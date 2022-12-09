Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluma's Chicken & Waffles Redmond

review star

No reviews yet

245 Southwest 6th Street

Located at The Vault Taphouse

Redmond, OR 97756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bluma's Starters & Sides

Bacon Wrapped Figs

Bacon Wrapped Figs

$11.00

GORGONZOLA, ARUGULA, HONEY, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Blistered Garlic Green Beans

Blistered Garlic Green Beans

$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Bluma's Fries

Bluma's Fries

$6.00

Waffles

$5.00
Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Corn chips, green chile queso, beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Chips Green Chili Queso

Chips Green Chili Queso

$11.00

Bluma's Favorites

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

SHRIMP SAUTEED IN HERBED CAJUN BUTTER OVER A SMOKED GOUDA GRIT CAKE

RP Farm Burger

RP Farm Burger

$14.00

GROUND BACON + GROUND BEEF, CHEDDAR, CRISPY FRIED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, SERVED WITH FRIES

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SERVED WITH FRIES

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GUACAMOLE, MAYO, SERVED WITH FRIES

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST FINGERS + A BELGIAN WAFFLE SERVED W MAPLE SYRUP AND HOT HONEY

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Salmon Club

$17.00

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Bluma's Drinks

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

245 Southwest 6th Street, Located at The Vault Taphouse, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
412 SW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Carnaval Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
343 SW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Grace and Hammer
orange star4.5 • 325
641 SW Cascade Ave Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Junction Roastery & Social Club
orange starNo Reviews
708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Baldy's Barbeque - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
343 NW 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Redmond Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
249 NW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redmond

Grace and Hammer
orange star4.5 • 325
641 SW Cascade Ave Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redmond
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston