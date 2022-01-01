Bo's Best Wings imageView gallery

Bo's Best Wings

152 Reviews

3700 Blue Spring Rd NW

Huntsville, AL 35810

Popular Items

Wing Combo
Wings Only
5 WW

Wings

Wing Combo

$8.50+

Includes fries and can drink

Wings Only

$5.95+

Original Buffalo Wings

$111.50+

Boneless Wings

$95.75+

Chicken Fingers

$87.50+

3 WW

$5.95

3 whole wings, slice of bread

4 WW

$7.50

4 whole wings, slice of white bread

5 WW

$8.50

5 whole wings, slice of white bread

Big Boss Special

$13.95

5 whole wings, fried green tomatoes, fries, slice of white bread

20 WW

$39.95

20 whole wings, 4 slices of white bread

25 WW

$46.75

25 whole wings, 5 slices of white bread

30 WW

$55.85

30 whole wings, 6 slices of white bread

Extra WW

$1.95

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings Combo

$5.99+

Includes fries and a toasted garlic roll

Boneless Wings Only

$4.95+

Fish Meals

2 Piece Catfish Combo

$12.00

2 pieces of catfish, fries, slaw, and 2 hushpuppies

2 Piece Tilapia Combo

$8.95

2 pieces of tilapia, fries, slaw, and 2 hushpuppies

2 Piece Whiting Fish Combo

$7.95

2 pieces of whiting, fries, slaw, and 2 hushpuppies

3 Piece Catfish Combo

$14.00

3 pieces of catfish, fries, slaw, and 3 hushpuppies

3 Piece Tilapia Combo

$10.95

3 pieces of tilapia, fries, slaw, and 3 hushpuppies

3 Piece Whiting Combo

$9.95

3 pieces of whiting, fries, slaw, and 3 hushpuppies

Catfish

$4.50

Tilapia

$4.00

Whiting

$3.00

Fresh Tenders

Snack Plate

$4.95

2 tenders, fries, 1 garlic bread, 1 dipping sauce

Big Shack

$7.95

5 tenders, fries, 1 garlic bread, 1 dipping sauce

Big Boy Combo

$11.50

5 wings, 4 tenders, 1 garlic bread, 2 dipping sauces

Extra Tender

$1.75

50pc Tenders

$87.50

100pc Tenders

$175.00

200pc Tenders

$350.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Combo

$8.95

5 shrimp, fries, & cocktail sauce

Shrimp Only

$7.95+

Shrimp & Wing Combo

$12.49

4 shrimp , 4 buffalo wings, and fries

Kick-Off Specials

KO #1

$7.80

4 buffalo wings, slaw, fries, white bread

KO #2

$11.00

6 boneless wings, 2 pc catfish, fries, white bread

KO #3

$15.95

3 whole wings, 2 pc catfish, fries, white bread

Bo's Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich

$5.85

Catfish Sandwich

$6.25

Shrimp Sandwich

$6.25

Bo's Porkchop Sandwich

$6.25

Bo's Burger

$6.25

Tilapia Sandwich

$5.75

Whiting Sandwich

$5.75

Kid's Meals

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks Kids Meal

$5.00

Substitute Fries for Okra

French Fries

Fries (reg.)

$1.75

Ranch & Cheese Fries

$3.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.75

Cajun Ranch Fries

$3.75

Family Sized Fry

$4.00

Cajun Ranch Cheese Fries

$3.75

Bacon

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.95

Cheese Fries

$2.49

Bacon, Jalapeno & Cheese Fry

$3.25

Family Meal Deals

Family Meal

$28.99

10 buffalo wings, 10 tenders, 2 orders of fries

Wings and Shrimp Deal

$53.70

30 buffalo wings, 15 shrimp , 2 orders of fries, 4 can drinks/water

Catfish Family Meal

$54.95

12 catfish fillets, 12 hushpuppies, 2 orders of fries, 4 can drinks/water

Super Deal

$81.95

40 buffalo wings, 15 tenders, 2 orders of fries, 4 can drinks/water

Side Acts

Mozarella Sticks

$4.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Okra

$3.00

Slaw

$1.95

Hush Puppies

$2.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.45

Potato Salad

$1.95

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Garlic Roll

$0.75

Light Bread

$0.25

Onion Rings

$3.50

Large Slaw

$6.00

Large Okra

$6.00

Large Onion Ring

$6.00

Large Potato Salad

$6.00

Bo's Southern Meals

Rib Tips

$13.00Out of stock

Only available during summer*

Porkchop Plate

$8.75

Pork Chop, Fries, Light Bread

Fish & Wing Combo

$11.49

5 buffalo wings, 1 piece of catfish/tilapia/ or whiting , and fries

Porkchop

$4.50

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Fried Green Tomatoe SAUCE

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sauce On The Side

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Pound Cake

$3.00

Sweet Potatoe Pie

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$3.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Beverages

Passion 20 oz.

$2.00

Peachade 20 oz.

$2.00

Grapeade 20 oz.

$2.00

Lemonade 20 oz.

$2.00

Tea 20 oz.

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soft Drink

$1.00

Gallon of Peachade

$10.00

Kids Juice

$0.65

Gallon of Passion

$10.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$10.00

Gallon of Grapeade

$10.00

Large Peachade 32 oz.

$5.00

Large Passion 32 oz.

$5.00

Large Lemonade 32 oz.

$5.00

Large Grapeade 32 oz.

$5.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Large Tea 32 oz.

$3.00

Half Gallon

$6.00

20 oz Substitution

$1.25

32 oz Substitution

$4.00

Suicide

$2.00

Large Suicide

$5.00

No Ice

Sprite

Coke

Dr. Pepper

Ginger Ale

Mountain Dew

Red Pop

Orange

Strawberry

Pepsi

Grape

Diet

Peach

Berry Lemonade

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3700 Blue Spring Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Directions

Gallery
Bo's Best Wings image

