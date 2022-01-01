Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLVD BRGR CO.

2,208 Reviews

$$

2145 VENTURA BLVD

CAMARILLO, CA 93010

Order Again

Popular Items

Justabrgr
The Boulevard
Purist

Burgers

Purist

$8.00

Meat, American Cheese & Bun

Justabrgr

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Mayo.

CA Jedi

$10.50

American Cheese, grilled Red onion, Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Islands.

The Boulevard

$12.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, red Onion, lettuce & Garlic Aioli.

BBQ Bacon

$12.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring & BBQ

Savage Brgr

$13.00

Bacon, Over easy egg, American Cheese, Guacamole, Jalapeno, Onion Hash, lettuce & Garlic Aioli.

Pineapple

$11.00

Fresh Charred Pineapple, provolone cheese, cilantro ranch slaw, red Onion & Teriyaki sauce.

El Fuego

$13.00

Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeno Crisp, Onion ring, fresh jalapeno pepper, Jack Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.

West of Philly

$15.00

Philly Steak. Provolone Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Peppers , Onion, garlic Aioli,

Shroom Brgr

$12.00

Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese & Garlic Aioli.

Keto Burger

$11.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Crisp, Avocado & Garlic Aioli

Sandwiches

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$16.00

6OZ sesame seared Ahi tuna, ginger citrus aioli ,crisp wontons, slice avocado & sprouts

Mayan Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Roasted pulled chicken, provolone cheese, cilantro ranch slaw & chipotle aioli

Blvd Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, double cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Korean BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Bacon, grilled onion, tomato, slice avocado, pepper jack cheese & Korean BBQ sauce

Chicken Club

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato On Sourdough.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons & classic caesar dressing

Asian Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, crispy wontons & miso mustard dressing

BLVD Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, dried cranberries,, feta cheese, cucumbers & balsamic dressing

Hacienda Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, Cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers & cilantro ranch

Side Orders & Appetizers

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Tater Tots

$5.50

Blvd Fries

$5.50

Truffle & Parm Fries

$6.00

Buffalo fries

$5.50

Truffle & Parm Tots

$6.50

Blvd Tots

$6.50

Blvd Street Corn

$6.00

BLVD Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

House Salad (SIDE)

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (3 pc)

$6.00

Chicken Tenders (5 pc)

$9.00

Chicken Wings (6pc)

$10.00

Chicken Wings (12pc)

$16.00

Bacon Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Philly Fries

$11.00

Ahi Skewers

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots, Appel sauce & your choice of a fountain drink or Juice

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots, & fountain drink

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots & a fountain drink

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots & a fountain drink

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots & a fountain drink

Side Of Protein

Impossible Patty Only

$5.00

Ahi Tuna Only 6OZ

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.95

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shakes

Chocolate

$5.50

Vanilla Bean

$5.50

Strawberry

$6.00

Banana

$6.00

Oreo

$6.50

PB Nutella

$6.50

Fruity Pebbles

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy our certified Beef Angus burgers, Shakes & Beer on tab

Location

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO, CA 93010

