauce, pico de gallo, quail egg, smelt roe, Tabasco, scallion

Shooter -Uni

$16.00

Ponzu sake sauce, pico de gallo, quail egg, smelt roe, Tabasco, scallion

Basic Maki

Big-eye Tuna Roll

$8.00

Big eye tuna inside, rice outside

California Roll

$9.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00

Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, smoked salmon

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$14.00

Salmon inside, avocado on top

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon inside, rice outside

Shrimp & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Cooked tiger shrimp, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Fresh Scallop Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Octopus Roll

$9.00

Chopped spicy octopus, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Chopped spicy salmon, spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Cooked spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Chopped spicy tuna, spicy mayo

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$14.00

Tuna inside, avocado on top

Unagi & cucumber Roll

$11.00

Unagi, cucumber, teriyaki sauce

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$9.00

Fresh yellowtail, scallion

Kani Kama Roll

$8.00

Imitation Crab, avocado, cucumber

Vegetable Maki

Fried Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00

fried sweet potato inside, rice on the outside

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$10.00

cucumber inside, avocado on top

Avocado Roll

$11.00

avocado inside and on top

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

asparagus inside, rice on the outside

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

cucumber inside, rice on the outside

Shitake Mushroom Roll

$10.00

marinated shitake mushroom inside, rice on the outside

Veggie Maki

$14.00

Spring green, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, oshinko, shiitake mushroom, soy paper

Signature Maki

Black Dragon

$18.00

Fresh water eel, spicy scallops, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black tobiko

California Crunch

$18.00

Snow crab, avocado, panko crusted and deep fried, sweet soy, spicy mayo

California Sunset

$18.00

Fresh salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Caterpillar

$18.00

Avocado, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red and black tobiko

Crazy Dragon

$19.00

Seared spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Crunchy Muffy

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy

Dirty Old Man

$19.00

Salmon tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy, wasabi mayo

Dragon

$18.00

Fresh water eel, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Futo Maki

$17.00

Golden Ebi

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, tiger shrimp, golden egg sauce, sweet soy, chili mayo, crunch, Furikake

Green Turtle

$18.00

Tiger shrimp, fresh water eel, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, wasabi tobiko

Kamikaze

$18.00

Fresh tuna, Spicy tuna, spicy mayo

King Kong

$19.00

Snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, breaded and deep fried, sweet soy, spicy mayo

Mini Me

$18.00

Spicy salmon, Spicy octopus, spicy mayo

Ocean Drive

$19.00

Tuna, yellowtail, green peppers, cilantro, avocado, spicy mayo, soy wrap, chili oil, fresh lemon juice

Rainbow

$18.00

Spicy tuna, tuna, spicy mayo, super white tuna, salmon

Rainbow Dragon

$19.00

Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, snow crab, tuna, super white tuna, salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko

Red Dragon

$18.00

Fresh Tuna, soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Salmon Obsession

$19.00

Spicy salmon tempura, cream cheese, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko

Salmon Sunshine

$19.00

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce

Sexy Lady

$18.00

Spicy salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Smoky Bear

$19.00

Seared smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Special Spicy Tuna

$18.00

Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, shrimp, asparagus avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, wasabi tobiko, soy wrap, sweet soy, wasabi mayo

Spicy Tataki

$18.00

Seared spicy tuna, soft shelled crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, chili tobiko

White Dragon

$18.00

Super white tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Chive White Tune

$21.00

Super white tuna, Shitake mushroom, Kanikama, avocado, chive sauce, soy wrap

Blazing Hamachi

$19.00

Yellowtail, Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, ponzu

Cancun

$18.00

Creamy Salmon

$19.00

Mango Madness

$20.00

Signature Maki (Short)

Black Dragon Short

$14.00

Fresh water eel, spicy scallops, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black tobiko

California Sunset Short

$14.00

Fresh salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Caterpillar Short

$14.00

Avocado, snow crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red and black tobiko

Crazy Dragon Short

$15.00

Seared spicy tuna, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce, chili oil

Crunch Muffy Short

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy

Dirty Old Man Short

$15.00

Salmon tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy, wasabi mayo

Dragon Short

$14.00

Fresh water eel, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Golden Ebi Short

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, tiger shrimp, golden egg sauce, sweet soy, chili mayo, crunch, Furikake

Green Turtle Short

$14.00

Tiger shrimp, fresh water eel, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, wasabi tobiko

Kamikaze Short

$14.00

Fresh tuna, Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, togarashi pepper

Mini Me Short

$14.00

Spicy salmon, Spicy octopus, spicy mayo

Ocean Drive Short

$15.00

Tuna, yellowtail, green peppers, cilantro, avocado, spicy mayo, soy wrap, chili oil, fresh lemon juice

Rainbow Dragon Short

$15.00

Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, snow crab, tuna, super white tuna, salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko

Rainbow Short

$14.00

Spicy tuna, tuna, spicy mayo, super white tuna, salmon

Red Dragon Short

$14.00

Fresh Tuna, soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Salmon Obsession Short

$15.00

Spicy salmon tempura, cream cheese, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, citrus mayo, tobiko

Salmon Sunshine Short

$15.00

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon, pico de gallo, ponzu sauce

Sexy Lady Short

$14.00

Spicy salmon, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Smokey Bear Short

$14.00

Seared smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Special Spicy Tuna Short

$14.00

Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, shrimp, asparagus avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, wasabi tobiko, soy wrap, sweet soy, wasabi mayo

Spicy Tataki Short

$14.00

Seared spicy tuna, soft shelled crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, chili tobiko, chili oil, eel sauce

White Dragon Short

$14.00

Super white tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Chive White Tuna Short

$16.00

Super white tuna, Shitake mushroom, Kanikama, avocado, chive sauce, soy wrap

Blazing Hamachi Short

$15.00

Yellowtail, Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, ponzu

Sushi Entree

Supreme

$59.00

6 pieces nigiri, 6 pieces sashimi, caterpillar roll

9 Piece Assorted Sashimi

$38.00

12 Piece Assorted Sashimi

$46.00

15 Piece Assorted Sashimi

$54.00

Vege Sushi Combination

$26.00

5 pieces vegetarian nigiri, sweet potato tempura maki, veggie maki

Sushi Combination A

$30.00

4 pieces chef's choice nigiri, shrimp tempura roll, spicy salmon roll

Sushi Combination B

$36.00

6 pieces chef's nigiri, rainbow roll

Nigiri Combination

$34.00

9 pieces chef's choice assorted nigiri

Maki Mono Dinner

$26.00

California roll, fresh water eel roll, spicy tuna roll

Chirashi

$34.00

Assorted fish, tamago, sushi rice, assorted Japanese pickle

Blufish Don

$34.00

Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tamago, sushi rice, assorted Japanese pickle

Una Don

$34.00

Fresh water eel, tamago, rice, eel sauce, assorted Japanese pickle

Spicy Deluxe Maki Combination

$40.00

Crazy dragon roll, blazing Hamachi roll, spicy 38 octopus roll

Kitchen Entree

Filet Mignon Dinner

$39.00

Charbroiled filet mignon, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki

Filet Small Plate

$24.00

NY Steak Dinner

$32.00

Charbroiled NY steak, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki

N.Y. Small Plate

$19.00

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Soy braised beef short ribs, vegetable, potato cake, creamy Asian pear sauce

Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki

Chicken Small Plate

$15.00

Seared Tuna Dinner

$32.00

Seared & sliced tuna loin, tomato, avocado, vegetable, Teriayki sauce, spicy ponzu seaweed salad

Seared Tuna Small Plate

$19.00

Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Broiled Atlantic salmon, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki

Salmon Small Plate

$16.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00

Broiled Chilean sea bass, vegetable, tomatillo sauce, spicy ponzu salad

Sea Bass Small Plate

$22.00

Spicy Tofu Steak Dinner

$20.00

Fried tofu steak, vegetable, potato cake, vegetale oyster sauce

Spicy Tofu Small Plate

$12.00

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.00

Udon, chicken, scallops, shrimp tempura, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, napa, kombu broth

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Udon, kombu broth, shrimp and vegetable tempura, tempura flakes, fish cakes, scallions

Side Order

Low Sodium

Gluten Free Soy

$0.75

Salad Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Salad Dressing 4oz

$1.50

Salad Dressing Bottle

$9.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.95

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.95

Side of Ginger

$0.95

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side of Chojang

$0.95

Black Rice

$4.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

Miso Soup

$3.00

Udon Noodle Plain

$5.00

Steam Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Veggie

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

6pcs of crab rangoon with sweet and sour sauce

Small Fried Rice

$6.00

Side of Hibachi Vegetable

$6.00

Side of Potato

$2.50

Side of Ponzu

$0.95

Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.75

Side of Shrircha

$0.95

Side of Wasabi Mayo

$0.95

Side of Chili Oil

$0.95

Side of Tofu

$3.00

Truffle Yuzu Sauce

$1.75

Tempura Crunch Side

$0.75

Wonton Shell

$1.50

Miso Extra Tofu

$4.00

Side of Jalapeno

$0.75

Citrus Soy Dressing 4oz

$1.50

Drink

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Siera Mist

$4.00

Voss Water

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Sushi in Chicago

Location

2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026

Directions

Gallery
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview image

Map
