Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Blufish Sushi Bistro

550 West Touhy Avenue

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL
GYOZA
SALMON

SALAD

CUCUMBER MINT SALAD

$9.00

Cucumber ringlets, Japanese mint, crispy wonton cup, spring greens, creamy ginger dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

SP TUNA SEAWEED SALAD

$17.00

Spicy tuna, seaweed wakame salad, avocado

SNOW CRAB AVO SALAD

$16.00

Snow crab, smoked salmon, avocado, tomato, mango, sweet miso mustard dressing

SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

Blanched spinach, spring greens, asparagus, sesame-tofu sauce

WAKAME

$9.00

Marinated seaweed salad, spring greens, crispy wanton cup, in a citrus soy dressing

KITCHEN APPETIZER

AGEDASHI TOFU

$6.00

Deep fried tofu, miso-su sauce

ASPARAGUS BEEF ROLL

$13.00

Pan fried N.Y Steak, asparagus, house teriyaki sauce, tempura asparagus

BEEF TATAKI

$16.00

Thinly sliced seared NY Steak, tomato, ponzu sauce

CRAB CAKES

$12.00

Snow crab vegetable cake, panko crusted, grilled, wasabi cream, spicy mayo

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

Deep fried brussels sprouts tossed in yuzu miso sauce, topped with toasted cashews

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed soybean pods

SPICY EDAMAME

$7.00

FRIED RICE

$10.00+

GYOZA

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumpling, house ginger sauce

KUSHI YAKI SKEWERS

$7.00+

Grilled skewers

PANKO SCALLOPS

$13.00

Panko encrusted scallops, house teriyaki sauce, tomato-basil in olive

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

Sauteed Japanese peppers, citrus sauce, miso butter

SHUMAI

$7.00

Pan fried shrimp dumpling, house ginger sauce

SOFT SHELL CRAB APPETIZER

$12.00

Fried soft shell crab, crispy wonton cup, Tonkatsu sauce

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

Snow crab stuffed button mushrooms, panko crusted, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo

TEMPURA

$7.00+

Deep fried, ginger tempura sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA PER PIECE (1pc)

$2.50

CHICKEN TEMPURA PER PIECE (1pc)

$2.50

SUSHI BAR APPETIZER

AHI TARTARE

$16.00

Spicy tuna, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, citrus tobiko, seared tuna sashimi, citrus ponzu

CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA

$17.00

Butter pan fried crispy rice, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet soy

CRISPY TARTARE

$13.00

Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, crispy wonton chips

DRAGON FIRE

$17.00

Soft shell crab, eel, asparagus. Fresh tuna, black tobiko, chili oil

HAMACHI KAMA

$15.00

Yellowtail Collar

HOT NIGHT ROLL

$16.00

Fresh water eel, shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, chili tobiko, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

SASHIMI SPECIAL

$16.00

Assorted sashimi, ponzu sauce, citrus tobiko

SEARED TUNA APPETIZER

$16.00

Seared tuna, avocado, garlic olive oil sauce

SPRING SPIDER

$16.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, mixed greens, soybean paper, citrus ginger dressing

SUNOMONO

$16.00

Shrimp, octopus, onion, green pepper, daikon, sweet citrus vinaigrette

TORO FLIGHT

$56.00+

Bluefin O-Toro, Chu-Toro, Bluefin tuna sashimi flight

TRUFFLE YUZU SALMON

$16.00

Chef special Yuzu sauce with truffle oil

TUNA FLIGHT

$24.00

Big eye tuna, super white tuna and albacore tuna

TUNA TARTAR

$16.00

Tuna, avocado, fried leek, fried garlic, chef's special spicy sauce

UNAGI SPRINGROLL

$16.00

Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, spring green, rice paper, soy paper, house ginger dressing

YELLOWTAIL PONZU

$16.00

Fresh yellowtail, jalapeno, tangy ponzu

SIGNATURE MAKI (RAW)

BLAZING HAMACHI

$18.00

Yellowtail, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, ponzu

CALI SUNSET

$12.00+

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, fresh salmon, spicy mayo

CANCUN

$17.00

Spicy octopus, green bell pepper, cilantro, red snapper, Pico De Gallo, ponzu sauce

CRAZY DRAGON

$13.00+

Seared spicy tuna, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura crunch, sweet soy, spicy mayo

CREAMY SALMON

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado spicy seared spicy salmon, house special spicy sauce eel sauce, spicy mayo

KAMIKAZE

$12.00+

Fresh tuna, spicy tuna, spicy mayo

MANGO MADNESS

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cilantro, bell pepper, avocado mango Pico de Gallo, house special mango sauce

MINI ME

$12.00+

Spicy salmon, spicy octopus, spicy mayo

OCEAN DRIVE

$13.00+

Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, green pepper, cilantro, spicy mayo wrapped in so paper, chili oil, fresh lime juice

RAINBOW

$13.00+

Tuna, super white, salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo

RAINBOW DRAGON

$14.00+

Spicy tuna tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, crabmeat, spicy mayo, tuna, super white tuna, salmon, citrus tobiko, citrus mayo

RED DRAGON

$12.00+

Fresh tuna, soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

SALMON OBSESSION

$14.00+

Spicy salmon tempura, crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber orange tobiko, citrus mayo

SALMON SUNSHINE

$19.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, fresh salmon, lemon slices, tangy citrus ponzu

SEXY LADY

$12.00+

Spicy salmon, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

SPICY TATAKI

$13.00+

Seared spicy tuna, soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko

WHITE DRAGON

$12.00+

Super white tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

SIGNATURE MAKI (COOKED)

BLACK DRAGON

$12.00+

Eel, spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

CATERPILLAR

$12.00+

Snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black and red tobiko

CALIFORNIA CRUNCH

$17.00

CRUNCHY MUFFY

$14.00+

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, melted mozzarella cheese, sweet soy

DIRTY OLD MAN

$14.00+

Salmon tempura, tempura crunch, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, melted mozzarella cheese, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

DRAGON

$12.00+

Eel, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber ,spicy mayo

GOLDEN DRAGON

$14.00+

GOLDN EBI ROLL

$19.00

GREEN TURTLE

$17.00

Fresh water eel, avocado, tempura crunch, shrimp, wasabi tobiko, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

JUNGLE ROLL

$19.00

Spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, grilled scallop, fried leeks, eel sauce, wasabi mayo

KING KONG

$19.00

SCARY SPIDER

$13.00+

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, white and black rice, black and red tobiko

SHRIMP PESTO

$18.00

Spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, tiger shrimp, Japanese pesto sauce, black tobiko

SMOKY BEAR

$13.00+

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, seared smoked salmon

SP SPICY TUNA

$12.00+

NIGIRI AND SASHIMI

ALBACORE TUNA

$4.00

BIG EYE TUNA

$4.00

BLUE FIN TUNA

$6.00

CHU-TORO (MED FATTY TUNA)

$8.00Out of stock

FATTY YELLOWTAIL

$5.00

FLUKE

$4.00Out of stock

FRESH SCALLOP

$4.00

FRESH WATER EEL

$4.00

GOLDEN SHRIMP

$4.00

MACKEREL

$4.00

O-TORO (FATTY TUNA)

$10.00Out of stock

OCTOPUS

$3.00

RED SNAPPER

$4.00

SALMON

$4.00

SALMON ROE

$6.00

SEA EEL

$5.00

SEA URCHIN

$10.00Out of stock

SEARED TUNA

$4.00

SMELT ROE

$4.00

SMOKED SALMON

$4.00

SQUID

$3.00

SUPER WHITE TUNA

$4.00

SURF CLAM

$4.00

SWEET SHRIMP (RAW)

$5.00

TAMAGO

$3.00

TIGER SHRIMP

$3.00

TOBIKO

$4.00

YELLOWTAIL

$4.00

VEGETABLE MAKI

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$6.00

AVO & CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.00

NATTO ROLL

$6.00

OSHINKO ROLL

$5.00

SHIITAKI MUSHROOM ROLL

$8.00

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$8.00

TAMAGO ROLL

$6.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$13.00

BASIC MAKI

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.00

FRESH WATER EEL ROLL

$10.00

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$11.00

SALMON & AVO ROLL

$12.00

SALMON ROLL

$6.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$12.00

SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL

$8.00

SPICY RAW SCALLOP ROLL

$12.00

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$7.00

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$8.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.00

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

TUNA ROLL

$6.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL

$7.00

SUSHI ENTREE

ASSORTED SASHIMI

$30.00+

BLUFISH DON

$30.00

Choice of or a combination of tuna, salmon and yellowtail over a bed of sushi rice

CHIRASHI

$30.00

Chef’s choice assorted fish, sushi rice, assorted Japanese pickles

NIGIRI COMBO

$29.00

Nine pcs of chef's choice nigiri

BENTO DINNER

$25.00

Salmon teriyaki, shrimp and vegetable tempura, fried rice, spicy tuna roll

MAKI MONO

$24.00

California roll, spicy tuna roll, fresh water eel roll

SUPREME

$58.00

Chef choice six pcs nigiri, six pcs sashimi, blazing hamachi

SUSHI A

$27.00

Chef's choice four pcs nigiri, shrimp tempura roll, spicy salmon roll

SUSHI B

$31.00

Chef's choice six pcs nigiri, rainbow roll

UNA DON

$30.00

Sweet broiled fresh water eel over a bed of sesame white rice

VEGETARIAN COMBO

$24.00

Four vegetarian nigiri, sweet potato tempura roll, veggie roll

TEKKA DON

$30.00

Fresh tuna over a bed of sushi rice

SAKE DON

$30.00

Fresh salmon over a bed of sushi rice

NOODLES

NABE YAKI UDON

$18.00

Thick noodles, clear Kombu broth, shrimp tempura, scallops, chicken, bok choy, shiitake mushroom, napa

TEMPURA UDON

$18.00

Thick noodle, clear Kombu broth, shrimp, veggie tempura

KITCHEN ENTREE

ATLANTIC SALMON

$27.00

Grilled salmon, vegetables, potato cake, house teriyaki sauce

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$30.00

Soy braised short rib, creamy Asian pear sauce

CHICKEN

$22.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast, vegetables, potato cake, house teriyaki

FILET MIGNON

$34.00

Charbroiled filet mignon, vegetables, potato cake, house teriyaki

N.Y STEAK

$32.00

Grilled NY steak, vegetable, potato cake, house teriyaki

SEA BASS

$36.00

Chilean sea bass, tomatillo sauce, spicy ponzu seaweed, vegetables, potato cake

SEARED TUNA

$28.00

Seared tuna, tomato, avocado, house teriyaki, spicy ponzu salad, potato cake

SPICY TOFU STEAK

$18.00

Lightly battered tofu steak, light oyster sauce

U 10 SCALLOP

$29.00

U 10 scallop with tomato-basil olive sauce, sun dried tomato and shiitake mushroom pasta served *only full entrée severed with pasta

U 15 GOLF SHRIMP

$27.00

Grilled U 15 shrimp, spicy ponzu sauce, sun-dried tomato, Shiitake mushroom pasta *only full size entrée served with pasta

SIDE ORDER

Black Rice

$3.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$0.75+

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Ginger

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00+

Miso Soup

$2.50

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Potato Cake

$3.00

Side of Tofu

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Steamed Vegie

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Wasabi

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
