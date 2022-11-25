Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blush Kirkland

review star

No reviews yet

218 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Order Again

Mixes

I Know the Owner

$30.00

The Marina

$30.00

Blush

$30.00

Love me forever

$30.00

Pop

$30.00

Mufasa

$30.00

Roma

$30.00

Wakanda

$30.00

Kiki

$30.00

Starbuzz

Blue Mist

$30.00

White Peach

$30.00

Mighty Freeze

$30.00

Pink

$30.00

Irish Peach

$30.00

Safari Melon Dew

$30.00

Code 69

$30.00

Fumari

Ambrosia

$30.00

Spiced Chai

$30.00

White Gummy Bear

$30.00

Al-Fakher

Mint

$30.00

Gum

$30.00

Gum Mint

$30.00

Double Apple

$30.00

Orange

$30.00

Orange Mint

$30.00

Grapemint

$30.00

Grape Berry

$30.00

Mango

$30.00

Melon

$30.00

Pineapple

$30.00

Coconut

$30.00

Vanilla

$30.00

Capucinno

$30.00

Citrus Mint

$30.00

Peach

$30.00

Grapefruit

$30.00

Blueberry Mint

$30.00

Guava

$30.00

Banana

$30.00

Kiwi

$30.00

Strawberry

$30.00

Cocktail

$30.00

Watermelon

$30.00

Mazaya

Lemon Mint

$30.00

Orange Mint

$30.00

White Gummy Bear

$30.00

Azure

Bermuda Mint

$10.00

Gold Line Premium Tobacco

Bermuda Mint Black

$35.00

Black Line Premium Tobacco

Lime Black

$35.00

Black Line Premium Tobacco

Unicorn

$35.00

Black Line Premium Tobacco

Raspberry

$35.00

Gold Line Premium Tobacco

Eternal Smoke

Chilled Wine

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Pistachio Kiss

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Red Lips

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Aloha Nights

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Watermelon Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Peach Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Lime Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Blue Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Pan Masala

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Refill

Refill

$12.00

Accessories

Ice Hose

$15.00

Food

Truffle Fries Large

$9.00

Regular Fries Small

$5.00

Regular Fries Large

$6.00

Kebab Sandwich

$11.00

Kebab plate

$16.00

Angus beef burger

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6 pc Sweet Chipotle Wings

$13.00

6 pc Buffalo Wings

$13.00

The Pink Pasta

$15.00

Pink Hummus

$13.00

Vegan Burger

$13.00

Champagne

BelAir Brut

$95.00

MOËT Rosé

$95.00

MOËT & CHANDON ICE IMPÉRIAL

$95.00

MOËT Brut

$95.00

MOËT Nectar

$95.00

Perrier Jouët Belle Epoque Brut

$95.00

Perrier Jouët Rosé

$95.00

Perrier Jouët Grand Brut

$95.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$95.00

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

$95.00

White Wine

Liquid Farm Golden Slope Chardonnay 2017

$95.00

Brick House Ribbon Ridge Chardonnay 2019

$95.00

Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$95.00

Domaine Huet Vouvray Moelleux Le Haut-Lieu 2018

$95.00

Red Wine

Charles Krug Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Cooper Mountain Pinot Noir

$95.00

Woodward Canyon Artist Series Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Tyler Winery Sanford and Benedict Pinot Noir 2019

$95.00

Bottled Beer

Guinness Draught BTL

$7.00

Heineken BTL

$7.00

Corona Extra BTL

$7.00

Corona Light BTL

$7.00

Dos Equis BTL

$7.00

Blue Moon BTL

$7.00

Stella Artois BTL

$7.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$7.00

Miller Light BTL

$7.00

Budweiser BTL

$7.00

Coors BTL

$7.00

Coors Light BTL

$7.00

Bud Light BTL

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager BTL

$7.00

Canned Beer

Guinness Draught CAN

$7.00

Heineken CAN

$7.00

Corona Extra CAN

$7.00

Corona Light CAN

$7.00

Dos Equis CAN

$7.00

Blue Moon CAN

$7.00

Stella Artois CAN

$7.00

Modelo Especial CAN

$7.00

Miller Light CAN

$7.00

Budweiser CAN

$7.00

Coors CAN

$7.00

Coors Light CAN

$7.00

Bud Light CAN

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager CAN

$7.00

Mocktails

Pink Champagne

$15.00

Spicy Watermelon Jalapeno

$15.00

Drink Pink

$15.00

Pink Berry (Blush)

$15.00

Tropical Pink

$15.00

Floral Ginger Rose

$15.00

Strawberry Spritzer

$15.00

Salted Caramel White Russian

$15.00

Hibiscus Fizz

$15.00

Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Lemon Line Zero

$3.50

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hot Drinks

English Breakfast

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Tea No. 1

$3.00

Ceylon

$3.00

Darjeeling

$3.00

Evening Tea Decaffeinated

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Mango & Lychee Tea

$3.00

Peach & Passion Fruit Tea

$3.00

Blackcurrant Tea

$3.00

Mango Tea

$3.00

Apricot Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Tea

$3.00

Apple Tea

$3.00

Lemon & Lime Tea

$3.00

Cinnamon Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Tranquility

$3.00

Camomile,Honey, & Vanilla

$3.00

Camomile & Lemongrass

$3.00

Lemon & Ginger Tea

$3.00

Peppermint & Lemon Tea

$3.00

Raspberry & Pomegranate Tea

$3.00

Rosehip ,Hibiscus & Cherry Tea

$3.00

Mixed Berries & Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Mixed Citrus Tea

$3.00

Rooibos & Cinnamon

$3.00

Jasmine Romance

$3.00

Mint Mystique

$3.00

Lipton Black Tea

$3.00

Lipton Green Tea

$3.00

Lipton Herbal Infusions Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Natural Green Tea

$3.00

Lady Grey Tea

$3.00

Honey bush & Mandarin Orange

$3.00

Chai Spiced Apple

$3.00

Early Grey Extra Bold

$3.00

English Breakfast Regular

$3.00

Camomile & Honey & Vanilla

$3.00

English Breakfast Decaffeinated

$3.00

Pure Peppermint

$3.00

Irish Breakfast Decaffeinated

$3.00

Pure Camomile

$3.00

Prince of Wales

$3.00

Berry Fusion, Orange & Cinnamon Spice

$3.00

Pure Rooibos Red Tea

$3.00

Lemon Delight

$3.00

Wild Berries Tea

$3.00

Green Tea Jasmine

$3.00

Darjeeling

$3.00

Early Grey Lavender

$3.00

Soda

Coca Cola can

$3.00

Sprite can

$3.00

Fanta can

$3.00

Diet Coke can

$3.00

Coke Zero can

$3.00

Sprite Diet can

$3.00

Fanta can

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola glass

$4.00

Mexican Sprite glass

$4.00

Mexican Fanta glass

$4.00

Mountain Dew can

$3.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale, Raspberry & Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Crush Orange Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Seven Up

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Redbull

$3.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

Passion Fruit Red Bull

$3.50

Apricot Red Bull

$3.50

Juice

Sunny D Orange Juice

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

Lipton Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Lipton Green Tea Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

