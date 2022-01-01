Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bo & Vine Mobile Kitchen

2661 Cascadia Industrial Street Southeast

Salem, OR 97302

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Caroline

TO-GO Packaging & Utensils

$3.00

All orders are served in open cardboard trays. ✅ Choose our TO-GO packaging option and we'll package your order in sealed to-go containers, to-go bags with handles, napkins, plastic utensils, lids for sauces, 🔥 and throw in a 10% off coupon for your next visit to one of our locations!

Smashburgers

Black & Blue

$12.50

blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, smoky buffalo sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo

Bo & Vine

$10.50

tillamook cheddar, bo & vine sauce (our version of 1000 island), pickles, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato

Cowboy

$15.50

slow-smoked ham, smoked bacon, adam’s bbq sauce, fried onion strings, tillamook cheddar, mayo

Meatless Bo & Vine

$13.50

Note: plant-based patty is prepared on shared surfaces with other meats. plant-based patty, tillamook cheddar, bo & vine sauce (our version of 1000 island), pickles, green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato

O Canada

$14.50Out of stock

housemade bourbon maple reduction, fried egg, smoked bacon, tillamook cheddar, house bacon jam, mayo

Chicken Sando's

💥 Hot Wheel

$12.50

Our version of the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich features fresh chicken fried in our house-made batter, tossed in our Nashville sauce, with mayo and pickles on a freshly-baked bun! Sorry, grilled chicken is not available for this one.

Simple Chicken

$11.50

pickles, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sweet Caroline

$13.50

Beer battered fried chicken, mayo, pickles, pepper jack, fried onion strings, topped with Adam's South Carolina Mustard BBQ sauce.

Fries & Tots

House Fries

$4.50

fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning

Bo & Vine Tots

$4.00Out of stock

our signature house-made shredded & seasoned fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!

Drinks

Smartwater

$4.00

20oz bottled

Coke

$4.00

20oz bottled

Diet Coke

$4.00

20oz bottled

Sauces

Bacon Jam

$2.50Out of stock

Our signature sauce with a blend of sweet & smoky. Some people call it "bacon crack", but we'll let you decide.

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

smoky, sweet, smooth

Bo & Vine Sauce

$0.60

our take on 1000 island

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.60

sweet, smoky, tangy, mustard

Fry Sauce

$0.60

tangy, creamy

Ketchup

$0.60

sweet, allspice, mild

Mustard (Yellow)

$0.60

tangy, smooth

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.60
Ranch

$0.60

buttermilk, creamy, salty

Smoky Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

smoky, tangy, spicy

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Bo & Vine's Mobile Kitchen is available for catering, private parties, and special events. Visit boandvine.com/mk for more info!

Location

2661 Cascadia Industrial Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

