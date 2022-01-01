Restaurant header imageView gallery

Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

434 Pearl Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Risotto
Four Cheese Pasta
Bistro Burger

Small Plates

Boujee Grilled Cheese

Boujee Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Prosciutto, arugula, aged English Cheddar, fontina & fig jam served on Legacy Bakery sourdough bread.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Battered cauliflower, sweet citrus chili sauce & scallions. (Vegetarian)

Buffalo Chicken Fritters

Buffalo Chicken Fritters

$15.00

Burrata, blue cheese, panko, house-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, green onions, topped with house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese jalapeno aioli, and fontina cheese

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$23.00

U15 scallops over sweet corn parmesan risotto with onions and bell peppers, roasted poblano and lime coulis, micro arugula

Salmon Pasta Shells

$16.50

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, house made Caesar dressing, anchovies, shaved parmigiano-reggiano & croutons

Charcuterie Salad

Charcuterie Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, fried prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, merlot bellavitano, pickled red onions, candied pecans, dried cranberries, orange supreme, basil, breadsticks, tossed in fig-jam vinaigrette.

Chopped Wedge Salad

Chopped Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, house made bleu cheese dressing, tomato confit, pickled red onion & maple dusted bacon

Sean's Fall Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Butternut squash hummus, granny smith apples, bell peppers, Persian cucumbers, red onion, feta, & fresh dill with a creamy tahini dressing

Tomato Basil Bowl

$7.00

Topped with basil oil & served with a Legacy Bakery toast point

Tomato Basil Cup

$4.50

Cilantro lime crema, bacon, served with a toast point

Entrees

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb. steak burger, bourbon bacon jam, gruyere, Pops' Pepper Patch hot & sweet fried pickles, jalapeno aioli, kale, brioche bun, served with shoestring fries.

Bone-In Pork Chop

$34.00

16oz. Bone in pork chop, braised greens with bacon, jalapeno cornbread, apple chutney, tobacco onions, port-demi glace

6oz Filet Mignon

6oz Filet Mignon

$43.00

6 oz. center cut tenderloin, garlic whipped potatoes, sauteed asparagus, port demi-glace, topped with choice of brie, bleu cheese or parmigiano-reggiano. (Gluten Free)

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$53.00

8 oz. center cut tenderloin, garlic whipped potatoes, sauteed asparagus, port demi-glace, topped with choice of brie, bleu cheese or parmigiano-reggiano. (Gluten Free)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Yuengling battered cod loins, caper tarter sauce, cole slaw, shoestring fries.

Four Cheese Pasta

Four Cheese Pasta

$24.00

Fettuccini Pasta, ricotta, boursin, aged English cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, served with Legacy Bakery toast points. (Vegetarian) Add Protein: grilled chicken +6, grilled salmon +8

Short Rib Risotto

$39.00

Short Rib braised in veal stock, port wine, & mirepoix, served over red pepper & parmesan risotto with onions, bell peppers, & buttered balsamic shiitake mushrooms, & fried parsnips.

Halibut

$42.00

7oz pistachio crusted halibut, sautéed greens, roasted poblano and tomato broth with lemon aioli

Sixty South Antartic Salmon

Sixty South Antartic Salmon

$29.00

Pan seared 6 oz. salmon filet, orange & sweet soy emulsion, pearl couscous, sauteed asparagus, pomegranate gastrique

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken scallopini, rich Marsala wine sauce, bacon & shiitake mushrooms, served with signature brussels sprouts & fingerling

Dinner Special

$59.00

Desserts

Wild Berry Goat Cheese Pie Bar

$10.00

Served with Bourbon Caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.50

The best cheesecake in town! Mascarpone peanut butter cheesecake, strawberry compote, sea salt and chocolate almond crumble, honey vanilla whip cream, fresh strawberries

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Brownie

$10.50

Chocolate chocolate chip, white chocolate raspberry, Confetti

Coffee

$3.50

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Braised greens

$5.00

Risotto

$6.00

Jalapeno Corn bread

$5.00

Couscous

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Toast Points

$1.00

PITA Potatoes

$6.00

fingerling potatoes

$5.00

sweet potato puree

$6.00Out of stock

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Fig Jam Vinaigrette

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Pinapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

Coffee

$3.50

Entrees

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Pasta

$8.99

Kids Drink

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image
Board and You Bistro - New Albany image

