Bnapoli Italian

231 Reviews

$$$

185 Elm St

West Springfield, MA 01089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Ricotta Gnocchi
Margherita
Romaine Salad

ANTIPASTI

Black Truffle Fontina

$14.00
Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$14.00

roasted marzano tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, garlic confit, arugula pesto

Family Style

Fried Calamari

$21.00
Grilled Calamari ‘Carpaccio’

Grilled Calamari ‘Carpaccio’

$18.00

preserved caponata, pomegranate pearls

Grilled Cyprus Octopus

Grilled Cyprus Octopus

$20.00

preserved lemon, evoo, mint

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

lemongrass, fennel pollen, vermouth bianco, aromatics

Ripiene Artichoke Hearts

Ripiene Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

shrimp, cannellini beans, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, lemon pesto

Salumeria Board

Salumeria Board

$26.00

finocchiona, prosciutto di parma, moliterno al tartufo, Primo Sale" sheeps cheese, pecorino romano, house accoutrements

Veal MB App

$7.00

ASSAGGI

3 Shrimp

$12.00

Add 1 Date

$4.00

Add 1 Lamb Meatball

$4.00

Add 1 Crostini

$4.00

Brussels

$13.00
Crostini Chicken Liver Mousse

Crostini Chicken Liver Mousse

$13.00

chicken liver mousse, moliterno al tartufo, cured foie gras, pickled mustard seed

Family Style

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

beet agrodolce, celery root

Prosciutto Dates

Prosciutto Dates

$13.00

sage, almond gorgonzola, pomegranate molasses

Roasted Olives

Roasted Olives

$10.00

peperonata, garlic confit, preserved lemon, fresh oregano

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

parmigiano, chive, black garlic aioli

ENTRÉE

Atlantic Haddock

Atlantic Haddock

$36.00

umbrian lentils, celery root, salsa verde

Branzino

$42.00

ceci bean confit, fregola, capers, currants, pine nuts, pickled fennel, balsamic caviar

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00
Cioppino

Cioppino

$39.00

tomato saffron broth, wild shrimp, mussels, littleneck clams, squid, haddock

Dry-Aged Ribeye

Dry-Aged Ribeye

$49.00

grilled, winter root vegetables, roasted fingerling potatoes

Family Style

Halibut Zatar

$46.00Out of stock

Scallops Special

$48.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$26.00

dop marzano tomatoes, peperonata, pasta rustica

Paccheri

$34.00

Porcini Risotto

$27.00

Chicken Gorgonzola

$27.00Out of stock

Primavera

$24.00

Lobster Risotto

$42.00

Salt-Brick Chicken

$30.00

bell & evans, local milled white corn polenta, baby carrots, porcini pan jus

Duck Special

$42.00
Veal ‘Filetto’

Veal ‘Filetto’

$42.00

pancetta, taleggio white corn polenta, grilled asparagus, port fig reduction

Zuppa Di Mare (Red)

$42.00

Zuppa Di Mare (White)

$42.00

INSALATE

Apple Frisee

$14.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

preserved blood orange, fennel, pistachio, honey, citrus, evoo

Family Arugula

$27.00

Family Style

House Beet Salad

House Beet Salad

$13.00

burrata, mint, arugula pesto

House Tricolor

$11.00

Romaine Salad

$13.00

preserved lemon, anchovy vin, crouton, parmigiano-reggiano, farm egg

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Kids FF

$7.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kids Pasta MB

$14.00

Kids Pasta Tom Sauce

$12.00

PASTA

Bolognese

Bolognese

$25.00

house pappardelle

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$25.00Out of stock

Cacio E Pepe

$29.00Out of stock
Chitarra

Chitarra

$23.00

pancetta, pecorino, peas, cracked pepper, sous vide farm egg

Duck Foie Gras Ravioli

$28.00

Family Style

Halibut Provencal

$29.00Out of stock

Halibut Scialatielli

$34.00Out of stock
Linguini

Linguini

$28.00

cape littlenecks, vino bianco, lemon, garlic, chili, parsley leaf

Linguini Pomodoro X 2

$18.00

Linguini Pomodoro X 4

$27.00
Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$26.00

wild shrimp, calabrian peppers, italian cherry tomatoes, basil, evoo

Pasta Primavera

$24.00

Rapini

$23.00

house sausage, broccoli rabe, pecorino, imported cavatelli

Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.00
Skillet Rigatoni ‘Alfredo’

Skillet Rigatoni ‘Alfredo’

$27.00

black truffle, fontina, ricotta, gratin, sage, grilled balsamic mushroom, pine nuts

PIZZERIA

Family Style

Bianca

$18.00

Gorgonzola

$18.00

fig jam, gorgonzola, prosciutto, arugula

Margherita

$18.00

marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella di buffala, evoo

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

garlic confit, ricotta, smoked mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, black truffle

Salumeria Pie

$18.00

prosciutto, finocchiona, salami calabrese, peperonata, fresh mozzarella, basil

SIDES

1 Meatball

$7.00

Family Style

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Broccoli Florettes

$7.00

Side Polenta

$7.00

Side Truffle Mash

$7.00Out of stock

Side Vegetables

$3.00

DINNER

$42 X Person

$35.00

Coffee Station

$150.00

COURSES

**2ND COURSE**

FIRE 2ND COURSE

**3RD COURSE**

FIRE 3rd COURSE

**4TH COURSE**

FIRE 4TH COURSE

**5TH COURSE**

FIRE 5TH COURSE

Family Style

Family Style

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

185 Elm St, West Springfield, MA 01089

Bnapoli Italian image
Bnapoli Italian image

