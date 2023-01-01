SkinnyFATS @ N Decatur
No reviews yet
6475 N Decatur Blvd
Suit 180
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shareables
Start Up Your Day
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Pork Chops and Eggs
Two 3oz Pork Chops, 3 Eggs any style, with Potato Tots and Toast
Ribeye and Eggs
Sausage and Eggs
Ham and Eggs
Bacon and eggs
The Knock Out
Steak and Eggs Benn
Veggie Benn
California Benn
Southern Benn
Chicken and Waffles Benn
Classic Benn
California Omelet
Chicken Sausage, Fresno Green Chilies, Mushroom Spinach, Avocado, Tomato, Monterrey Jack
The Veggie Omelet
Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Smocked Gouda
Keto Omelet
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Avocado, Smoked Cheddar
El Caliente Omelet
Chorizo, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapenos, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Havanero Salsa and Pico
Build Your Own Omelet
3 Egg, 1 Meat, 1 Veg, 1 Cheese
3 Egg Omelet
BLT Breakfast Sand
Prosciutto Breakfast Sand
From The Grill
Churro Waffles
Tres Leches Waffles
Waffles
Tiramisu Waffle
Chocolatater Waffle
Cream Burle Toast
French Toast
Nutella Crepe
Banana Foster Crepe
Chorizo Crepe
3 Pigs in a Blanket
Short Stack
Full Stack
Seasonal Pancakes
Tres Leches Pancakes
S'mores Pancakes
Banana Fosters Pancakes
Berrylicious Pancakes
Skillets and More
El Mamalon
Bacon, Sausage, Ham over Potato tots, topped with 3 Eggs any style, smother with Hollandaise Sauce and Chipotle aioli
The Brock
Roasted Vegetables over Potato Tots Topped with Egg Whites, Smother with Country Gravy
Shrimp and Grits
Creamy Grits. topped with Grilled Shrimp, Babon, and Mushrooms
Chicken and Waffles
Ribs and Waffles
Lox and Waffles
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Oatmeal topped with Seasonal Fruits Berries Sliced Almonds and Brown Sugar
Greek Yogurt
Greek Yogurt ,Peach, Seasonal Berries, Housemade Granola, Drizzle Agave Nectar
Acai Bowl
Acai Sorbet mix with Greek Yogurt topped with Bananas, Seasonal Fruits Berries, Coconut Shavings, Granola, Drizzled with Agave Nectar
Chia Parfeit
South Of The Border
Dom Burrito
Chicken Sausage, Scramble Eggs, Tomato, Avocado Bell peppers, Onions, Wrapped on a Spinach Tortilla Topped with Chipotle Aioli, Queso Fresco and Pico
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Egg, Potato Tots Cheddar Cheese. Pico, Wrapped on a Flour Tortilla Smother w/ Salsa Verde, Topped with Avocado and Pico
Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortilla, Scramble Eggs, Chorizo or Bacon Topped with Avocado, Pico de Gallo Cream Fresh and Queso Fresco
Breakfast Nachos
Black Beans, Fried tortillas, Green Salsa, Chorizo, Bacon,Topped with 3 Eggs any style, Roasted Bananas, Cream Fresh and Queso Fresco
Breakfast Fajitas
Huevos Rancheros
Sides
Side 3 Eggs
Side Biscuits and Gravy
Side Toast
Fruit Bowl
Yogurt
Mix Berries
Avocado
Bacon 5 slices
Ham 4oz
Pork Sausage 2 patties
Mac and Cheese
Cole Slaw
Side Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potatoes frys
Steamed Veggies
BREAKFAST POTATOES
Country Gravy
Patty Burger
One Pancake
Soup of the Day
Burgers, Sand & Toasts
Black and Blue
8 oz. Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Balsamic, Lettuce, tomato, Onions
The Mother Burger
8 oz. Beef Patty, Bacon, Gouda Cheese, Onion rings. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, BBQ Sauce
El Jefe's Burger
8 oz. Beef Patty, Bacon, Jalapeno cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Grilled Jalapenos Avocado, Chipotle Aioli
Hawaiian Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Basic Burger
Breakfast Burger
JR Burger
Toxicanator
Not too Classic Reuben
Pastramie, Provolone, Coles law Chipotle Aioli On Pretzel Roll
Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Sourdough
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Jammy Toast
Grilled Ciabatta Cashew Butter, Strawberry Jam Toasted Bananas, Topped with Candied Bacon and Honey
The Greek Toast
Grilled Pita, Hummus, Feta, Red Onions, Olives, Cucumber, Olive Oil, Oregano
Caprese Toast
Grilled Ciabatta, Avocado Spread, Buffalo Mozz, Brussel Sprouts, Heirloom Tomato Balsamic Glazed
Lox Toast
Grilled Bagel, Cream Cheese, Onion, Caper Berries, Lox, Drizzle White Balsamic Glazed
The Boulevard Toast
Grilled Ciabatta, Poached Pears, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Honey Drizzle
Avocado Toast
Salads
Chicken Mediterranean Wrap
Chickpeas, Spring Mix, Hummus, Cucumber, Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Olive Vinaigrette
El Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Corn, Jalapenos, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips Chipotle Ranch
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Steak Salad
Gem Lettuce, Roasted Beets, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Fresh Beet Chips, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Fresh Fruits and Chix Salad
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Berries, Spinach Goat Cheese, Sliced Almonds. Mix Berry Vinaigrette
Watermelon and Feta Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Baby Kale, Carrots, Watermelon Radish, Citrus segments, Apple, Citrus Vinaigrette
House Salad
Citrus Shrimp Salad
The Caesar Salad
Caprice Salad
Sodas
Coffee
Reg Coffe
Decaf Caffe
Latte Hot
Latte Cold
Decaf Hot Latte
Capuccino Hot
Capuccino Cold
Decaf Capuchino
Americano Hot
Iced Americano
Macchiato Hot
Iced Macchiato
Cafe Au lait Hot
Cafe Au Lait Cold
Mocha Hot
Iced Mocha
Red Eye
Black Eye
Ristretto
Lungo
Affogato
Espresso Conpana
Tea
Beer
Lemonade
Cocktails
Wines
Milk Shakes
Breakfast Desserts
Lunch Desserts
Happy Hr
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome! theBLVD, your neighborhood Breakfast and Lunch Cafe serving delicious food and providing a casual comfortable atmosphere to enjoy our Avocado Toast to Burgers with family and friends, in an airy space accented with niche decor.
6475 N Decatur Blvd, Suit 180, Las Vegas, NV 89131