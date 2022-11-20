Bad Martha Farmer's Brewery

MV Ale 4-pk

$16.99

Bad Martha's flagship ale teases the senses with a devilishly dark honey hue, caramel notes and a seductive floral aroma. Brewed with premium English malt, the finest English and American hops, and leaves of the grape that gave the island its name, Martha’s Vineyard Ale lures you in with approachable flavor and light to medium body you’ll want to get your hands on.