Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Martha Farmer's Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

876 E Falmouth Hwy

East Falmouth, MA 02536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

17" Thin-Crust
Martharita
Soft Pretzels (5)

Soft Pretzels & Salads

Soft Pretzels (5)

Soft Pretzels (5)

$11.99

Five 1.5 oz "Turnbuckle" style sticks. Comes with Beer Cheese and Pub Mustard. Pop in oven to reheat if ordering takeout.

Caprese Salad

$14.99

Sliced Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula

Martha's Salad

$12.99

Spring mix lettuce - build your own salad by selecting the toppings you desire. Five toppings limit.

Build Your Own Pizza

Choose between our 17" regular thin crust pizza or our 10" gluten free cauliflower crust pizza.
17" Thin-Crust

17" Thin-Crust

$16.99

16 oz dough.

10" Cauliflower Crust

10" Cauliflower Crust

$10.99

Gluten-Free Cauliflower 10 inch Crust. **Contains Eggs, Milk. May contain Soy** Pizzas are cooked in same oven and prepared in the same space - no guarantee of gluten-free final product.

17-inch Thin-Crust

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$21.99

Signature Red Sauce & Three Cheese Blend

Premium Pepperoni

Premium Pepperoni

$22.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Pepperoni

Beer Bacon

Beer Bacon

$22.99

Signature Red Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Bad Martha Beer Marinated Bacon

Hot Italian Sausage

$22.99

Our signature three-cheese blend and red sauce with tasty chunks of hot Italian sausage. (Not too spicy)

Mellow Mushroom

$22.99

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Cremini Mushrooms

Martharita

Martharita

$23.99

Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil.

Chicken Pesto

$23.99

Pesto, Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes.

Sausage & Peppers

$23.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Hot Sausage, Green & Red Bell Peppers

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Signature Cheese Blend, Breaded Chicken, Beer Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

BBQ/Ranch base, Cheese blend, Breaded Chicken, Bacon.

Veggie Special

Veggie Special

$23.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke Quarters

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$24.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Beer Bacon, & Hot Sausage

The Full Martha

$25.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Beer Bacon, Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives.

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Gluten-Free Cauliflower 10 inch Crust **Contains Eggs, Milk. May contain Soy** Pizzas are cooked in same oven and prepared in the same space - no guarantee of gluten-free final product.

1/2 & 1/2 (10 inch Cauli)

Three Cheese (10 inch Cauli)

$14.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend

Premium Pepperoni (10 inch Cauli)

$15.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Pepperoni

Martharita (10 inch Cauli)

$17.99

Tomato, Mozz, Signature Cheese Blend, Fresh Basil (when available), choice of red sauce, nut-free pesto, or olive oil base.

Beer Bacon (10 inch Cauli)

$15.99

Red Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Bad Martha Beer Marinated Bacon

Mellow Mushroom (10 inch Cauli)

$15.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Cremini Mushrooms

Hot Italian Sausage (10 inch Cauli)

$15.99

Our signature three-cheese blend and red sauce with tasty chunks of hot Italian sausage. (Not too spicy)

Chicken Pesto (10 inch Cauli)

$16.99

Pesto, Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes.

Sausage & Peppers (10 inch Cauli)

Sausage & Peppers (10 inch Cauli)

$16.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Hot Sausage, Green & Red Bell Peppers

BBQ Chx Bacon Ranch (10 inch Cauli)

$16.99

BBQ/Ranch base, Cheese blend, Breaded Chicken, Bacon.

Buffalo Chx Bacon Ranch (10 inch Cauli)

$16.99

Signature Cheese Blend, Breaded Chicken, Beer Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Meat Lovers (10 inch Cauli)

$17.99

Signature Red Sauce & Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Beer Bacon, & Hot Italian Sausage

The Full Martha (10 inch Cauli)

$18.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mixed Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives

Beer To Go

Tattooed Lady 4-pk

Tattooed Lady 4-pk

$14.99

A traditional Belgian Wit brewed with lots of wheat for a medium body and made with grapefruit, coriander, and sweet orange peel for a delicious fruity flavor.

MV Ale 4-pk

MV Ale 4-pk

$16.99

Bad Martha's flagship ale teases the senses with a devilishly dark honey hue, caramel notes and a seductive floral aroma. Brewed with premium English malt, the finest English and American hops, and leaves of the grape that gave the island its name, Martha’s Vineyard Ale lures you in with approachable flavor and light to medium body you’ll want to get your hands on.

508 IPA 4-pk

508 IPA 4-pk

$16.99

The 508 is an American style IPA brewed with Mosiac, and centennial hops for refreshing notes and aromas of grapefruit.

Mischievous Mermaid 4-pk

Mischievous Mermaid 4-pk

$18.99

Hazy with a medium mouth feel, and big tropical and juicy aroma/flavor with hints of stone fruit and coconut. Double dry hopped with Sabro and Mosaic.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Brick-Oven Pizza & Fresh Craft Beer Brewed on Site!

Website

Location

876 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth, MA 02536

Directions

Gallery
Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth image
Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth image
Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth image
Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth image

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Bon Jour
orange starNo Reviews
420 east falmouth highway East falmouth, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Josh's at Davisville
orange starNo Reviews
339 East Falmouth Hwy East Falmouth, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Moto Pizza - Falmouth
orange star4.3 • 121
500 WAQUOIT HWY EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 373
35 South St Mashpee, MA 02649
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1143 - Falmouth
orange star4.4 • 690
56 Davis Straits Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Heights Cafe - Falmouth
orange star3.9 • 143
465 Grand Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Falmouth

Moto Pizza - Falmouth
orange star4.3 • 121
500 WAQUOIT HWY EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Falmouth
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston