Bo & Vine Corvallis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Award-winning burgers located in the heart of historic downtown Corvalllis, Oregon. NOTE: If online ordering is unavailable we've probably paused to allow our team to catch up ... or we're closed! Please try again in 30 min, or visit us in-store to place your takeout order.
Location
110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis, OR 97330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Corvallis