B'more Nola 218 North Charles Street 1C

B'more Nola

review star

No reviews yet

218 North Charles Street 1C

Baltimore, MD 21201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Mardi Gras Pasta
Catch Me If You Can Catfish

Bmore Vs Nola

Burger

$10.99

Comes with Fries

Cheesesteak

$14.99

Comes with fries.

Po Boy

Po Boy

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Remoulade Sauce or Mayo. Choose from shrimp, catfish, or hamburger.

Top Shotta Salmon BLT

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh jerk honey salmon. Comes with fries

Salmon Cheesesteak

$18.99

Comes with fries.

Entrees

Wicked Wings Platter

$19.99

10 pc fried and tossed with your choice of flavor, comes 2 sides.

Mardi Gras Pasta

$19.00

Penne pasta Tossed in zesty Alfredo with shredded cheeses. Choose from chicken, shrimp, and seafood.

Catch Me If You Can Catfish

$20.00

Flaky Catfish Filet, Fried or Grilled. Served with two sides.

Sock it to me Salmon

$23.99

Perfectly seasoned Salmon Filet, Fried or Grilled. Comes with two sides.

Luxury Steak Dinner

$35.00

Steak cooked to perfection. Comes with Baked potato and additional side.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Delicious blend of 5 cheeses baked to perfection.

Dirty Rice

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Greens

$3.99

Yams

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99Out of stock

Drinks

Sweet tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our authentic New Orleans Cuisine!

Location

218 North Charles Street 1C, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

