Blupoint Coastal Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gino Pizzi has founded each of his restaurants on the principle that the best food - and the best times of our lives - begin with love. In the Pizzi family kitchen in Liguria, Italy, the dinner table was a treasured space for family and friends, and fresh seafood was a way of life. Gino fondly recalls scooping octopus and fishing out of the bay near his home - and even driving his grandmother's livestock through the streets.
Location
5858 N College Ave D, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Gallery
