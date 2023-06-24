Blupoint Coastal Kitchen

Restaurant info

Gino Pizzi has founded each of his restaurants on the principle that the best food - and the best times of our lives - begin with love. In the Pizzi family kitchen in Liguria, Italy, the dinner table was a treasured space for family and friends, and fresh seafood was a way of life. Gino fondly recalls scooping octopus and fishing out of the bay near his home - and even driving his grandmother's livestock through the streets.

Website