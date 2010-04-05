Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Blunch
964 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Serving Unique and satisfying pressed sandwiches for breakfast or lunch!
Location
59 E Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
Gallery