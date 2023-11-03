B'n Chingon Mexican Restaurant & Catering 367 E. Bailey Rd. Naperville, Il. 60565
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Not your average Mexican restaurant or taco place. But Better!!!! Our take on Mexican street food with a modern twist. Try our Salsa bar- All 8 Salsas are Homemade. Our chips are Crispy and fluffy with no preservatives. (This are not your average chips) We also offer Onsite live cooking, pickup or delivery Catering all year long from small groups of 10 people to 1000 people. Weddings, Corporate events, Graduation, Birthday's etc, etc, For more Catering info, menu prices and availability call Chef Ozzy 630 402 1530 or Mary Gomez 630 402 1531
Location
367 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL 60565
