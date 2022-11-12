Restaurant header imageView gallery

Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel

review star

No reviews yet

27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Size Pizza
Large Size Pizza
Medium Size Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Create your Own Pizza or Choose a Specialty Pizza!
Family Size Pizza

Family Size Pizza

$17.94

(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Large Size Pizza

Large Size Pizza

$16.94

(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Medium Size Pizza

Medium Size Pizza

$14.94

(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Personal Size Pizza

Personal Size Pizza

$10.94

(for up to 1 person) NY Style thin crust pizza. Also available in Gluten Free or Cauliflower Crusts.

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$24.94

(for up to 4 or more people) Sicilian Cheese Pizza: Square Thick Pizza with double dough, double Marinara sauce & double Mozzarella Cheese.

Specialty Pizzas

Meat Pizza

Meat Pizza

Included Toppings: Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham with Melted Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Included Toppings: Fresh Veggies! Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives on Melted Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Tuscan Seasonings

White Pizza

White Pizza

NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Romano Parmesan Cheese & Tuscan Seasoning.

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

Included Toppings: Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese on Marinara Sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

Included Toppings: Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce

Best Pizza

Best Pizza

TEN Included Toppings: Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Black Olives on Melted Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken on Sweet BBQ Sauce and topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parm Pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken, Romano Parmesan Cheese on Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on either Mild, Medium or Hot Buffalo Sauce.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Pizza

NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple on Melted Mozzarella & Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Philly CheeseSteak Pizza

Philly CheeseSteak Pizza

Included Toppings: Sliced Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms on Marinara Sauce and topped with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese.

Grandma Siclian

Grandma Siclian

$30.94

Sicilian Pizza topped with Garlic Pesto, light Marinara Sauce, light Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Basil

Half & Half Pizzas- Cheese or Specalities

Family Size

(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Large Size Pizza

(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Medium Size Pizza

(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Personal Size Pizza

(for up to 1 person) NY Style thin crust pizza.

Sicilian Pizza

(for up to 4 or more people) Square, Thick Pizza with double dough. ***Please note that all of our Sicilians are baked with a very light marinara sauce base inside the crust.

Rolls & Stromboli

Family Size Rolls or Strombolis

(for 2 or more people)

Medium Size Rolls or Strombolis

(for 1 to 2 people)

Personal Size Rolls or Strombolis

(for 1 person)

Calzones

Family Size Calzone

Family Size Calzone

(for 2 or more people) Calzones include a rich blend of Grande Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella, wrapped in a delicious "dough" and baked to perfection. Additional varieties are available with different toppings.

Medium Size Calzone

(for 1 to 2 people) Calzones include a rich blend of Grande Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella, wrapped in a delicious "dough" and baked to perfection. Additional varieties are available with different toppings.

Personal Size Calzone

(for 1 person) Calzones include a rich blend of Grande Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella, wrapped in a delicious "dough" and baked to perfection. Additional varieties are available with different toppings.

Flatbread

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$14.49

Flavorful Crisp Flatbread with Smoked Bacon, Savory Grilled Chicken and Grande Mozzarella Cheese on a delightful Ranch sauce and Tuscan seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crispy crust.

Bruchette Chicken Flatbread

$14.49

Rustic Crisp Flatbread with Grilled Chicken, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Red Onions, Julienned Basil and Mozzarella Cheese all Marinated in Balsamic Vinaigrette, fired on an ultra thin crispy crust.

BBQ Luau Flatbread

BBQ Luau Flatbread

$14.49

Savory & Sweet Flatbread with Smoked Bacon, flavorful Ham, sweet diced Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese, all on a delicious BBQ Sauce, Fried on a ultra thin crispy crust.

Red White and Balsamic Flatbread

Red White and Balsamic Flatbread

$14.49

Fresh Crisp Flatbread with a delicate topping of Vine Ripened Tomatoes, dollops of flavorful Ricotta Cheese, Julienned Basil and Fresh Spinach drenched in a delicious Balsamic Vinaigrette, fired on an ultra thin crispy crust.

Formaggio 4 Flatbread

Formaggio 4 Flatbread

$14.49

Delicious Crisp Flatbread with a perfect blend of 4 cheese. Cheddar, Provolone, Romano & Mozzarella melted on Marinara Sauce and sprinkled with Tuscan Seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crust.

Bleu Tomato Flatbread

Bleu Tomato Flatbread

$14.49

Crisp Rustic Flatbread with Fresh Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Julienned Basil and Grande Mozzarella Cheese on a flavorful Blue Cheese Sauce and Tuscan Seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crisp crust.

Italian Meats Flatbread

Italian Meats Flatbread

$14.49

Savory Flatbread with delicate toppings of diced Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara Sauce and Tuscan Seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crust.

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.49+

Large Wings, Bone-In, comes with your choice of Hot, Mild, Medium, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Naked!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49+

Boneless Wing Nuggets, comes with your choice of Hot, Mild, Medium, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Naked!

French Fries

French Fries

$5.94

Choice Long Cut Fries, cooked perfectly till golden, slightly crisp outside with a warm soft center. Seasoned with Salt.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.94

Gourmet Mozzarella Sticks crafted with the best Mozzarella Cheese and a delightful crispy breaded outside.

Onions Rings

Onions Rings

$9.94

Gourmet Onion Rings crafted with large Onions and seasoned breading for a delightful crisp outside and amazing taste.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.94

Tender premium Calamari with traditional light batter, fried just right for the perfect taste!

Meatball App

Meatball App

$6.94

Tasty Italian Meatballs with Marinara Sauce.

Sausage App

Sausage App

$6.94

Tasty Mild Italian Sausage with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.99+

Delicious Garlic Knots covered with Garlic Pesto Sauce. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$7.94

Salads

Tossed Salad-Personal

Tossed Salad-Personal

$6.94

Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Cheddar Cheese.

Tossed Salad- Large

Tossed Salad- Large

$10.49

Large Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Cheddar Cheese.

Caesar Salad- Personal

Caesar Salad- Personal

$6.94

Personal Size Salad Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Caesar Salad- Large

Caesar Salad- Large

$10.49

Large Size Salad Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Greek Salad- Personal

Greek Salad- Personal

$8.94

Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.

Greek Salad- Large

Greek Salad- Large

$13.49

Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.

Antipasto Salad-Personal

Antipasto Salad-Personal

$9.49

Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.

Antipasto Salad- Large

Antipasto Salad- Large

$14.49

Large Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.

Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.94

Traditionally Seasoned Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara Sauce, smothered in melted Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection.

Sausage Parm Sub

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.94

Mild Italian Sausage covered in Marinara Sauce, smothered in melted Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection.

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.49

Traditionally Br