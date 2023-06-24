Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blupoint Coastal Kitchen

5858 N College Ave D

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

OYSTERS

(12) OYSTERS

$34.00

(6) OYSTERS

$17.00

ACADIAN PEARLS

$3.00

BEAU SOILEIL

$3.00

BEVANS

$3.00

BLUEPOINT

$3.00

BOOMAMOTO

$3.00

CHUNU

$3.00

GREAT WHITES

$3.00

KUMIAI

$3.00

MISTY POINT

$3.00

MOMMA MIA

$3.00

OPUS

$3.00

ROYAL MIYAG

$3.00

SAVAGE BLONDES

$3.00

SWEET JESUS

$3.00

SWEET PETITE

$3.00

WHITE STONE

$3.00

WIANNO

$3.00

CRUDO

SCALLOPS CEVICE

$15.00

SHRIMP CEVICE

$15.00

~ cucumber, cilantro, Calabrian chili, lemon, lime, red onion, crisp tortillas

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

homemade cocktail sauce, lemon

TUNA TARTARE

$16.00

capers, anchovies, serrano pepper, olive oil, seaweed salad

SALADS

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

wakame, sesame seeds, amazu dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

roasted gold & red beets, arugula, gorgonzola, red wine vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

sliced cucumbers, marinated onions, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons

Panzanella Salad

$10.00

ciabatta croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette

SMALL PLATES

OCTOPUS

$21.00

castelvaltrano olives, crispy potatoes, arugula, lemon chili vinaigrette

ARTICHOKES

$15.00

grilled baby artichokes, tomato salad, balsamic aioli, herb bread crumbs

MUSSELS

$16.00

olive oil, garlic, white wine, toasted ciabatta

ROCKEFELLER

$4.25

spinach, parmesan cream, garlic breadcrumb

FRITTO MISTO

$16.00

lightly fried oysters, calamari, shrimp, garlic aioli, lemon

GAMBAS

$16.00

shrimp, olive oil, garlic, spanish paprika, chile flakes, toasted ciabatta bread

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

LARGE PLATES

BRANZINO

$30.00

mediterranean sea bass, charred cherry tomatoes, risotto, lemon caper sauce

SALMON

$29.00

garlic lemon butter sauce, seasonal vegetables

CRUSTED COD

$27.00

Parmesan crusted Icelandic cod, black olives, tomato caper sauce, seasonal vegetables

CRAB CAKES

$25.00

two large crab cakes, chipotle aioli, mixed greens

FISHERMAN STEW

$27.00

shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, salmon, cod, tomato broth, ciabatta bread

SCALLOPS

$35.00

day-boat scallops, spicy lemon zest cream sauce, lobster cream risotto

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, butter pickles, garlic mayo, house fries

BURGER

$18.00

Half pound of Fishers Farm grass-fed beef, white cheddar,caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun, pomme frites

PASTA

SEAFOOD RAVIOLI

$25.00

lobster, scallops and shrimp ravioli, tomato pesto cream sauce, basil oil

FETTUCCINE BOSCAIOLA

$24.00

Fettucine, sweet italian sausage, mushroom trio, thyme , house marinara, a touch of cream

SQUID INK TONNARELLI

$21.00

lemon cream sauce, chile flakes, parmesan

LINGUINI IN CLAM SAUCE

$23.00

house made linguine, littleneck clams, garlic, chili flakes, white wine

OCEAN RISOTTO

$28.00

Arborio rice, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams,

SPECIALS

HAMACHI

$16.00

PASTA FEATURE

$24.00

SWORDFISH

$29.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$10.00

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$10.00

Pistachio Cheesecake

$9.00

Cappuccino Cheesecake

$9.00

Zeppole

$10.00

Coppa

$9.00

Chocolate Tartufo

$9.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

TIRAMISU

ZEPPOLE

COPPA

TARTUFO

PISTACCHIO

CAPPUCCINO CHEESECAKE

FIRE

FIRE ENTRÉE

FIRE SALAD

BAR

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Soda Water

Soda Refill

Shirley Temple

$3.00

San Pell

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

SAN BENEDETTO

$4.00

WINE

100 PROSECCO

$11.00+

101 CAVA BRUT RESERVA - CAMPO VIEJO

$12.00+

103 SPARKLING ROSE - GUINIGI

$10.00+

104 CHAMPAGNE - LANSON BRUT PERE & FILS-

$79.00

105 MOSCATO D'ASTI - VIETTI (1⁄2 BTL)

$24.00

200 SAUVIGNON BLANC -PAUL BUISSE

$11.00+

202 VERNACCIA DI SAN GIMIGNANO - TERRUZZI

$11.00+

203 VERMENTINO -ARGIOLAS

$12.00+

204 PINOT GRIGIO - CA'BOLANI

$10.00+

205 CHARDONNAY - FEUDO DI BUTERA

$11.00+

206 BORDEAUX BLANC - CHATEAU DUCASSE

$49.00

207 SANCERRE -ACIENNES VIGNES

$59.00

208 ALBARINO

$46.00

300 PINOT NOIR - SEA SUN

$12.00+

302 SUPER TUSCAN - VILLA PUCCINI

$12.00+

303 MALBEC - TRAPICHE

$10.00+

304 PRIMITIVO - SASSEO

$12.00+

305 CHIANTI - CASTELLO DI ALBOLA

$12.00+

306 CABERNET SAUVIGNON - J LOHR

$11.00+

307 BARBERA D'ALBA - MASSOLINO

$52.00

308 NERELLO MASCALESE - ALTA MORA

$59.00

309 ROSSO DI MONTALCINO - IL POGGIONE

$52.00

310 BARBARESCO -FONTANABIANCA

$59.00

311 MALBEC "SINGLE VINEYARD TEMIS

$75.00

312 BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO - COL D"ORCIA

$95.00

313 MARQUES DE MURRIETTA RESERVA-LA RIOJA

$68.00

314 AMARONE - RIGHETTI

$79.00

315 BAROLO - FONTANAFREDDA

$95.00

316 CABERNET SAUVIGNON - POST & BEAM

$95.00

COCKTAILS

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

BALCK MAHANTAN

$12.00

BLUPOINT G&T

$12.00

BOULEVARDIER

$12.00

COCKTAIL SPECIAL

$14.00

COSMO

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

FRENCH 75

$12.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$12.00

GIMLET

$12.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARTINI

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PAPER PLANE

$12.00

WHISKY SOUR

$12.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

WINE SPECIALS

WINE SPECIAL BTL

$46.00

WINE SPECIAL QT

$16.00

WINE SPECIAL GL

$12.00

BEER

Heineken 00

$6.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

PERONI

$6.00

STELLA

$6.00

WEE MAC

$7.00

CREAM ALE

$7.00

GUINESS

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

HOPPOPOTAMUS IPA

$7.00

SPIRITS

TITOS

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

CHOPIN

$11.00

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$9.00

ANGELS ENVY

$12.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$20.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

MARERS MARK

$12.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$16.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

BLADE &BOW

$15.00

SUNTORY

$12.00

BULLEIT RYE

$11.00

MICHTERS RYE

$12.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$11.00

RABBIT HOLE Boxergrail

$12.00

MALFY

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

BOTANIST

$12.00

AVION REPOSADO

$12.00

ESPOLON BIANCO

$8.00

EXOTICO BLANCO

$8.00

DON Q

$10.00

APPLEGATE

$10.00

MOUNT GAY BLACK BARREL

$11.00

DEWARS

$10.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$12.00

GLENLEVIT FOUNDERS RESERVE

$12.00

AMARO PELLEGRINO

$10.00

AMARO NARDINO

$13.00

AMARO FERNET

$10.00

LIMONCELLO

$10.00

GRAPPA DI BRUNELLO

$10.00

BAILEYS

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

DRAMBUIE

$10.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

AMARETTO DI SORONNO

$9.00

TAYLOR FLADGATE 10yr Tawny

$12.00

SANDEMAN 10Yr

$12.00

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$10.00

MARTELL BLUE SWIFT

$13.00

LAUBADE ARMAGNAC

$15.00

OPEN ITEM

FOOD (Grill)

Open Food

FOOD (Pantry)

Open Food

DRINK

Open Drink

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Gino Pizzi has founded each of his restaurants on the principle that the best food - and the best times of our lives - begin with love. In the Pizzi family kitchen in Liguria, Italy, the dinner table was a treasured space for family and friends, and fresh seafood was a way of life. Gino fondly recalls scooping octopus and fishing out of the bay near his home - and even driving his grandmother's livestock through the streets.

5858 N College Ave D, Indianapolis, IN 46220

