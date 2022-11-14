Main picView gallery

Boards Galore Deli & More n/a

review star

No reviews yet

161 N Butte St

Willows, CA 95988

Popular Items

Full BYO
Full Common Grounds Club
Croissant Fix

Specialty Sandwiches

Full Reuben

$11.25

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Half Reuben

$6.75

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Full Hot Pastrami

$11.25

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw and Russian Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Half Hot Pastrami

$6.75

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw and Russian Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Full French Dip

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef Piled High On A Toasted French Roll Served with a Cup of Homemade Au Jus

Signature Sandwich

Full Common Grounds Club

$11.75

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Spread, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Lettuce on Sliced White Bread

Full The Big Bird

$11.75

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cranberry Mustard Sauce, Mayo, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato on toasted bread of your choice

Half Big Bird

$7.25

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cranberry Mustard Sauce, Mayo, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato on toasted bread of your choice

Full Goodfella

$11.75

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette on a toasted French Roll

Half a Goodfella

$7.25

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette on a toasted French Roll

Full Cousin Vinny

$11.75

Pastrami, Ham, Salami, Sliced Mozzarella, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Pickles, and Dijon Mustard on a Toasted French Roll

Half a Cousin Vinny

$7.25

Pastrami, Ham, Salami, Sliced Mozzarella, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Pickles, and Dijon Mustard on a Toasted French Roll

Full Hot-Head Rudy

$11.75

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Jalepeno Slaw, Mustard, and Pickles on a Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll

Half a Hot-Head Rudy

$7.25

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Jalepeno Slaw, Mustard, and Pickles on a Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll

Full Papa's Garden

$11.75

Smoked Cheddar Spread, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Pepperocini, Roasted Red Pepper and Pickles on Sliced Sourdough

Half A Papa's Garden

$7.25

House Specialty

The "In Between"

$12.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, Spicy Salami, Spanish Chorizo, Chopped Olives, Roasted Bell Pepper, Brie Cheese, Fig Spread, Balsalmic Vinaigrette, and Baby Arugula on a Ciabatta Roll

Croissant Fix

$11.75

Turkey, Cranberry Marmalade Cream Cheese Spread, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Sprouts on a Toasted Croissant

Avocado Toast

$8.75

2 slices of Sourdough Toast topped with Cream Cheese, Avocado, Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, Sprouts and Balsamic drizzle.

Paninis

Full Chicken Artichoke Panini

$11.75

Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzorella & Provolone Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Sund-Dried Tomato Aioli on your choice of bread

Half Chicken Artichoke Panini

$7.25

Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzorella & Provolone Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Sund-Dried Tomato Aioli on your choice of bread

Full Turkey Cran Panini

$11.75

Turkey, Cranberry Marmalade, Dijon Mustard, Brie Cheese, and Spinach on grilled Cibatta

Half Turkey Cran Panini

$7.25

Turkey, Cranberry Marmalade, Dijon Mustard, Brie Cheese, and Spinach on grilled Cibatta

Full Popeye Panini

$11.75

Smoked Cheddar Spread, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Avocado and Spinach on grilled Cibatta (Vegetarian)

Half Popeye Panini

$7.25

Smoked Cheddar Spread, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Avocado and Spinach on grilled Cibatta (Vegetarian)

Full Taylor's Panini

$11.75

Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Sprouts, Pepperocini, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, and Avocado on a toasted bread of your choice (Vegetarian)

Half Taylor's Panini

$7.25

Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Sprouts, Pepperocini, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, and Avocado on toasted bread of your choice (Vegetarian)

Full Ham-I-Am Panini

$11.75

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Caramalized Onion, Tomato, Pickles, and Mustard on grilled White Bread

Half Ham-I-Am Panini

$7.25

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Caramalized Onion, Tomato, Pickles, and Mustard on grilled White Bread

Build Your Own

Full BYO

$10.25

Half BYO

$6.75

Ice Cream

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$5.75

Includes Whipped Cream On Top

Single Scoop

$3.00

Double Scoop

$4.50

Triple Scoop

$5.50

Kids Scoop

$2.25

Kids Double Scoop

$3.75

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Chips & Drink

$2.75

Kid Sammies

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.50

1/2 Sandwich w/1 meat & cheese

$4.50

Soup

Cup

$4.25

Bowl

$6.00

Special of the Day

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese w/cup of Tomato Basil Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sammie

$8.99Out of stock

House-Made Chicken Salad- (diced chicken breast, diced artichoke hearts, green onion, celery, salt & pepper, and Mayo. Comes with onion, lettuce and tomato on A toasted croissant.

Archie’s Hard Salami Sammie

$12.00

Toasted French roll, with Mayo and yellow mustard, warmed hard salami, sliced pepperoncini’s and melted provolone cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar.

Student Special

Herkimer Meal Deal

$8.99

4oz Sliced in-house lunch meat served on a French Roll with choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard. *Included Miss Vickie's Bag of Chips and Choice of Canned Beverage

Something to Drink

Beverage Choice

Salads

Candied Pecan Salad

$5.75

Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese on a bed of Organic Spring Mix

Mac Salad 4oz

$3.00

Mac Salad 8oz

$4.95

Potato Salad 4oz

$3.00

Potato Salad 8oz

$4.95

side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade Pasta Salad 8oz

$4.95

Bow Tie Pasta, black and green sliced olives, feta cheese, and red onion mixed with house-made Italian Dressing.

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Wedge Salad

$6.99

8 oz Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Old Family Recipe

Red Pepper Hummus Box

$4.50

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, variety of raw veggies such as carrots & celery and pretzel crisps.

Protein

4 oz Diced Chicken

$3.75

Small Protein Box

$5.25

Salami, cubed Cheese, honey mustard for dipping and a few dill gherkin pickles for a crunch.

Deviled Eggs

$2.75

3 halves, made in house.

Cookies

Gaga's Famous Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk

$1.99Out of stock

Candles

Small Candles

$12.00

Large

$18.00

Honey

1lb Regular Honey

$16.00

1lb Habanero Honey

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

161 N Butte St, Willows, CA 95988

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

