King Burrito - Joyce

review star

No reviews yet

$$

272 E Joyce Blvd

Fayetteville, AR 72703

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Queso 8oz
Taco Salad
Steven's Special

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink Med

Fountain Drink Med

$2.79
Fountain Drink Lg

Fountain Drink Lg

$3.24
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.67
Coffee

Coffee

$2.52
Caprisun

Caprisun

$1.37
Monster

Monster

$3.55
Lg. Mexican Soda

Lg. Mexican Soda

$3.50
Med. Mexican Soda

Med. Mexican Soda

$2.69
MED. Flavored Water

MED. Flavored Water

$2.78
LARGE Flavored Water

LARGE Flavored Water

$3.24

BURRITOS

BM BURRITO

$13.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese

Burrito REGULAR

$8.00

Burrito SUPREME

$10.00

CALIFORNIA Burrito

$10.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$6.71

Flan Napolitano

$5.59

Cheesecake

$5.59

Choco-Flan

$5.59

FAMILY BOXES

Family Box TACOS

$24.00

Family Box Tacos & Burritos

$25.00

FRIES

French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

KIDS

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Mini Quesadilla

$5.00

Rice Beans and Meat

$5.00

MEALS

#1 Street Tacos 4pc (Chips and Salsa)

$10.00

#2 Taco Plate 2pc (Rice and Beans)

$10.00

#3 Quesadilla (Rice and Beans)

$10.00

#4 Burrito (Chips and Salsa)

$10.00

#5 Chimichanga (Rice and Beans)

$10.00

#6 Sopes 2 pc with (Chips and Salsa)

$9.00

#7 Torta with Fries

$10.00

#8 Burrito Supreme (Chips and Salsa)

$12.00

#9 Steven's Special (Chips and Salsa)

$9.50

#10 Taco Salad (Chips and Salsa)

$9.50

#11 QuesaBirria(2pcs) (Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa )

$12.00

#12 Huarache with (Chips and Salsa)

$10.00

PLATES

Chimichanga

$9.00

Huarache

$8.50

Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)

$6.00

Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$9.00

Sopes

$4.00

Steven's Special

$8.00

Torta

$9.00

Tostadas

$4.00

Platillo Enchiladas

$10.30

Platillo Flautas

$10.30

SIDES

Beans Lage

$4.00

Beans 32oz

$8.00

Beans Small

$2.00

Chile toreado

$0.30

Chipotle 4oz

$3.00

Chipotle 8oz

$5.00

Chips & Queso 8oz

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Cream

$0.75

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.71

Extra tortilla

$1.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Only Chips

$1.50

Only Salsa NO chips

$2.00

Pico De Gallo (2oz)

$0.84

Pico De Gallo (8oz)

$2.50

Queso 4oz

$3.00

Queso 8oz

$5.00

Rice 32oz

$8.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Rice Lage

$4.00

Rice Small

$2.00

TACO SALAD

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.

TACOS

Hard Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco

$2.50

QuesaBirria

$3.00
Street Tacos.

Street Tacos.

$2.19
Tacos Flour Tortilla

Tacos Flour Tortilla

$3.50

ORDER of Tacos Alambre 3 PCS

$9.51
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
MEXICAN FOOD Come in and enjoy!

Location

272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703

