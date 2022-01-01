Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Elevate Your Experience
Location
434 Pearl Street, New Albany, IN 47150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Albany
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen - New Albany
4.5 • 396
118 West Main Street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurant