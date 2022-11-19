Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black & Brew Southside

4209 S Florida Ave

Lakeland, FL 33813

CH2 Salad & Sandwich
Pumpkin Latte
Pesto Chicken

Sandwich

Pesto Chicken

$9.75

Premium roasted chicken breast, pepperoni, sweet pickled bell peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, herb-garlic aioli and house-made basil pesto spread served on ciabatta bread, pressed

Cubano Nuevo

$10.55

Mojo pork, salami, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, garlic aioli and secret sauce.

Club

$10.25

Honey roasted turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, tomato salad, spring mix lettuce, and lemon-dijon aioli on toasted wheatberry.

BLT-ish

$9.15

House guacamole, hard boiled egg, spring mix, bacon and vine-ripened tomatoes seasoned with everything spice and served on toasted wheatberry.

Caprese

$9.65

Roasted tomato salad, shallots, fresh mozzarella and lemon-dijon aioli on Born & Bread country loaf.

The Dime

$9.55

Pastrami, apple cider beer-braised sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$5.95

Freshly prepared guacamole, cilantro, black pepper and olive oil drizzle.

Strawberry & Local Honey Tartine

$5.95

Fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, goat cheese and local honey.

Sugar Cinnamon Tartine

$2.95

Whipped butter, orange zest, sugar, cinnamon.

Strawberry Nutella Tartine

$5.25

Fresh strawberries and bananas, Nutella, toasted coconut.

Pumpkin Gingersnap Tartine

$5.35

Pumpkin butter, whipped topping, gingersnap cookie crumble.

Salad

Strawberry Praline

$11.55

Spring mix lettuce, fresh strawberries and blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and praline bacon. Served with house-made strawberry vinaigrette.

Michael's Summer Salad

$10.15

Cucumbers, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, apples, candied pecans and dried cranberries served on a bed of fresh-cut romaine and spring mix. Perfect with our key lime vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar

$9.45

Premium roasted chicken breast, shredded Parmesan cheese and our sourdough croutons served on a bed of fresh-cut romaine lettuce with a side of house-made Caesar dressing.

Street Corn Cobb

$11.95

Mixed greens, street corn salsa, blue corn tortilla chips, feta, grape tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onions and bacon. Served with our Chili-Lime dressing.

Fall Harvest Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cinnamon quinoa, roasted sweet potato, dried tart cherries, applewood smoked bacon, roasted pepitas, and green apples with a maple tahini dressing.

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$3.85+

Organic white quinoa, sweet grape tomatoes, dried cranberries, cucumber and goat cheese tossed in olive oil and white wine vinegar, topped with a drizzle of sweet balsamic reduction.

Choose 2

CHOOSE TWO: any 1/2 sandwich + 1/2 salad

CH2 Salad & Sandwich

Nourish Bowls

Florida Bowl

$13.95

Lemon-herb quinoa, baby kale, citrus grilled chicken, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, and avocado crema

Chimichurri Bowl

$14.95

Jasmine rice, baby kale, chimichurri marinated steak, braised chickpeas, marinated tomatoes, pickled onions, red chimichurri sauce, and cilantro.

Granola Bowls

Apple Butter Bowl

Apple Butter Bowl

$5.25

Greek yogurt, strawberries, banana, blueberries, house-made granola and apple butter

Matcha Yogurt Bowl

$5.75

Matcha and local honey infused Greek yogurt, strawberries, bananas, coconut, and our house-made granola.

Pastry

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$2.45

House-made, dark chocolate sea salt brownies. Gluten-free.

Carrot Cake Pop Tart

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.95

Iced Lemon Loaf

$3.15Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.15

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.15Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.95

Bagel

$2.15

Pumpkin Spice Donut

$2.25

Espresso

Double Shot

$2.35

Featuring locally roasted Patriot Coffee

Dolce (12oz Hot Only)

$4.45

Espresso + Steamed Sweet Milk

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso + Water

Cortado

$3.55

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.85

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Heavy Foam

Latte

$3.85+

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Light Foam

Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Espresso + Vanilla + Steamed Milk + Light Foam

Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso + Mocha + Steamed Milk + Whipped Cream

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Espresso + Vanilla + Steamed Milk + Light Foam + Caramel Sauce

White Mocha

$4.65+

Espresso + White Mocha + Steamed Milk + Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Latte

$4.45+

Espresso + House-made Pumpkin Sauce + Milk + Whipped Cream + Cinnamon

Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.55+

B&B Frappe Mix + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream

Mocha Frappe

$5.15+

B&B Frappe Mix + Mocha + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream

Caramel Frappe

$4.85+

B&B Frappe Mix + Caramel + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream

White Mocha Frappe

$5.15+

B&B Frappe Mix + White Mocha + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream

Java Chip Frappe

$5.25+

B&B Frappe Mix + Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream

Toasted Almond Frappe

$5.25+

B&B Frappe Mix + Almond Syrup + Sea Salt + Cinnamon + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream + Silvered Almonds

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$5.25+

B&B Frappe Mix + Peanut Butter + Mocha + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream + Chocolate Drizzle

Coffee & Chocolate

Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Featuring locally roasted Patriot Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Brewed for 12 hours. Featuring locally roasted Patriot Coffee.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

House-made Cocoa + Steamed Milk + Whipped Cream - *Contains Dairy.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.65+

House-made Cocoa + Milk + Ice (Blended) + Whipped Cream - *Contains Dairy.

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.45+

House-made Chai + Steamed Milk + Cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$4.55+

Color Theory Matcha + Steamed Milk

Iced Green Tea

$2.65+

Freshly Brewed Color Theory Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.15+

Freshly Brewed Color Theory Tea

Iced Strawberry Basil Tea

$2.95+

Green Tea + Strawberry + Fresh Basil + Ice

Color Theory Tea

$2.55+

Locally Sourced Teas

Matcha Tea Lemonade

$4.75+

Lemonade + Ice + Color Theory Matcha

Flower Power Tea Lemonade

$3.65+

Color Theory Hibiscus Tea + Lemonade + Strawberry Syrup + Ice

Rainy Day Tea Lemonade

$3.65+

Color Theory Lavender Earl Grey Tea + Lemonade + Lavender Syrup + Ice + Fresh Lemon

KitKat Matcha

$4.65+

Color Theory Matcha + House Cookie Syrup + Milk + Caramel Sauce

Apple Pie Chai

$4.65+

Steamed Apple Chai + Whipped Cream + Caramel Sauce + Cinnamon

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.85

Sanpellegrino (Prickly Pear)

$2.75

Wild Wonder Sparkling Probiotic (Strawberry Passion)

$4.25

Wild Wonder Sparkling Probiotic (Mango Gold)

$4.25

Aura Bora Herbal Sparkling Water (Lavender Cucumber)

$2.95

Aura Bora Herbal Sparkling Water (Peppermint Watermelon)

$2.95

Aura Bora Herbal Sparkling Water (Lemongrass Coconut)

$2.95

Honest Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Boylan Root Beer

$2.75

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.75

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.95

Topo Chico

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Location

4209 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813

Directions

