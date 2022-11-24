Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Bo & Vine Eugene

review star

No reviews yet

941 Pearl St

Eugene, OR 97401

Popular Items

House Fries
🔥Create your own burger
Bo & Vine

Smashburgers

🦃 The Plymouth Rock

🦃 The Plymouth Rock

$14.00

1/3 lb. fresh Angus beef, cranberry sauce, havarti, sliced turkey, whipped cream cheese and arugula served on our signature bun! pair with a local Cider or Pinot Gris

🔥Create your own burger

🔥Create your own burger

Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!

Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo

$12.50

blue cheese crumbles, smoky red hot buffalo sauce, house jalapeño-cilantro slaw, onion, mayo

Bo & Vine

Bo & Vine

$10.00

tillamook cheddar, bo & vine sauce (our version of 1000 island), pickles, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato

Hulk Smash!

Hulk Smash!

$14.00

smashed avocado, house pepper jack beer cheese, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, house chipotle aioli

Mad Hawaiian

Mad Hawaiian

$14.00

grilled pineapple, grilled spam, house jalapeño-cilantro slaw, sriracha, onion, swiss, teriyaki glaze, mayo

O Canada

O Canada

$14.00

house bourbon maple reduction, cage-free fried egg, smoked bacon, tillamook cheddar, house bacon jam, mayo, served on thick-cut buttered toast

The Plant-Based Bo & Vine

The Plant-Based Bo & Vine

$13.00

A plant-based patty that tastes like real beef with plant-based vegan cheddar, pickles, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, and mustard served on a gluten-sensitive vegan bun!

Pitmaster

Pitmaster

$15.50

slow-smoked ham, smoked bacon, adam’s bbq sauce, beer battered fried onion strings, tillamook cheddar, house sriracha mayo, served on a cheddar crusted bun

Rodeo

Rodeo

$12.50

steak sauce, tillamook cheddar, grilled mushrooms, beer battered fried onion strings, grilled onion, house chipotle aioli

Willamette

Willamette

$15.00

goat cheese, smoked bacon, house sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, house balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce

Chicken Sando's

🔥Create your own burger

🔥Create your own burger

Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!

Bell Ringer

Bell Ringer

$13.50

smoked bacon, house jalapeño-cilantro slaw,house sriracha mayo, tillamook pepper jack, tomato

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

basil pesto, swiss, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, house chipotle aioli

Simple Chicken

Simple Chicken

$11.00

pickles, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

$13.50

south carolina mustard bbq sauce, pickles, tillamook pepper jack, fried onion strings, mayo

Wrangler

Wrangler

$14.50

smoked bacon, beer battered fried onion strings, tillamook cheddar, adam's bbq sauce, house sriracha mayo

Fries & Tots

Bacon Cheddar Tots

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$4.00+

chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!

Bo & Vine Tots

Bo & Vine Tots

$3.50+

our signature house-made shredded & seasoned fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!

Fireball Tots

Fireball Tots

$4.00+

jalapeño, sriracha, chili flake fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better! 🔥due to the seasonings, our Fireball tots appear much darker. We promise they're not burnt, they're spicy! Add our cherry habanero sauce for extra fire.

House Fries

House Fries

$4.00+

fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning

House/Sweet Potato Mix

House/Sweet Potato Mix

$4.50+

the best of both

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50+

hand-cut & fried fresh. We use real sweet potatoes (not yams) which appear darker when fried!

Fry Piles

our hand-cut fries "piled" with creative toppings
🔥 Create Your Own Fry Pile

🔥 Create Your Own Fry Pile

$9.00

pile on your choice of proteins, cheeses, toppings, and sauces & spreads!

Animal House

Animal House

$10.00

grilled onion, bo & vine sauce (our version of 1000 island), tillamook cheddar

Bacon Ranch

Bacon Ranch

$12.00

chopped smoked bacon, tillamook cheddar, diced green onion, house ranch drizzle

Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$11.00

house bourbon maple reduction, chopped smoked bacon, sea salt, house bacon jam

Parmesan Garlic

Parmesan Garlic

$11.00

basil, toasted parmesan, house garlic aioli drizzle

Wing and a Prayer

Wing and a Prayer

$14.50

house fried & chopped chicken, smoky buffalo sauce, melted tillamook cheddar, fresh cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, house ranch drizzle

Sauces To-Go

Bacon Jam

Bacon Jam

$0.50

Our signature sauce with a blend of sweet & smoky. Some people call it "bacon crack", but we'll let you decide.

Bar-b-oli Sauce

Bar-b-oli Sauce

$0.50

smoky, garlic, white wine

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

smoky, sweet, smooth

Blue Cheese dressing

Blue Cheese dressing

$0.50

creamy, tangy

Bo & Vine Sauce

Bo & Vine Sauce

$0.50

our take on 1000 island

Buffalo Blue Sauce

Buffalo Blue Sauce

$0.50

creamy, smoky, spicy

Campfire Sauce

Campfire Sauce

$0.50

creamy, smoky

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.50

sweet, smoky, tangy, mustard

Cherry Habanero Sauce

Cherry Habanero Sauce

$0.50

sweet, spicy, creamy

Chipotle Aioli

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

creamy, smoky, spicy

Dijon Mustard

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

tangy, white wine

Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.50

tangy, creamy

Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

garlic, mustard, white wine

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

sweet, white wine, light

Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.50

sweet, allspice, mild

Malt Vinegar

Malt Vinegar

$0.50

rich, nutty, toasty

Mustard (Yellow)

Mustard (Yellow)

$0.50

tangy, smooth

Ranch dressing

Ranch dressing

$0.50

buttermilk, creamy, salty

Smoky Buffalo Sauce

Smoky Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

smoky, tangy, spicy

Spicy Campfire Sauce

Spicy Campfire Sauce

$0.50

spicy, creamy, smoky

Spicy Ketchup

Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

sweet, tangy, spicy

Sri-rancha Sauce

Sri-rancha Sauce

$0.50

spicy ranch

Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.50

spicy chili sauce

Steak Sauce

Steak Sauce

$0.50

mild, tangy, smoky

Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

spicy, garlic, honey

Teriyaki Glaze

Teriyaki Glaze

$0.50

sweet, tangy

Shakes

🤩 The Great Pumpkin Shake

🤩 The Great Pumpkin Shake

$7.00

Tillamook vanilla churned with pumpkin puree, and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon!

Classic Chocolate

Classic Chocolate

$6.00

local chocolate blended and topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Classic Vanilla

Classic Vanilla

$6.00

local vanilla blended and topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Cold Brew Mocha

Cold Brew Mocha

$7.50

fresh cold brew, tillamook chocolate, whipped cream

Oreo Cream

Oreo Cream

$7.00

oreo, tillamook vanilla, whipped cream, crumbled oreo

Strawberry Cream

Strawberry Cream

$6.50

strawberry pureé, tillamook vanilla, whipped cream, cherry

Greens

🥗 Create your own salad

🥗 Create your own salad

$10.00

Choose from a selection of fresh ingredients, prepared your way.

BBQ Ranch Salad

BBQ Ranch Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, house corn salsa, chopped smoked bacon, sliced avocado, tillamook cheddar, house ranch, adam's bbq drizzle

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

spring mix, fresh parmesan, seasoned croutons, house caesar dressing

Vine Salad

Vine Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, diced tomato, sliced cucumber, onion, house sherry vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, diced ham, onion, cucumber, tomato, tillamook cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, house blue cheese dressing

Kids

Lil' Slider

Lil' Slider

$7.00

grass-fed angus beef, tillamook cheddar, ketchup, lettuce

Birdie

Birdie

$9.00

house fried or grilled chicken strips, house ranch

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

smoked ham, melted tillamook cheddar, thick-cut buttered toast

Drinks

Apple juice (10 oz)

Apple juice (10 oz)

$2.00
Kombucha (14 oz bottle)

Kombucha (14 oz bottle)

$4.00

Brew Dr. Kombucha is organic 100% raw kombucha made by a tea company.

Milk

Milk

$2.00
Orange juice (10 oz)

Orange juice (10 oz)

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning burgers located in the heart of historic downtown Eugene, Oregon. NOTE: If online ordering is unavailable we've probably paused to allow our team to catch up ... or we're closed! Please try again in 30 min, or visit us in-store to place your takeout order.

Website

Location

941 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401

Directions

