  • Home
  • /
  • Killeen
  • /
  • BluPrint Night Club - 4505 E Veterans Memorial
A map showing the location of BluPrint Night Club 4505 E Veterans MemorialView gallery

BluPrint Night Club 4505 E Veterans Memorial

review star

No reviews yet

4505 E Veterans Memorial

Killeen, TX 76543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Extra Crispy Fries

$5.00

Appetizers

Stuff EGG ROLLS

$8.00Out of stock

lollipop lambchop

$27.00

App wings

$9.99

salmon bites

$12.00

Fried shrimp

$10.00

mozzarella sticks

$10.00

spinach dip

$10.00

loaded fries

$10.00

Fries Side

Entrees

Lampchop

$34.99

Pork chop

$15.99

fried fish basket

$15.99

fried shrimp basket

$14.99

Cajun pasta

$10.00

Burgers

$12.00

5pc wings

$9.99

10pc wings

$14.99

Fries Side

Baked Mac Side

Candied Yams Side

Collard Greens Side

All Flats

$3.00

All Drums

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

Bread

butter rolls

$4.00

garlic bread

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

volcano brownie

$5.00

brookie

$5.00

pound cake

$5.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$7.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$7.00

Ciroc Peach

$7.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

$7.00

Ciroc Original

$7.00

Taaka

$4.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ciroc Mango

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Gin

Seagrams

$4.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00

Tequilla

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don 1942

$30.00

Terramana

$8.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Torada

$4.00

Montezuma 5

$4.00

Casamigos Respasado

$11.00

Don Julio Respasado

$11.00

Jose Cuevo

$9.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Kentucky Deluxe

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Rum

Malibu

$6.00

White Mali

$4.00

Spiced Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Cocktails

Blue Motherfucker

$10.00

Bottles

Respasado

$325.00

Don Julio

$300.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$8.00

Dusse

$10.00

Hpnotic

$10.00

Remy

$10.00

Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Heineken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00Out of stock

Coors

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Platnum

$3.00

Budweisers

$3.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Beer Bucket 🍺

$50.00

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Adios Motherfucker

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Wine Menu

Wine

Merlot

Chardonnay

White Zinfandel

Moscato

Cabernet

Moet Rose

Belaire Rose

Monday Happy Hour Menu

HH Bottled Beer

Heineken

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Modelo

$2.50Out of stock

Coors

$2.50

Budlight

$2.50

Platnum

$2.50

Budweisers

$2.50

Bud Ice

$2.50

Dos Equis

$2.50

Blue Moon

$2.50

Miller Light

$2.50

HH Cocktails

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Thursday Happy Hour Menu

HH Bottled Beer

Heineken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00Out of stock

Coors

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Platnum

$3.00

Budweisers

$3.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.00

HH Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor Menu (Copy)

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

N/A Beverages Menu

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Redbull

$2.00

Redbull Can

$6.00

Bottle Menu

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Don Julio Resposado

$350.00

Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

Don Julio 1942

$750.00

Casamigos Blanco

$250.00

Casamigos Reposado

$300.00

Clase Azul

$700.00

Vodka

Ciroc (all Flavors)

$250.00

Belvedere

$200.00

Grey Boose

$200.00

Titos

$150.00

Scotch & Cognac

Hennessy

$250.00

Remy V.S.O.P.

$300.00

D'usse

$350.00

Whiskey & Burbon

Fire Ball

$150.00

Jack Daniels

$200.00

Jameson

$200.00

Crown (all Flavors)

$250.00

Champaqne

Don Perignon

$750.00

Bellaire

$100.00

Ace of Spades

$900.00

Moet & Chandon

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4505 E Veterans Memorial, Killeen, TX 76543

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tilted Kilt ~ Killeen
orange starNo Reviews
2900 E Central Texas Expwy Killeen, TX 76543
View restaurantnext
Finger Lickin Foods
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Veterans Memorial Blvd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 214-Killeen
orange starNo Reviews
5621 E. Central Texas Expressway Killeen, TX 76543
View restaurantnext
Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights - 101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas-Killeen
orange star4.4 • 1,791
1908 E Central Texas Expy b Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Killeen

Menos Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,965
1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas-Killeen
orange star4.4 • 1,791
1908 E Central Texas Expy b Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest Rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Hangover Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 396
104 w elms rd killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Killeen
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston