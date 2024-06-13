Restaurant info

Boardroom Deli is a made-to-order fast-casual restaurant with the aroma of meats cooked in-house, bringing homemade to the next level! Healthy and delicious fresh-cut greens, small-batch house made soups, and delicious grab-and-go snacks also available to fuel your Colorado adventure-packed day. Boardroom's carefully curated collection of hand-crafted, freshly carved meats are essential for building a reputation for best lunch in Eagle County Colorado!