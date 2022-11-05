- Home
- Park Ridge
- Sushi & Japanese
- Blufish Sushi Bistro
Blufish Sushi Bistro
No reviews yet
550 West Touhy Avenue
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Popular Items
SALAD
CUCUMBER MINT SALAD
Cucumber ringlets, Japanese mint, crispy wonton cup, spring greens, creamy ginger dressing
HOUSE SALAD
SP TUNA SEAWEED SALAD
Spicy tuna, seaweed wakame salad, avocado
SNOW CRAB AVO SALAD
Snow crab, smoked salmon, avocado, tomato, mango, sweet miso mustard dressing
SPINACH SALAD
Blanched spinach, spring greens, asparagus, sesame-tofu sauce
WAKAME
Marinated seaweed salad, spring greens, crispy wanton cup, in a citrus soy dressing
KITCHEN APPETIZER
AGEDASHI TOFU
Deep fried tofu, miso-su sauce
ASPARAGUS BEEF ROLL
Pan fried N.Y Steak, asparagus, house teriyaki sauce, tempura asparagus
BEEF TATAKI
Thinly sliced seared NY Steak, tomato, ponzu sauce
CRAB CAKES
Snow crab vegetable cake, panko crusted, grilled, wasabi cream, spicy mayo
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Deep fried brussels sprouts tossed in yuzu miso sauce, topped with toasted cashews
EDAMAME
Steamed soybean pods
SPICY EDAMAME
FRIED RICE
GYOZA
Pan fried pork dumpling, house ginger sauce
KUSHI YAKI SKEWERS
Grilled skewers
PANKO SCALLOPS
Panko encrusted scallops, house teriyaki sauce, tomato-basil in olive
SHISHITO PEPPERS
Sauteed Japanese peppers, citrus sauce, miso butter
SHUMAI
Pan fried shrimp dumpling, house ginger sauce
SOFT SHELL CRAB APPETIZER
Fried soft shell crab, crispy wonton cup, Tonkatsu sauce
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Snow crab stuffed button mushrooms, panko crusted, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo
TEMPURA
Deep fried, ginger tempura sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA PER PIECE (1pc)
CHICKEN TEMPURA PER PIECE (1pc)
SUSHI BAR APPETIZER
AHI TARTARE
Spicy tuna, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, citrus tobiko, seared tuna sashimi, citrus ponzu
CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA
Butter pan fried crispy rice, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet soy
CRISPY TARTARE
Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, crispy wonton chips
DRAGON FIRE
Soft shell crab, eel, asparagus. Fresh tuna, black tobiko, chili oil
HAMACHI KAMA
Yellowtail Collar
HOT NIGHT ROLL
Fresh water eel, shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, chili tobiko, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
SASHIMI SPECIAL
Assorted sashimi, ponzu sauce, citrus tobiko
SEARED TUNA APPETIZER
Seared tuna, avocado, garlic olive oil sauce
SPRING SPIDER
Soft shell crab, asparagus, mixed greens, soybean paper, citrus ginger dressing
SUNOMONO
Shrimp, octopus, onion, green pepper, daikon, sweet citrus vinaigrette
TORO FLIGHT
Bluefin O-Toro, Chu-Toro, Bluefin tuna sashimi flight
TRUFFLE YUZU SALMON
Chef special Yuzu sauce with truffle oil
TUNA FLIGHT
Big eye tuna, super white tuna and albacore tuna
TUNA TARTAR
Tuna, avocado, fried leek, fried garlic, chef's special spicy sauce
UNAGI SPRINGROLL
Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, spring green, rice paper, soy paper, house ginger dressing
YELLOWTAIL PONZU
Fresh yellowtail, jalapeno, tangy ponzu
SIGNATURE MAKI (RAW)
BLAZING HAMACHI
Yellowtail, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, ponzu
CALI SUNSET
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, fresh salmon, spicy mayo
CANCUN
Spicy octopus, green bell pepper, cilantro, red snapper, Pico De Gallo, ponzu sauce
CRAZY DRAGON
Seared spicy tuna, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, sweet soy, spicy mayo
CREAMY SALMON
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado spicy seared spicy salmon, house special spicy sauce eel sauce, spicy mayo
KAMIKAZE
Fresh tuna, spicy tuna, spicy mayo
MANGO MADNESS
Spicy tuna, cilantro, bell pepper, avocado mango Pico de Gallo, house special mango sauce
MINI ME
Spicy salmon, spicy octopus, spicy mayo
OCEAN DRIVE
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, green pepper, cilantro, spicy mayo wrapped in so paper, chili oil, fresh lime juice
RAINBOW
Tuna, super white, salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo
RAINBOW DRAGON
Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, crabmeat, spicy mayo, tuna, super white tuna, salmon, citrus tobiko, citrus mayo
RED DRAGON
Fresh tuna, soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
SALMON OBSESSION
Spicy salmon tempura, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber orange tobiko, citrus mayo
SALMON SUNSHINE
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon slices, tangy citrus ponzu
SEXY LADY
Spicy salmon, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
SPICY TATAKI
Seared spicy tuna, soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko
WHITE DRAGON
Super white tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
SIGNATURE MAKI (COOKED)
BLACK DRAGON
Eel, spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
CATERPILLAR
Snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black and red tobiko
CALIFORNIA CRUNCH
CRUNCHY MUFFY
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy
DIRTY OLD MAN
Salmon tempura, tempura crunch, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, melted mozzarella cheese, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
DRAGON
Eel, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber ,spicy mayo
GOLDEN DRAGON
GOLDN EBI ROLL
GREEN TURTLE
Fresh water eel, avocado, tempura crunch, shrimp, wasabi tobiko, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
JUNGLE ROLL
Spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, grilled scallop, fried leeks, eel sauce, wasabi mayo
KING KONG
SCARY SPIDER
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, white and black rice, black and red tobiko
SHRIMP PESTO
Spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, tiger shrimp, Japanese pesto sauce, black tobiko
SMOKY BEAR
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, seared smoked salmon
SP SPICY TUNA
NIGIRI AND SASHIMI
ALBACORE TUNA
BIG EYE TUNA
BLUE FIN TUNA
CHU-TORO (MED FATTY TUNA)
FATTY YELLOWTAIL
FLUKE
FRESH SCALLOP
FRESH WATER EEL
GOLDEN SHRIMP
MACKEREL
O-TORO (FATTY TUNA)
OCTOPUS
RED SNAPPER
SALMON
SALMON ROE
SEA EEL
SEA URCHIN
SEARED TUNA
SMELT ROE
SMOKED SALMON
SQUID
SUPER WHITE TUNA
SURF CLAM
SWEET SHRIMP (RAW)
TAMAGO
TIGER SHRIMP
TOBIKO
YELLOWTAIL
VEGETABLE MAKI
BASIC MAKI
CALIFORNIA ROLL
FRESH WATER EEL ROLL
PHILADELPHIA ROLL
SALMON & AVO ROLL
SALMON ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL
SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
SPICY RAW SCALLOP ROLL
SPICY SALMON ROLL
SPICY SCALLOP ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
TUNA AVOCADO ROLL
TUNA ROLL
YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL
SUSHI ENTREE
ASSORTED SASHIMI
BLUFISH DON
Choice of or a combination of tuna, salmon and yellowtail over a bed of sushi rice
CHIRASHI
Chef’s choice assorted fish, sushi rice, assorted Japanese pickles
NIGIRI COMBO
Nine pcs of chef's choice nigiri
BENTO DINNER
Salmon teriyaki, shrimp and vegetable tempura, fried rice, spicy tuna roll
MAKI MONO
California roll, spicy tuna roll, fresh water eel roll
SUPREME
Chef choice six pcs nigiri, six pcs sashimi, blazing hamachi
SUSHI A
Chef's choice four pcs nigiri, shrimp tempura roll, spicy salmon roll
SUSHI B
Chef's choice six pcs nigiri, rainbow roll
UNA DON
Sweet broiled fresh water eel over a bed of sesame white rice
VEGETARIAN COMBO
Four vegetarian nigiri, sweet potato tempura roll, veggie roll
TEKKA DON
Fresh tuna over a bed of sushi rice
SAKE DON
Fresh salmon over a bed of sushi rice
NOODLES
KITCHEN ENTREE
ATLANTIC SALMON
Grilled salmon, vegetables, potato cake, house teriyaki sauce
BRAISED SHORT RIB
Soy braised short rib, creamy Asian pear sauce
CHICKEN
Grilled boneless chicken breast, vegetables, potato cake, house teriyaki
FILET MIGNON
Charbroiled filet mignon, vegetables, potato cake, house teriyaki
N.Y STEAK
Grilled NY steak, vegetable, potato cake, house teriyaki
SEA BASS
Chilean sea bass, tomatillo sauce, spicy ponzu seaweed, vegetables, potato cake
SEARED TUNA
Seared tuna, tomato, avocado, house teriyaki, spicy ponzu salad, potato cake
SPICY TOFU STEAK
Lightly battered tofu steak, light oyster sauce
U 10 SCALLOP
U 10 scallop with tomato-basil olive sauce, sun dried tomato and shiitake mushroom pasta served *only full entrée severed with pasta
U 15 GOLF SHRIMP
Grilled U 15 shrimp, spicy ponzu sauce, sun-dried tomato, Shiitake mushroom pasta *only full size entrée served with pasta
SIDE ORDER
Black Rice
Chili Oil
Eel Sauce
Fresh Wasabi
Ginger
Ginger Dressing
Miso Soup
Ponzu Sauce
Side of Avocado
Side of Jalapeno
Side of Potato Cake
Side of Tofu
Spicy Mayo
Steamed Rice
Steamed Vegie
Sushi Rice
Teriyaki Sauce
Wasabi
Wasabi Mayo
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
