Blu Seafood House

935 Marietta Street NW

atlanta, GA 30318

Food

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$19.00

pan seared lump meat with spicy remoulade

Crab Fingers

$22.00

blue crab claws, deep fried or sautéed in garlic butter

Crab Cheese & Jalapeno Bites

$9.00

golden fried poppers with tasty crab in every cheesy bite

Lobster Tail

$24.00

delicious cold water tail, steamed and seasoned, served with garlic butter

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lb. of jumbo shrimp, boiled or fried

Blu Seafood Sampler

$32.00

crispy fried fish, jumbo shrimp, and crab fingers

Breaded Zucchini

$8.00

parmesan cheese, garlic aioli or ranch dressing

Steamed Clams

$15.00

1 lb. with white wine butter sauce, shallots, garlic and herbs, served with garlic bread

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

1 lb. with white wine butter sauce, shallots, garlic and herbs, served with garlic bread

Calamari

$9.00

traditional marinara or garlic aioli

Oyster Bar

Fried Oyster Bites

$12.00

1/2 dozen fried golden brown, served with aioli

Broiled Oysters

$13.00

served with Blu garlic butter and herbs

Oyster Blu

$25.00

6 premium broiled oysters, topped with crab meat, parmesan cheese, jumbo shrimp

Oyster Rockefeller

$15.00

6 premium oysters, garlic butter, spinach, parmesan cheese

Raw Oysters

$12.00

6 juicy and plump, served on a half shell with mignonette

Savannah Conch

$15.00

poached in garlic butter, served with garlic bread

Dozen Rockefeller

$30.00

Dozen Raw Oysters

$22.00

Soup & Salad

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

smooth and creamy with plenty of lobster in every bite

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, croûtons

House Salad

$9.00

greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and shredded cheddar

Steamers

Crawfish Boil

$24.00

1 1/2 lb. jumbo crawfish steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes.

Shrimp Boil

$30.00

1 lb. jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, and red potatoes.

Snow Crab Legs

$39.00

1 lb. Alaskan crab legs steamed and seasoned.

King Crab

$50.00

potatoes, sweet corn, beef sausages

Low Country Boil

$48.00

Alaskan Snow crab legs and jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes

Ultimate Boil

$59.00

snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, broiled oysters, sausages, potatoes, corn

Broiled Oyster Platter

$20.00

12 premium oysters topped with Cirque’s garlic butter and herbs

Steamed Oysters

$38.00

2 dozen steamed to perfection

Admiral's Boat Feast

$250.00

1 lb. snow crabs, 1 dozen broiled oysters, 2 lobster tails, 1 lb. jumbo shrimp, 1 lb. crawfish, 1 lb. king crab, 5 corn, red potatoes, beef sausages feeds up to 6 people)

Burgers

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

lump crab, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, toasted bun

Filet of Fish

$15.00

grilled or fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, cajun tartar, toasted bun

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hoagie roll

Oyster Po'Boy

$15.00

golden fried oysters, lettuce, mayo

Surf & Turf Burger

$18.00

the best of both worlds under a buttery grilled brioche bun, 100% angus beef patty, jumbo shrimp, mayo, lettuce

Blu Burger

$15.00

8oz angus beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese served on a toasted brioche bun

Salmon Burger

$19.00

thick 8oz filet, lettuce, tomato, onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Impossible Burger

$14.00

cooks, smells and tastes like the real thing! American cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$17.00

catfish or tilapia, fries, tartar sauce

Captain's Platter

$30.00

a Heapin’ Helpin’ of the Best Seafood in Town! Fried or grilled shrimp, oysters and tilapia or catfish

Salmon

$22.00

blackened or grilled, creamy home-style mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

crispy shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce

Surf & Turf

$55.00

a delicious marriage of land and sea! Steamed Maine lobster tail paired with lamb chops. Served with steamed veggies and your choice of side

Fish Eyed Fool

$30.00

You’ve never had fish and grits like this! Whole fried red snapper, brown gravy, stone-ground grits

Two Lobster Tails

$55.00

two sweet and juicy tails steamed to perfection, served with your choice of side

Oyster Platter

$22.00

lightly dusted oysters, fries, tartar sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

sautéed shrimp, stone ground grits, brown gravy

Crab Cakes

$38.00

2 seared jumbo lump meat cakes, spicy remoulade, your choice of side

Crab Claw Platter

$40.00

fried or sautéed, served with BLU’s homemade crab rice

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

jumbo shrimp mixed with creamy Alfredo Sauce over fettuccine, garlic bread

Seafood Pasta

$29.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, Alfredo Sauce, fettuccine, garlic bread

Candied Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$29.00

pan seared in our original garlic herbal butter sauce and served with sautéed spinach or creamy grits

Oxtail Susie

$30.00

the meat literally falls off the bone as it’s braised to tender perfection over white rice

Tomahawk Steak

$79.00

the Ultimate Steak! Big enough for two people or one person with a monster appetite! Thick-cut on-the-bone black Certified Angus Beef® Ribeye Steak that’s guaranteed to leave you speechless. served with your choice of side

Lamb Chops

$36.00

New Zealand lamb, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$24.00

airline chicken breast stuffed with spinach, herbed cream cheese, choice of 2 sides

Sides

Crab Fried Rice

$14.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Sweet Southwestern Corn w/Black Beans

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Sausages

$5.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Boiled Sliced Potatoes

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Fruit Tray

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

White Rice

$4.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Strawberry or caramel topping

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00

infused with Bailey’s Liqueur and topped with Hennessy icing

Banana Pudding Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

A La Carte Protein

Salmon Filet

$12.00

Filet of Fish

$10.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Daiquari

$5.00

Reservation

$25.00

Bottle Reservation

$0.01

Cake Fee

$25.00

Balloon Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Providing Southern influenced seafood dishes in an upscale environment that includes a little bit of everything.

935 Marietta Street NW, atlanta, GA 30318

