Bo Cafe Mediterranean Inc
400 Washington St Ste 4
Norwell, MA 02061
Salads & Bowls
- Greek Salad$12.00
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, red bell peppers, feta, kalamata olives, banana peppers.
- Fattoush Salad$12.00
Crisp Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers, cucumbers, radishes, mint, pomegranate molasses, topped with pita croutons.
- Garden Salad/Custom$12.00
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, red bell peppers.
- Bulgar Wheat Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp lettuce, bulgur wheat, tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers, Lebanese pickles.
- Beet Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp lettuce, red beets, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil.
- Eggplant Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp lettuce, eggplant, parsley, tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers, mint, sumak, pomegranate molasses.
- Lentil Quinoa Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp Lettuce, brown lentils, quinoa, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro.
- Quinoa Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp lettuce, quinoa, chick peas, red onions, red bell peppers, cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice.
- Quinoa Brown Rice Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp Lettuce, quinoa, brown rice, apricots, red onions, almonds, cilantro.
- White Bean Salad Bowl$12.00
Crisp lettuce, cannellini beans, parsley, red onions, olive oil.
Wraps
- Chicken Shawarma BòCafe Wrap$14.00
Garlic spread, turnip pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, spicy aioli, tahini, sumak.
- Beef Shawarma BòCafe Wrap$14.00
Garlic Spread, turnip pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, spicy aioli, tahini, sumak.
- Greek Wrap$12.00
Hummus, feta, lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, olive oil, oregano.
- Falafel Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, turnip pickles, tahini, sumak.
- Shish Tawouk Wrap$14.00
(Chicken Kebab) Garlic spread, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Lebanese pickles, mayo.
- Grilled Halloumi Cheese Wrap$12.00
Zaater bread, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives.
- Lebanese Gyro Beef$12.00
Shawarma beef on soft pita, Labne, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta olive oil, zaatar. (No substitutions)
- Lebanese Gyro Chicken$12.00
Chicken shawarma meat on soft pita. Labne, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta, olive oil, zaatar. (No substitutions)
- Baba Ghanoush Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Lebanese pickles, tahini.
- Hummus Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Lebanese pickles.
- Labne Wrap$12.00
Thick yogurt spread, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, mint.
- Cauliflower Wrap$12.00
Cauliflower, Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Lebanese pickles, tahini.
- Chicken Shawarma Panini$14.00
Cabbage, Lebanese pickles, mayo. Panini pressed.
- Beef Shawarma Panini$14.00
Parsley, tomatoes, red onions, Lebanese pickles, tahini. sumak. Panini pressed.
- Ground Beef Kebab Wrap (Kafta)$16.00
Hummus, parsley, red onions, tomatoes, Lebanese pickles. Panini Pressed.
- Falafel BòCafe Panini$13.00
Garlic spread, turnip pickles, red onions, tomatoes, spicy aioli, tahini, sumak. Panini pressed.
- Joe's Tawouk Wrap$16.00
(Chicken Kebab) garlic spread, cabbage, french fries, Lebanese pickles, mayo, ketchup. (No substitutions)
- String Cheese Wrap$12.00
String cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, mint. Panini pressed.
- Soujouk Sandwich (Armenian Sausage)$13.00
Grilled Sojouk, Lebanese pickles, tomatoes, mayo, French roll. Panini pressed.
Platters & Entrees
- Chicken Kebab Platter$18.50
Chicken, rice pilav, hummus, sm. salad, pita.
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$18.50
Marinated chicken, rice pilav, hummus, sm. salad, tahini, sumak, pita
- Beef Shawarma Platter$18.50
Marinated beef, rice pilav, hummus, sm. salad, tahini, sumak, pita.
- Combination Platter$23.50
Choice of (2) meats, rice pilav, hummus, sm. salad, pita.
- Falafel Platter$15.00
Falafel, rice pilav, hummus, sm. salad, tahini, sumak, pita.
- Falafel (4)$7.00
(4) Falafel with turnip pickles and tahini, sumac.
- Ground Beef Kebab Platter (Kafta)$20.00
Spiced ground beef, rice pilav, hummus, sm. salad, pita.
- Mezza Platter For One$16.00
Choice of (4) items, pita.
- 7 Item Family Platter (Mezze)$85.00
Choice of (7) items, pkg. pita bread. Please allow extra time.
- Stuffed Bell Pepper Meat$14.00
Beef, rice, tomatoes, spices.
- Stuffed Bell Pepper Vegetarian$14.00
Rice, walnuts, pine nuts, tomatoes, spices.
- Stuffed Cabbage Rolls$14.00
Beef, rice, spices.
- Stuffed Zucchini$13.00
Beef, rice, tomatoes, spices.
- Armenian Meatloaf$14.00
Spiced beef with potatoes in tomato sauce.
- Moussaka$14.00
Eggplant, ground beef.
- Pastichio$14.00
Greek-style beef lasagna.
- Rice Pilav (Add a Protien)$7.00
Armenian style rice with vermicelli.
Breads & Pies
- Halloumi Cheese Pizza G F$18.00
Cauliflower crust, halloumi cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, zaatar. (No substitutions)
- Cauliflower Bread (GF)$5.50
Gluten free cauliflower bread.
- Lamajune (Armenian Pizza)$4.50+
Thin flatbread topped with minced beef, drizzle of lemon juice.
- Lebanese Cheese Bread (Manakish)$8.00
Blend of melted cheese and spices.
- Manakish$5.00
Zaatar bread.
- Markouk Bread$5.00
Thin flatbread package.
- Meat Kebbe$3.50+
Stuffed with ground beef. Contains wheat.
- Meat Pie$3.50+
- Olive Pie$12.00
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, mint, sumac, pie pastry topped with sesame seeds.
- Spanakopita Greek$6.50
Spinach, feta cheese, layers of phyllo dough.
- Spanakopita w/Dill$6.50
Feta cheese, spinach, dill.
- Spinach Pie$3.50+
- Lebanese Pita Bread Pkg.(6)$5.00
Package of (6).
Grab-N-Go
- Armenian Tzatziki$6.50
Yogurt, cucumber, garlic.
- Baba Ghanoush$8.00
Roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon.
- Baked Eggplant$11.00
Eggplant, fire roasted tomatoes, garlic, onions.
- Changlish$7.50
Feta, red onion, chopped tomato, zaatar.
- Fried Eggplant$8.00
Eggplant, fire roasted tomatoes, garlic, onions.
- Garlic Spread$7.50
Garlic, lemon, oil.
- Hummus$8.00
Chick peas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic.
- Hummus Avocado$8.50
Blended with ripe avocado.
- Hummus Basil$8.50
Blended with fresh basil.
- Hummus Jalapeño$8.50
Blended with roasted jalapeño.
- Hummus Spicy$8.50
Made with red pepper.
- Hummus w/Muhamara$10.00
- Labne$6.50
Lebanese yogurt spread.
- Labne Mint$7.00
Blended with mint.
- Labne Spicy$7.00
Blended with red pepper.
- Labne Spinach Dip$7.50
Lebanese yogurt with spinach.
- Lentil Dip$8.00
Lentils, onions, rice, cumin.
- Moujadara$8.00
Brown lentils with rice, garnished with caramelized onions.
- Muhamara$8.00
Walnuts, bread crumbs, red pepper.
- Beet Salad$8.00
Red beets, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil.
- Bulgur Wheat Salad$9.00
- Chick Pea Salad$8.50
- Eggplant Salad$9.50
Eggplant, parsley, tomatoes, red onion, red bell peppers, mint, sumac.
- Grape Leaves Meat$14.00
- Grape Leaves Vegeterian$8.00
- Lentil Quinoa Salad$8.50
Brown lentils, quinoa, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro.
- Lentil Salad$8.50
Brown lentils, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro.
- Potato Salad$5.50
- Quinoa Brown Rice Salad$9.00
Quinoa, brown rice, apricots, almonds, cilantro.
- Quinoa Salad$8.50
Quinoa, chick peas, red onions, red bell peppers, cilantro.
- Quinoa Tabbouleh$8.50
Quinoa, tomatoes, parsley, scallions.
- Tabbouleh$8.50
Cracked wheat, tomatoes, parsley, scallions.
- White Bean Salad$8.50
Cannellini beans, parsley, red onions, olive oil.
Chips/Snacks & Groceries
- Baba Ghanoush w/Stacys Pita Chip Snack$5.00
- Hummus w/Stacys Pita Chips Snack$5.00
- Pita Chips$6.50
- Vegetable Chips$6.50
- Zaatar Chips$7.00
- Flax Seed Chips$6.50
- Small Bag Chips$3.00
- Corn Nuts$3.50+
- Al Amire Nuts$10.00
- Al Kazzi Super Extra Nuts$10.00
- King Nuts$3.50+
- Armenian String Cheese w/caraway$12.00
- Basterma Pkg.$20.00
- Fattoush Dressing Large$7.00
- Halloumi Cheese$8.00
- House Dressing Large$7.00
- Lebanese Pita Bread Pkg. (6)$5.00
- Mixed Pickled Vegetables$4.50
- Olives Greek$8.00
- Olives Kalamata Pitted$8.00
- Olives Mixed Mediterranean$8.00
- Olives Moroccan$8.00
- Soujouk Sausage Pkg.$20.00
- Tahini Sauce$4.50
Sweets
- Almond Cake (Namoura)$5.00
- Anise Cookie$3.00
- Baklava Greek$6.50
- Baklava Kataifi$6.50
- Baklave Lebanese$6.50+
- Barazerk$5.00
- Bird Nest$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant (2)$7.50
- Delight$5.50
- French Macaron$10.00
- French Macaroons$8.00
- House Made Rice Pudding$4.00
- Knafe$10.00
- Pistachio Cake$5.00
- Salty Sticks$3.50
- Sesame Cookies$5.00
- Tiramisu$4.00
- Bliss$3.50
- Kinder Beuno$1.70
- Kinder Happy Hippo$6.00
- Nutella B-Ready Wafer$1.50
- Nutella B-Ready (2)$2.75
- Nutella B-Ready (6)$6.00
- Nutella Bag$10.00
- Nutella Biscuts Can$8.00
- Nutella Mini Jar$2.25
- Tobelrone$3.50
- Zorbas$3.00
Catering & Family Style
- Chicken Kebab Over Rice Pilav Tray$65.00
Serves Six
- Chicken Shawarma Over Rice Pilav Tray$65.00
Serves Six
- Beef Shawarma Over Rice Pilav Tray$65.00
Serves Six
- Beef Kebab Tray Over Rice Pilav Tray$75.00
Serves Six
- Combination Of (2) Over Rice Pilav Tray$65.00
Serves Six
- Falafel Tray$40.00
24pc. Serves Six
- Armenian Meatloaf Tray$75.00
Serves Six
- Moussaka Tray$75.00
Serves Six
- Pastichio Tray$75.00
Serves Six
- Stuffed Cabbage Rolls Tray$75.00
24pc. Serves Six
- Greek Salad Family Bowl$45.00+
Med. Serves (5-8) Lg. Serves (10-12)
- Fettoush Salad Family Bowl$45.00+
Med. Serves (5-8) Lg. Serves (10-12)
- Garden Salad family Bowl$40.00+
Med. Serves (5-8) Lg. Serves (10-12)
- Quinoa Salad Family Bowl$45.00
Serves (5-8)
- White Bean Salad Family Bowl$45.00
Serves (5-8)
- Seven Item Family Platter (Mezze)$85.00
Choice of seven items. Pkg. pita bread (6).
- Grape Leaves Platter Vegetarian (30pc.)$30.00
- Hummus Tray$45.00
Serves (15-20)
- Baba Ghanoush Tray$45.00
Serves (15-20)
- Tzatziki Tray$40.00
Serves (15-20)
- Baked Eggplant Tray$50.00
Serves (5-8)
- Baklava Tray (Lebanese)$38.00+
1/2 Tray 40pc. Whole Tray 80pc.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mediterranean/Lebanese Cafe serving delicious food, and a unique selection of specialty foods.
400 Washington St Ste 4, Norwell, MA 02061