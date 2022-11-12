- Home
- Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Popular Items
Build Your Own Pizza
Family Size Pizza
(for up to 4 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Large Size Pizza
(for up to 3 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Medium Size Pizza
(for up to 2 or more people) NY Style thin crust pizza.
Personal Size Pizza
(for up to 1 person) NY Style thin crust pizza. Also available in Gluten Free or Cauliflower Crusts.
Sicilian Pizza
(for up to 4 or more people) Sicilian Cheese Pizza: Square Thick Pizza with double dough, double Marinara sauce & double Mozzarella Cheese.
Specialty Pizzas
Meat Pizza
Included Toppings: Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs and Ham with Melted Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce.
Veggie Pizza
Included Toppings: Fresh Veggies! Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives on Melted Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
Margherita Pizza
NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Tuscan Seasonings
White Pizza
NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Romano Parmesan Cheese & Tuscan Seasoning.
Four Cheese Pizza
Included Toppings: Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese on Marinara Sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Included Toppings: Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce
Best Pizza
TEN Included Toppings: Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Black Olives on Melted Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza
NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken on Sweet BBQ Sauce and topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parm Pizza
Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken, Romano Parmesan Cheese on Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on either Mild, Medium or Hot Buffalo Sauce.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Pizza
NO MARINARA SAUCE. Included Toppings: Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple on Melted Mozzarella & Sweet BBQ Sauce.
Philly CheeseSteak Pizza
Included Toppings: Sliced Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms on Marinara Sauce and topped with Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese.
Grandma Siclian
Sicilian Pizza topped with Garlic Pesto, light Marinara Sauce, light Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Basil
Half & Half Pizzas- Cheese or Specalities
Calzones
Family Size Calzone
(for 2 or more people) Calzones include a rich blend of Grande Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella, wrapped in a delicious "dough" and baked to perfection. Additional varieties are available with different toppings.
Medium Size Calzone
(for 1 to 2 people) Calzones include a rich blend of Grande Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella, wrapped in a delicious "dough" and baked to perfection. Additional varieties are available with different toppings.
Personal Size Calzone
(for 1 person) Calzones include a rich blend of Grande Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella, wrapped in a delicious "dough" and baked to perfection. Additional varieties are available with different toppings.
Flatbread
Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread
Flavorful Crisp Flatbread with Smoked Bacon, Savory Grilled Chicken and Grande Mozzarella Cheese on a delightful Ranch sauce and Tuscan seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crispy crust.
Bruchette Chicken Flatbread
Rustic Crisp Flatbread with Grilled Chicken, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Red Onions, Julienned Basil and Mozzarella Cheese all Marinated in Balsamic Vinaigrette, fired on an ultra thin crispy crust.
BBQ Luau Flatbread
Savory & Sweet Flatbread with Smoked Bacon, flavorful Ham, sweet diced Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese, all on a delicious BBQ Sauce, Fried on a ultra thin crispy crust.
Red White and Balsamic Flatbread
Fresh Crisp Flatbread with a delicate topping of Vine Ripened Tomatoes, dollops of flavorful Ricotta Cheese, Julienned Basil and Fresh Spinach drenched in a delicious Balsamic Vinaigrette, fired on an ultra thin crispy crust.
Formaggio 4 Flatbread
Delicious Crisp Flatbread with a perfect blend of 4 cheese. Cheddar, Provolone, Romano & Mozzarella melted on Marinara Sauce and sprinkled with Tuscan Seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crust.
Bleu Tomato Flatbread
Crisp Rustic Flatbread with Fresh Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Julienned Basil and Grande Mozzarella Cheese on a flavorful Blue Cheese Sauce and Tuscan Seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crisp crust.
Italian Meats Flatbread
Savory Flatbread with delicate toppings of diced Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara Sauce and Tuscan Seasoning, fired on an ultra thin crust.
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Large Wings, Bone-In, comes with your choice of Hot, Mild, Medium, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Naked!
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wing Nuggets, comes with your choice of Hot, Mild, Medium, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Naked!
French Fries
Choice Long Cut Fries, cooked perfectly till golden, slightly crisp outside with a warm soft center. Seasoned with Salt.
Mozzarella Sticks
Gourmet Mozzarella Sticks crafted with the best Mozzarella Cheese and a delightful crispy breaded outside.
Onions Rings
Gourmet Onion Rings crafted with large Onions and seasoned breading for a delightful crisp outside and amazing taste.
Calamari
Tender premium Calamari with traditional light batter, fried just right for the perfect taste!
Meatball App
Tasty Italian Meatballs with Marinara Sauce.
Sausage App
Tasty Mild Italian Sausage with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots
Delicious Garlic Knots covered with Garlic Pesto Sauce. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce.
Cheesy Bread
Salads
Tossed Salad-Personal
Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Cheddar Cheese.
Tossed Salad- Large
Large Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Cheddar Cheese.
Caesar Salad- Personal
Personal Size Salad Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.
Caesar Salad- Large
Large Size Salad Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Greek Salad- Personal
Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.
Greek Salad- Large
Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.
Antipasto Salad-Personal
Personal Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.
Antipasto Salad- Large
Large Size Salad Iceberg Lettuce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperocini Pepper & Kalamata Olives.
Subs
Meatball Parm Sub
Traditionally Seasoned Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara Sauce, smothered in melted Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection.
Sausage Parm Sub
Mild Italian Sausage covered in Marinara Sauce, smothered in melted Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection.
Chicken Parm Sub
Traditionally Br