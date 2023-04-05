Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boards & Brews Boards and Brews

941 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

Order Again

Popular Items

Caprese Sandwich

Snacks and Starters

charcuterie board

$16.00

Connect Four

$10.00

Curly Fries

$7.00

Flavortown Fries

$7.00

Our perfectly battered fries that will take you straight to flavortown. Check out our specialty fry options!

Fried Cheese Bites

$8.00

Deep-fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with spicy mayo for dipping.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

philly cheese steak eggrolls

$10.00

spinach & artichoke dip

$7.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing with fried or grilled chicken.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers, shaved carrots, with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Comes with your choice of side

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, white chaddar, & spicy mayo

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$12.00

Turkey, avocado, Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

House breaded chicken tenders on warm buttermilk waffles covered in house honey maple sauce

Chicken Tendies

$12.00

Our house chicken tenders served with chips and our garlic parmesan ranch sauce

Hot Dog Basket

$8.00

All- beef hot dogs served with your choice of toppings and a side

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Specials

White gravy Short rib Red onion Green onion

Loaded Curly Fries

$8.00

Philly cheese steak egg rolls

$9.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$8.00

Beer & Cider

Apukalips Wow Mango Pinapple

$8.00

Bud HEAVY

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Downeast Peach Bellini

$4.00

Downeast Pumpkin

$4.00

Downeast: Double Blend

$4.00

Downeast: Original

$4.00

Dragons Milk

$7.00

Guinness

$5.00

Guinness Zero

$3.50

Happy Holidays Cider

$6.50

Hienekin ZERO

$3.50

Lagunita's Hop Water

$4.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$3.50

Omission: Golden Ale

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

stella

$6.00

Truly

$4.00

Downeast Winter

$4.00

Wine by the Bottle

19 Crimes Red Blend

$32.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$34.00

Matua Savignon Blanc

$32.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$28.00

Prayers of Saints Chardonnay

$34.00

Dark Horse Rosè

$32.00

Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Espresso Martinis (DRAFT)

Espresso Martini (classic)

$11.00

Apple Pie Espresso Martini

$12.00

White Chocolate Peppermint Espresso Martini

$12.00

Classics

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Latte

$4.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

Classic Chai

$5.00

Signature Lattes

100 acre woods

$4.50+

Edible Arrangement

$4.50+

Mint, mocha, espresso, steamed milk

hyrule

$4.50+

Pumpkin Patch

$4.50+

S'more for me

$4.50+

Strawberry, almond, vanilla, espresso, steamed milk

Sappy Ending

$4.50+

Lavender, blueberry, honey, espresso, steamed milk

shego

$4.50+

Tea Lattes

apothecary's delight

$4.50+

Earl Grey tea, vanilla, choice of steamed milk.

Apple Berry Lait

$4.50+

Matcha, lavender, honey, vanilla, steamed milk

classic chai

$4.50+

Earl Grey tea, vanilla, choice of steamed milk.

Cozy Flannel

$4.00+

Spicy chai tea, choice of milk, optional syrup or flavor shot.

Fairytale Chai

$4.50+

Earl Grey tea, vanilla, choice of steamed milk.

The Mangolorian

$5.00

Spiced chai tea, mango, vanilla, oat milk (Iced only)

Tea

Blue Flower Earl Grey

Chai

English Breakfast

Ginger Peach

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

Macha

$0.50

Moroccan Mint

Sencha

Blood Orange Hibiscus

Chamomile

Dark Energy

Spicy Turmeric

Soda

Butter Beer

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Mocktails

Crystal Baller

$5.00

Cuke-ular Minter

$5.00

Fires of Mordor

$5.00

Mango, cayenne pepper, strawberry. vanilla, lemonade

The Prancing Pony

$6.00

Blueberry, ginger beer, lime

Other

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

iced tea

$2.00

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Specials!

The Pumpkin King

$5.00

Merchandise

B&B Baseball Caps

$25.00

B&B Beanies

B&B Pride T-shirt

$25.00

B&B Shirt

$20.00

B&B Sweatshirt

$35.00

Games

5 Minute Marvel

$23.99

7 Wonders Duel

$24.97Out of stock

Agricola The Goodies Expansion

$100.00Out of stock

Apocrypha: The Devil

$70.00

Apocrypha: The Flesh

$70.00

Azul

$39.99Out of stock

Azul Summer Pavillion

$44.99Out of stock

Barenpark

$50.00

Batman Shadow Assault

$15.00

Betrayal Original

$35.99Out of stock

Betrayal Scooby Doo

$34.98

Big Bang Theory

$24.99

Captain Sonar

$44.99

Carcasonne Amazonas

$34.00Out of stock

Carcassone

$30.00

Cartographers

$25.00Out of stock

Castles of Burgundy

$50.00

Catan

$49.95Out of stock

Catan 5 - 6 Player

$29.95

City Hall

$25.00

Codenames

$15.99

Detective

$50.00Out of stock

Dice Forge Expansion

$32.00

Dixit

$24.99Out of stock

Drawing Dead

$20.00

DropMix

$20.00Out of stock

Drunk, Stoned, Stupid

$20.00Out of stock

Enchanted Forest

$20.00Out of stock

Enuk

$14.99

Fluxx Pirate

$20.00

For Sale

$30.00Out of stock

Fox in the Forest

$15.00Out of stock

Fox in the Forest Duet

$15.00Out of stock

Ghost Blitz

$20.99

Great Western Trail

$29.95Out of stock

Hanabi Deluxe 2

$55.00

Hello Neighbor

$19.99

Hive Pocket

$22.00

Horrified

$30.00

Igels

$5.00Out of stock

Iron Dragon

$55.00Out of stock

Joking Hazard

$25.00Out of stock

Junta Las Cartas

$20.00

Just One

$24.99Out of stock

Kaos Ball

$60.00

Karesansui

$25.00Out of stock

Labyrinth

$30.00

Las Vegas

$50.00

Lemonade Stand

$10.00

Logo Party

$25.00

Loony Quest

$30.00

Lost Cities

$14.99

Lost Cities: The Board Game

$22.00Out of stock

Mariposas

$50.00

Mille-Bornes

$15.00

Minecraft

$40.00

Modern Art

$25.00

My Little Scythe

$49.99

Mysterium: Hidden Signs

$30.00

Mysterium: Secrets & Lies

$28.00

New Angeles

$45.00

No Thanks

$16.00Out of stock

Orphan Black

$20.00

Paku Paku

$18.00

Patchwork

$28.00Out of stock

Patchwork Christmas

$29.95Out of stock

Pit Deluxe

$20.00

Princess Jing

$30.00

Quacks

$60.00

Qwirkle

$27.00Out of stock

Rise of the Robotariat

$30.00

Risk: 2210 AD

$40.00

Root

$59.95Out of stock

Scrabble

$15.00

Secret Hitler

$40.00

Shogun

$49.95

Simurgh

$40.00

Skull

$25.00Out of stock

Small World of Warcraft

$59.99Out of stock

Sonar

$23.00Out of stock

Sorry

$20.00Out of stock

Space Base

$32.00Out of stock

Space Base Expansion

$27.00

Splendor

$39.99Out of stock

Star Wars Classic Trilogy Edition

$20.00

Star Wars Trivia

$20.00

Statecraft

$40.00

Supervillain: This Galaxy Is Mine!

$30.00

Tak

$40.00Out of stock

Tau Ceti

$40.00

The Mind

$15.00

The Rose King

$15.00Out of stock

Tichu

$15.99Out of stock

Ticket to Ride

$39.99Out of stock

Ticket to Ride: Amsterdam

$24.97Out of stock

Ticket to Ride: France

$40.00Out of stock

Timeline: Americana

$20.00Out of stock

Tiny Towns

$39.99Out of stock

Tonga Island

$30.00

Twilight

$25.00

Villanous

$25.00

Viscounts of the West Kingdom

$55.00Out of stock

Waste Knights

$30.00

Board Game Rental

Leave a comment with the name of the game or games you would like to rent! We'll call you if it's already been taken out by someone else. Our online game library can be found at https://boardsandbrewsnh.com/library

1 Game for 5 Days

$5.00

2 Games for 5 Days

$10.00

Sentinel Comics

Sentinel Issue #1

$5.00

Sentinel Issue #2

$5.00

Sentinel Issue #2 Alternate Cover Art

$5.00

Sentinel Issue #2 Posters

$10.00

A&E Coffee

Boards & Brews Blend

$15.00

Comfort & Joy

$15.00

Bar

Lemonade Matcha

$6.00

Kitchen

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

941 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Boards & Brews image
Boards & Brews image

