Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons 10711 Meeting Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Inspired by our charcuterie and fine dining background, Board and You Cafe is a combination of upscale flavors and beautiful presentation. Give us a try! You won't regret it!
Location
10711 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Prospect
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant