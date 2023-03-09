Blu Seafood House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Providing Southern influenced seafood dishes in an upscale environment that includes a little bit of everything.
Location
935 Marietta Street NW, atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EMMY SQUARED - West Midtown: Atlanta
No Reviews
1009 MARIETTA STREET NW ATLANTA, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in atlanta
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant