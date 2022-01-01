  • Home
Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons 10711 Meeting Street

No reviews yet

10711 Meeting Street

Prospect, KY 40059

Popular Items

Boujee Grilled Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Large Graze Box

Entrees

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$15.50

Peanut butter, bananas, acai, seasonal fruit, coconut flakes, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, granola clusters, honey

Boujee Grilled Cheese

Boujee Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Prosciutto, arugula, aged English cheddar, fontina & fig jam, served on Butchertown Bakery sourdough bread

Caprese Melt

$14.50
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, prosciutto, house made pesto

Charcuterie Plate

$22.50
Charcuterie Sandwich

Charcuterie Sandwich

$18.50

Butchertown Bakery's potato onion roll, hot sopressata, smoked salami, cured ham, Havarti, tomatoes, arugula, giardiniera, baby beet aioli

Chicken Salad Boat

Chicken Salad Boat

$12.50

House made chicken salad served on lettuce boats

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

House made chicken salad served on multi seeded bread

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$14.50

Butchertown Bakery's multi-seeded bread, whipped goat cheese spread, blueberry compote, granola clusters, orange zest

Pasta Salad No Protein

Pasta Salad No Protein

$11.00

Rotini, house made pesto, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives

Pasta Salad W/ Chicken

Pasta Salad W/ Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, rotini, house made pesto, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives

Pasta Salad W/ Salami

Pasta Salad W/ Salami

$14.00

Salami, rotini, house made pesto, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives

Fall Harvest Salad

$15.50

Fig jam vinaigrette, apples, craisins, cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, candied pecans, red quinoa, pickled red onion, bourbon bellavitano cheese

Veggie Hummus Wrap

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$14.00

Red pepper hummus, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, spring mix, red onions, lemon vinaigrette

Gluten Free Veggie Hummas Wrap

$14.00

Charcuterie/Retail

Small Graze Box

Small Graze Box

$17.50

Dill havarti, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, smoked gouda, English aged cheddar, hot salami, regular salami, fruits & Dark chocolate peanut butter cup

Large Graze Box

Large Graze Box

$23.50

Dill havarti, smoked gouda, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, aged English cheddar, hot salami, regular salami, fruits & dark chocolate peanut butter cups

Get Together Board

Get Together Board

$99.00

The Get-Together board is great for any smaller function, business meeting, or picnic! The Get-Together board roughly serves 6-10 people. Crafted with the helpings of traditional meats, cheeses, nuts, jams, and more.

Crackers

$9.99

Blueberry Goat Cheese Log

$10.99

Pickles

$9.99

Beets

$8.99

Jar of Beet Bombs, pickled beets

Alani Nu

$3.09

Energy Drinks

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.99

Pumpkin Cookies

$9.99

Make And Muddle Small

$19.99

Make And Muddle Large

$39.99

Butchtertown Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

Honey Combs

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids PBJ

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sides

Pasta Salad Side

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.50

Tomato Basil Soup Bowl

$4.99

Drinks

Ale8

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Aronld Palmer

$2.99

Kids Water

Half Sweet Tea Half Unsweet

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Morning Cocktails

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Boujee Bloody

$11.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Cocktails

B&Y Old Fashioned

$12.00

Basil Gimlet

$11.50

Blood Orange Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Queen Bee

$11.00

Picante Margarita

$12.00

Zacks Gracious Gimlet

$12.00

Mocktail

$5.50

Seasonal Cocktails

Falling For Bourbon

$12.00

Perfect Pair

$12.00

Bramble On

$12.00

Slushies

Queen Bee Slushee

$11.50

Frose All Day

$11.50

Ale-8 Bourbon Slush

$11.50

Red Wine

Three Finger Jack Cabernet

$12.00

OVZ Zinfandel

$11.00

Bonterra Merlot

$13.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$14.00

BTL Three Finger Jack

$46.00

BTL OVZ Zinfandel

$40.00

BTL Bonterra Merlot

$44.00

BTL Cloudline Pinot Noir

$52.00

White Wine

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$11.50

Schmitt Sohne Reisling

$10.50

Mia Dolcea Moscato

$11.00

Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Schmitt Sohne Reisling

$36.00

BTL Mia Dolcea Moscato

$37.00

BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$70.00

Rosé & Champagne

Sofia Cippila Rose

$11.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$11.00

Segura Viudas Champage

$10.50

Wycliff Brut

$9.00

BTL Sofia Cippila Rose

$44.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$43.00

BTL Segura Viudas Champagne

$39.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$24.00

Beer

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout Peanut Butter Porter

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Whiteclaw

$4.50

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.50

Rhinegeist IPA

$5.50

Miscellaneous Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mule

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Flanagan Irish Coffee

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Inspired by our charcuterie and fine dining background, Board and You Cafe is a combination of upscale flavors and beautiful presentation. Give us a try! You won't regret it!

10711 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059

