SkinnyFATS @ N Decatur

Shareables

Sausage Platter

$30.00

Chicken, Pork, Kilbasa, served with Jalapeno Infused Maple Syrup

Fruit Platter

$25.00+

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00+

6 Buttery Biscuits and House made Ham Country Gravy

Breakfast Board

$40.00

French Toast, Short Stack, waffle, w/ Seasonal Berries, Jams and Jellies

Start Up Your Day

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Pork Chops and Eggs

$25.00

Two 3oz Pork Chops, 3 Eggs any style, with Potato Tots and Toast

Ribeye and Eggs

$38.00

Sausage and Eggs

$18.00

Ham and Eggs

$18.00

Bacon and eggs

$18.00

The Knock Out

$22.00

Steak and Eggs Benn

$22.00

Veggie Benn

$19.00

California Benn

$18.00

Southern Benn

$22.00

Chicken and Waffles Benn

$20.00

Classic Benn

$18.00

California Omelet

$20.00

Chicken Sausage, Fresno Green Chilies, Mushroom Spinach, Avocado, Tomato, Monterrey Jack

The Veggie Omelet

$19.00

Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Smocked Gouda

Keto Omelet

$20.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Avocado, Smoked Cheddar

El Caliente Omelet

$19.00

Chorizo, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapenos, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Havanero Salsa and Pico

Build Your Own Omelet

$16.00

3 Egg, 1 Meat, 1 Veg, 1 Cheese

3 Egg Omelet

$12.00

BLT Breakfast Sand

$18.00

Prosciutto Breakfast Sand

$20.00

From The Grill

Churro Waffles

$19.00

Tres Leches Waffles

$19.00

Waffles

$17.00

Tiramisu Waffle

$19.00

Chocolatater Waffle

$19.00

Cream Burle Toast

$18.00

French Toast

$17.00

Nutella Crepe

$20.00

Banana Foster Crepe

$20.00

Chorizo Crepe

$22.00

3 Pigs in a Blanket

$22.00

Short Stack

$15.00

Full Stack

$17.00

Seasonal Pancakes

$19.00

Tres Leches Pancakes

$19.00

S'mores Pancakes

$19.00

Banana Fosters Pancakes

$19.00

Berrylicious Pancakes

$19.00

Skillets and More

El Mamalon

$22.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham over Potato tots, topped with 3 Eggs any style, smother with Hollandaise Sauce and Chipotle aioli

The Brock

$20.00

Roasted Vegetables over Potato Tots Topped with Egg Whites, Smother with Country Gravy

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Creamy Grits. topped with Grilled Shrimp, Babon, and Mushrooms

Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

Ribs and Waffles

$22.00

Lox and Waffles

$22.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$15.00

Oatmeal topped with Seasonal Fruits Berries Sliced Almonds and Brown Sugar

Greek Yogurt

$17.00

Greek Yogurt ,Peach, Seasonal Berries, Housemade Granola, Drizzle Agave Nectar

Acai Bowl

$17.00

Acai Sorbet mix with Greek Yogurt topped with Bananas, Seasonal Fruits Berries, Coconut Shavings, Granola, Drizzled with Agave Nectar

Chia Parfeit

$15.00

South Of The Border

Dom Burrito

$18.00

Chicken Sausage, Scramble Eggs, Tomato, Avocado Bell peppers, Onions, Wrapped on a Spinach Tortilla Topped with Chipotle Aioli, Queso Fresco and Pico

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Egg, Potato Tots Cheddar Cheese. Pico, Wrapped on a Flour Tortilla Smother w/ Salsa Verde, Topped with Avocado and Pico

Breakfast Tacos

$18.00

Corn Tortilla, Scramble Eggs, Chorizo or Bacon Topped with Avocado, Pico de Gallo Cream Fresh and Queso Fresco

Breakfast Nachos

$25.00

Black Beans, Fried tortillas, Green Salsa, Chorizo, Bacon,Topped with 3 Eggs any style, Roasted Bananas, Cream Fresh and Queso Fresco

Breakfast Fajitas

$25.00

Huevos Rancheros

$25.00

Sides

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Side Toast

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Yogurt

$6.00

Mix Berries

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon 5 slices

$6.00

Ham 4oz

$6.00

Pork Sausage 2 patties

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes frys

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.00

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$6.00

Country Gravy

$6.00

Patty Burger

$8.00

One Pancake

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Soups

Burgers, Sand & Toasts

Black and Blue

$26.00

8 oz. Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Balsamic, Lettuce, tomato, Onions

The Mother Burger

$32.00

8 oz. Beef Patty, Bacon, Gouda Cheese, Onion rings. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, BBQ Sauce

El Jefe's Burger

$26.00

8 oz. Beef Patty, Bacon, Jalapeno cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Grilled Jalapenos Avocado, Chipotle Aioli

Hawaiian Burger

$26.00

Build Your Own Burger

$19.00+

Basic Burger

$22.00

Breakfast Burger

$21.00

JR Burger

$17.00

Toxicanator

$38.00

Not too Classic Reuben

$19.00

Pastramie, Provolone, Coles law Chipotle Aioli On Pretzel Roll

Club Sandwich

$21.00

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Sourdough

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Jammy Toast

$16.00

Grilled Ciabatta Cashew Butter, Strawberry Jam Toasted Bananas, Topped with Candied Bacon and Honey

The Greek Toast

$16.00

Grilled Pita, Hummus, Feta, Red Onions, Olives, Cucumber, Olive Oil, Oregano

Caprese Toast

$16.00

Grilled Ciabatta, Avocado Spread, Buffalo Mozz, Brussel Sprouts, Heirloom Tomato Balsamic Glazed

Lox Toast

$18.00

Grilled Bagel, Cream Cheese, Onion, Caper Berries, Lox, Drizzle White Balsamic Glazed

The Boulevard Toast

$16.00

Grilled Ciabatta, Poached Pears, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Honey Drizzle

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Salads

Chicken Mediterranean Wrap

$18.00

Chickpeas, Spring Mix, Hummus, Cucumber, Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Olive Vinaigrette

El Burrito

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Corn, Jalapenos, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips Chipotle Ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Steak Salad

$19.00

Gem Lettuce, Roasted Beets, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Fresh Beet Chips, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Fresh Fruits and Chix Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Berries, Spinach Goat Cheese, Sliced Almonds. Mix Berry Vinaigrette

Watermelon and Feta Salad

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, Baby Kale, Carrots, Watermelon Radish, Citrus segments, Apple, Citrus Vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.00

Citrus Shrimp Salad

$20.00

The Caesar Salad

$20.00

Caprice Salad

$19.00

Kids

Grand Ram's

$12.00

Kamila’s Cakes

$12.00

Mia's Mac

$12.00

Jr's Sliders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Rootbeer

$5.00

DrPepper

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Pibb

$5.00

Sprite Zero

$5.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Juice of The Day

$6.00

Coffee

Reg Coffe

$3.00

Decaf Caffe

$3.00

Latte Hot

$4.00+

Latte Cold

$4.00+

Decaf Hot Latte

$0.00+

Capuccino Hot

$4.50+

Capuccino Cold

$4.50+

Decaf Capuchino

$4.50+

Americano Hot

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Macchiato Hot

$5.00+

Iced Macchiato

$5.00+

Cafe Au lait Hot

$5.00+

Cafe Au Lait Cold

$5.00+

Mocha Hot

$5.50+

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Red Eye

$5.00

Black Eye

$7.00

Ristretto

$4.00

Lungo

$6.00

Affogato

$4.00

Espresso Conpana

$5.00+

Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Iced Tea

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Blackberry

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00

unsweetened

$6.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Lemon tea

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Beer

Budweiser

$7.00

Budlight

$7.00

Ultra

$7.00

Coors

$7.00

Coors light

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Miller

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Guiness Draught

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

New Castle

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

805

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Michellada

$16.00

Mentirosa

$10.00

Bucket

$35.00

Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$52.00+

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Screw Driver

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Sangria

$9.00+

Bloody Maria

$16.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Soda and Shoot

mentirosa

$13.00

Cranberry & Vodka

$10.00

Red Bull and Vodka

$10.00

Sugar Free Red Bull and Vodka

$10.00

Soda & Vodka

Shot

$5.00

Wines

Wines

$25.00+

Water

Pana

$12.00

Pellegrino

$12.00

Milk

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk Shakes

Smore's Milk Shake

$12.00

Cheese Cake Milk Shake

$12.00

Oriole Milk Shake

$12.00

Dulce de leche Milk Shke

$12.00

Milk Shake

Happy Hr

Happy Hr Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hr Beer

$5.00

Bottles

Bottle Mimosa

$52.00

Bottle Grey Goose

$200.00

Bottle Don Julio

$200.00

Breakfast Desserts

Pastries

Lunch Desserts

Donut

$17.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Banana split

$20.00

Breakfast

EE Veggy Omelet

$10.00

EE Bacon Omelet

$10.00

EE Ham and Cheese

$10.00

EE Oatmeal

$10.00

EE Breakfast Sand

$10.00

EE Pancakes

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Wuevos Rancheros

$10.00

Lunch

EE Cheese Burger

$10.00

EE Caesar Salad

$10.00

EE Club Sandwich

$10.00

EE Mediterranean Wrap

$10.00

EE Spicy Chicken Sand

$10.00

Happy Hr

Happy Hour TKO

$15.00

Happy Hour Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Happy Hour Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Happy Hour Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Happy Hr Flat Breads

$15.00

Happy Hr Hummus & Pita

$15.00

Happy Hr Chicken Wings

$15.00

Happy Hr Nachos

$15.00

SR. Discounts

SR. Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$18.00

SR. Pork Chops and Eggs

$18.00

SR. Ribeye and Eggs

$18.00

SR. Ham and Eggs

$15.00

SR. Bacon and Eggs

$15.00

SR. Sausage and Eggs

$15.00

SR. The Knock Out

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome! theBLVD, your neighborhood Breakfast and Lunch Cafe serving delicious food and providing a casual comfortable atmosphere to enjoy our Avocado Toast to Burgers with family and friends, in an airy space accented with niche decor.

Website

Location

6475 N Decatur Blvd, Suit 180, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Directions

