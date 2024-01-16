- Home
BLVD Restaurant
28595 Northwestern Hwy.
Southfield, MI 48034
Dinner Menu | Mon-Friday
Chicken
- Party Wings$8.00+
Five tantalizing Party Wings, perfectly seasoned and cooked to golden perfection. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing.
- Party Wings 5 Pcs$8.00
Five tantalizing Party Wings, perfectly seasoned and cooked to golden perfection. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing.
- Party Wings 10 Pcs$14.00
Your wing-lover's dream come true! Enjoy a mouthwatering selection of ten perfectly cooked chicken wings, where you can choose up to two distinct flavors. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing, these wings are the ultimate indulgence for any gathering or craving.
- Party Wings 20 Pcs$27.00
Twenty (20) mouthwatering Party Wings await you, offering the perfect balance of crispy texture and tantalizing flavors. Customize your experience with up to four (4) different flavor options, accompanied by your choice of our creamy Blue Cheese or tangy House Made Ranch dressing. Get ready to elevate your taste buds with this irresistible wing feast.
- Party Wings 30 Pcs$40.00
Thirty (30) delectable Party Wings await you, offering a burst of flavor in each bite. Choose up to six (6) mouthwatering flavors and enjoy them alongside your preferred dressing—either the creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch—for an unforgettable wing experience.
- Whole Wings 5 Pcs$14.00
Enjoy a generous portion of five whole wings, cooked to perfection. These wings boast a tantalizing golden-brown exterior, enticing you with their savory aroma. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our signature House Made Ranch dressing, this dish delivers a harmonious combination of flavors that will have you licking your fingers in delight.
- Whole Wings 10 Pcs$27.00
Enjoy a generous serving of 10 mouthwatering whole wings. Customize your experience by selecting up to 2 flavorful options from our wide variety. To complete the experience, your wings are accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch dressing. Get ready for a finger-licking feast that will leave you craving more.
- Whole Wings 15 Pcs$40.00
Indulge in a generous portion of 15 whole wings, cooked to perfection. Customize your experience by choosing up to three delightful flavors. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch dressing, this tantalizing dish is a wing lover's dream come true.
- Whole Wings 20 Pcs$53.00
Indulge in a generous serving of 20 whole wings, perfectly cooked and full of flavor. Customize your experience by selecting up to 4 different mouthwatering flavors. Accompanied by your choice of tangy Blue Cheese or creamy House Made Ranch dressing, this tantalizing dish offers an explosion of taste that will leave you craving more.
- Party Wing Value Meal$12.00
(5) Party Wings served with (1) Side (1) Dip and a fountain drink. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dip.
- Whole Wing Value Meal$12.00
Enjoy the ultimate wing experience with our two (2) whole wings or four (4) party wings. These wings are perfectly cooked to a golden crispness, delivering a burst of flavor with every bite. Accompanied by (1) side of your choice, (1) dip (choose from blue cheese or ranch), and a refreshing fountain drink, this value meal is a feast that will leave you satisfied and craving for more.
- Tender Value Meal$12.00
Enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and satisfaction with our Tender Value Meal. Indulge in two tender and juicy chicken tenders, cooked to perfection. Accompanied by one side of your choice, one savory dip, and a refreshing fountain drink. It's a complete meal that guarantees a tantalizing experience for your taste buds.
- 4 Piece Tender & Side$12.00
Enjoy our mouthwatering offering of four crispy and juicy chicken tenders. Paired perfectly with a side of your choice, indulge in a satisfying meal that guarantees to tantalize your taste buds. Customize your experience by selecting your preferred flavor and dip to elevate each bite to new heights of flavor exploration.
- Tenders & Side 8 Pc$20.00
Savor the goodness of 8 juicy and tender chicken pieces, perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Accompanied by your choice of mouthwatering flavor, these delectable tenders will leave you craving more. Complete your feast with a side of your choice, perfectly complemented by either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing. Enjoy a satisfying meal that combines succulent flavors and tantalizing dips in every bite.
- Boneless Wings 6 Pc and Side$10.00
Enjoy a generous portion of our mouthwatering boneless wings, perfectly cooked to crispy perfection. Delight in six succulent pieces of tender chicken, bursting with flavor. Customize your wings with your choice of tantalizing sauce, and savor every bite. Accompanied by your selection of either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing, this combo is a match made in wing heaven.
- Boneless Wings 12 Pc and Side$18.00
A generous serving of 12 tender and flavorful boneless wings awaits you. Choose your favorite flavor to elevate your taste buds to new heights. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing, this appetizing combination is perfect for satisfying your craving for delicious wings and dipping goodness.
Seafood
- Catfish Dinner$20.00
One (1) whole catfish fillets, golden and flavorful. Served with two sides of your choice.
- Catish Basket$15.00
Three (3) golden strips of seasoned catfish served with your choice of side.
- Crab by the pound$24.00
Order our delicious crab legs by the pound!!
- Crab Platter$35.00
Ultimate seafood feast with one (1) delectable crab cluster accompanied by the perfect pairing of one (1) sweet corn, two (2) flavorful potatoes, and one (1) savory sausage.
- Fish & Wing Platter$27.00
Enjoy One (1) whole catfish fillet, Five (5) whole wings, and 1 side of your choice. The perfect combination of flavors and textures to satisfy your appetite.
- Lobster and Shrimp Platter$44.00
One succulent lobster, ten flavorful shrimps cooked New Orleans style in garlic and butter, accompanied by one corn, two potatoes, and a tantalizing sausage.
- Lobster Platter$41.00
One (1) 5-6oz succulent lobster, accompanied by one (1) corn on the cob, four (4) perfectly cooked potatoes, and one (1) delectable sausage.
- Shrimp & Catfish Basket$29.00
The perfect seafood combination with ten (10) succulent shrimp and three (3) crispy catfish fillet strips. Served with your choice of one (1) side.
- Shrimp & Wing Platter$29.00
Enjoy the succulent flavors of (10) EZ Peel Shrimps and (5) Whole Wings, perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served alongside your choice of one side of your choice.
- Shrimp Platter$29.00
Ten succulent shrimp prepared in the classic New Orleans style, infused with the irresistible flavors of garlic and butter. Accompanied by one corn on the cob, two perfectly seasoned potatoes, and a savory sausage
- Ultimate Crab & Lobster Platter$52.00
Ultimate Crab Platter with one (1) delectable crab cluster and (1) Lobster Tail accompanied by the perfect pairing of one (1) sweet corn, two (2) flavorful potatoes, and one (1) savory sausage.
Burgers
- The Checkered Cow$12.00
A juicy beef patty cooked to perfection, nestled between a lightly toasted gourmet bun. Customize your burger with your choice of toppings, creating a personalized masterpiece that suits your cravings. Prepare to indulge in a flavorful symphony that satisfies your carnivorous desires.
- Bacon Love Burger$16.00
Experience pure burger bliss with The Bacon Love Burger. This mouthwatering creation features a juicy beef patty, grilled to perfection, topped with an irresistible abundance of crispy bacon strips. Every bite is a flavorful explosion that will make your taste buds dance with joy. Indulge in this bacon lover's delight and savor the perfect harmony of meaty goodness and crispy bacon goodness.
- Blue Jay Burger$23.00
Our iconic Checkered Cow takes on a new level of greatness with three mouthwatering patties. Each patty is a delectable blend of premium ingredients, cooked to perfection for an irresistible taste experience. Prepare to be amazed as the flavors intertwine, creating a symphony of juiciness and boldness. Savor the Blue Jay Burger and get ready for a burger sensation that will leave you longing for more.
- The Charger Burger$18.00
Double the deliciousness with two juicy and mouthwatering beef patties, stacked high for a flavor-packed experience. Savor the satisfying combination of premium beef, perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection. This burger is a true powerhouse of taste that will leave you feeling fully charged.
- Farm Yard Burger$19.00
Sink your teeth into the ultimate burger experience with our Farm Yard Burger. This mouthwatering creation features a juicy Checkered Cow beef patty cooked to perfection, topped with a golden fried egg, crispy bacon, and a layer of melted cheese. Every bite is a tantalizing symphony of flavors that will leave you craving more. Served with your choice of side, this burger is a true delight for burger aficionados who appreciate a touch of farm-fresh goodness in every bite.
- Oink-N-Moo Burger$15.00
Enjoy our signature Checkered Cow burger topped with sizzling bacon and melted cheese. This mouthwatering combination of juicy beef, crispy bacon, and gooey cheese creates a symphony of flavors that will make your taste buds sing. Bite into this ultimate indulgence and experience the perfect marriage of savory and smoky notes in every bite.
- Jive Turkey Burger$12.00
Sink your teeth into a juicy turkey patty bursting with flavor. Customize it with your favorite toppings and savor every bite. Served on a perfectly toasted gourmet bun, this burger is a tantalizing twist on a classic favorite.
- Mem-Possible$12.00
Indulge in plant-based perfection with our Beyond patty, adorned with your choice of delectable toppings, all nestled between a golden toasted gourmet bun. Elevate your burger experience beyond the ordinary.
Sandwiches
- Slaw Dog$7.00
A tantalizing delight that combines the best of savory and crunchy textures. Indulge in a deep-fried smoked sausage nestled within a toasted bun, accompanied by a generous serving of creamy coleslaw. This mouthwatering creation offers the perfect balance of flavors, as the smoky sausage pairs harmoniously with the refreshing crunch of the slaw. Get ready to savor every bite of this satisfying and flavorful Slaw Dog.
- Beef Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Tender slices of beef mingled with sautéed peppers and onions, all smothered in melted provolone cheese. A classic combination that tantalizes your taste buds with its savory, hearty flavors.
- Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Tender strips of seasoned chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, all smothered in melted provolone cheese. A tantalizing combination that satisfies your cravings with every bite.
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
Dive into the delectable flavors of our Fried Shrimp Po Boy. Featuring a generous portion of crispy, succulent shrimp, this sandwich is a true delight. Topped with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and a zesty kick of spicy mayo, every bite is a harmonious balance of textures and flavors. Served on a soft roll, it's a handheld masterpiece that will transport you to the streets of New Orleans.
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sink your teeth into our delectable chicken sandwich, featuring a tender and juicy chicken fillet. Served on a soft bun, it comes complete with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato slices, tangy pickles, and a delectable layer of cheese. Elevate your lunchtime with this satisfying combination of flavors and textures.
- Catfish Sandwich$12.00
- Catfish Po Boy$12.00
Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Enjoy a refreshing blend of crisp spring mix, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and flavorful carrots, all tossed in our signature D’bos house vinaigrette. Customize your salad by adding your choice of boneless chicken, grilled shrimp, or fried shrimp. A perfect harmony of freshness and tanginess awaits in every bite, making this salad a delightful choice for a light and satisfying meal.
- Ceaser Salad$12.00
Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our signature creamy Caesar dressing, topped with crunchy croutons and a sprinkle of savory Dbos Garlic Parmesan. Customize your salad by adding tender boneless chicken, succulent grilled shrimp, or crispy fried shrimp. A timeless favorite that combines the perfect balance of flavors and textures, satisfying your cravings in every bite.
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine and spring mix blend, combined with chopped beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and tangy pepperoncini peppers. Topped with a generous sprinkle of Feta crumbles. Drizzled with our signature D'Bos Lemon Pepper dressing. Customize your salad by adding your choice of boneless chicken, succulent grilled shrimp, or crispy fried shrimp. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with this refreshing and satisfying salad.
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Savor our individual-sized Cobb Salad, a delicious blend of fresh romaine and spring mix, paired with grilled chicken, boiled eggs, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, ripe tomatoes, and refreshing cucumber. Topped with a drizzle of our signature spicy Ranch dressing, this salad offers a perfect balance of flavors and textures in every bite.
Sides
- Dinner roll$1.00
- Small Fries$3.00
Crinkle Fries with your choice of seasoning.
- Large Fries$5.00
Crinkle Fries with your choice of seasoning.
- Small Fried Okra (4 oz)$3.00
Golden and Crispy Fried Okra: Savor the southern charm of farm-fresh okra, lightly battered and fried to perfection. Each bite delivers a satisfying crunch, revealing the tender goodness within. Elevate your experience by choosing our signature Dbo's seasoning or customize it with any of our other delightful dry seasonings. A classic comfort, done just right.
- Large Fried Okra (8 oz)$5.00
Golden and Crispy Fried Okra: Savor the southern charm of farm-fresh okra, lightly battered and fried to perfection. Each bite delivers a satisfying crunch, revealing the tender goodness within. Elevate your experience by choosing our signature Dbo's seasoning or customize it with any of our other delightful dry seasonings. A classic comfort, done just right.
- Small Potatoes$4.00
- Large Potatoes (8)$6.00
- Small Slaw (4 oz)$3.00
- Large Slaw (8 oz)$5.00
- Small Steamed Veggies (4 oz)$4.00
- Large Steamed Veggies (8 oz)$5.00
- Small Corn on the Cob (Qty 1)$3.00
- Large Corn on the Cob (Qty 2)$5.00
- Small Extra Carrots (4oz)$4.00
- Large Extra Carrots (8oz)$7.00
- Small Extra Celery or Mix (4oz)$5.00
- Large Extra Celery or Mix (8oz)$5.00
- Extra Sauce on the side$4.38+
Soft Drinks
Desserts
- Banana Pudding Cheesecake$10.00
Dive into a heavenly dessert featuring our luscious banana pudding. Velvety smooth layers of creamy custard, sliced ripe bananas, and delicate vanilla wafers create a delightful symphony of flavors and textures. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this classic treat that will transport you to dessert bliss.
- Oreo Cheesecake$10.00
Indulge in a slice of pure decadence with our Oreo Cheesecake. Each bite is a luscious combination of velvety smooth cheesecake infused with the irresistible flavors of Oreo cookies. Served with a dollop of whipped cream, this heavenly dessert is the perfect balance of rich, creamy indulgence and the delightful crunch of chocolatey Oreo goodness.
- Peach Cobbler$9.00
Indulge in a timeless favorite with our homemade Peach Cobbler. Savor the perfect balance of juicy, sun-ripened peaches nestled beneath a buttery, golden crust.
- Burbon Bread Pudding$9.00
Indulge in a slice of paradise with our Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Moist and tender, each bite unveils a delightful blend of caramelized pineapple, velvety cake, and a hint of warm spices.
- Pound Cake$6.00
Indulge in a slice of our decadent pound cake. Moist, rich, and perfectly sweet, each bite is a heavenly experience. Served as a delightful dessert, our pound cake is the perfect ending to a memorable meal.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
ndulge in a slice of our luscious strawberry cheesecake. Delight in the velvety smoothness of our signature cheesecake, perfectly balanced with a burst of fresh strawberries. Each bite is a heavenly combination of rich, creamy goodness and fruity sweetness.
- Sweet Potato Pie$6.00
Indulge in a slice of pure bliss with our homemade Sweet Potato Pie. Every bite is a heavenly symphony of rich, velvety sweet potato filling, delicately spiced with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Nestled in a flaky, buttery crust, this timeless dessert is a harmonious balance of sweetness and warmth. Treat yourself to a slice of comfort and savor the nostalgic flavors that will transport you to a state of pure dessert bliss.
- Sweet Potato PoundCake$6.00
- Sorbet$5.00
- Strawberry Crunch Pound Cake$7.00
- Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
- Caramel Cheesecake$10.00
- Red Velvet Cheesecake$10.00
Seafood Add-On & Sides
- Lobster Tail (5-6oz)$20.00
An exquisite delicacy, our lobster tail offers a pure and unadulterated taste of the sea. Indulge in the succulent meat of a perfectly cooked lobster tail, weighing 5-6 ounces. This a la carte item is a true celebration of premium seafood, delivering a rich and buttery flavor that will transport you to gastronomic bliss.
- Dbo's Shrimp (6)$12.00
Enjoy six succulent shrimp, perfectly cooked to a crispy, golden perfection. Bursting with flavor, each bite offers a delightful combination of tender texture and a hint of sweetness from the sea. These delectable shrimp are perfect as a standalone seafood treat or as an addition to any meal.
- Dbo's Shrimp (10)$16.00
Enjoy a generous portion of ten succulent shrimp, bursting with flavor. These tender delights are a seafood lover's dream. Customize your meal by adding them as an irresistible seafood add-on or pair them perfectly with your choice of sides. Dive into a mouthwatering experience with our shrimp that will leave you craving more.
- Andouille sausage$6.00
Elevate your meal with our flavorful Andouille sausage. Bursting with bold Cajun spices, each bite offers a perfect blend of smoky, savory, and slightly spicy flavors. Add this delectable sausage to your seafood feast or enjoy it as an enticing standalone option. Pair it with your favorite sides for a truly satisfying culinary experience.
- (4) potatoes$3.00
Enjoy four tender and flavorful red skin potatoes, boiled to perfection. Each potato is expertly quartered and topped with a generous dollop of creamy butter and a tantalizing blend of seasonings. These delightful sides are the ideal complement to any seafood dish, adding a touch of warmth and comforting flavors to your meal.
- Extra butter$0.80
- Extra Catfish Strip$4.00
An additional strip of our delicious catfish
- Extra Whole Catfish Fillet$8.00
- Crab Cluster$15.00
- (8) Fried Spicy Shrimp$10.00
- (16) Fried Shrimp$16.00
- Fried Shrimp (8)$12.00