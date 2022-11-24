Mexican & Tex-Mex
King Burrito - MLK
516 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
MEXICAN FOOD Come in and enjoy!
Location
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR 72701
