Boardwalk Bar & Grill 31044 Avenue A
No reviews yet
31044 Avenue A
Big Pine Key, FL 33043
Food Menu
Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps
Beef on Beef Burger
$18.00
Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich
$15.00
Blackened Prime Rib Sliders
$15.00
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
$17.00
Boardwalk Cheeseburger
$15.00
Boardwalk Steak Sandwich
$15.00
Brisket Sandwich
$15.00
Brisket Sliders
$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Chicken Sliders
$12.00
Fresh Local Fish Sandwich
$17.00
Grouper Rueben
$18.00
Honey Garlic Pork Belly Sliders
$15.00
Mahi Rueben
$18.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$15.00
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak
$15.00
Regular Long Dog
$11.00
Suicide Footlong Hot Dog
$13.00
Entrees
Lets Get it Started
Ahi Tuna
$14.00
Bangin Chicken Bites
$10.00+
Boardwalk Baskets
$6.00
Boardwalk Quesadilla
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
Buffalo Shrimp
$15.00
Buffalo Tenders
$13.00
Wings (10)
$16.00
Wings (20)
$29.00
Conch Fritters
$12.00
Corn Nuggets
$10.00
Empanada
$8.00
Fish Bites
$10.00
Fish Dip
$12.00
Garlic Clams
$14.00
Garlic Knots
$8.99
Jumbo Pretzel
$11.00
Loaded Nachos
$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Potato Skins
$9.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.00
Spinach Dip
$10.00
Stuffed Tater Tots
$10.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
$10.00
Lunch Menu
All Beef Hot Dog
$7.00
Boardwalk Chef Salad
$9.00
Boardwalk Lunch Burger
$8.00
Boardwalk Soup & Salad
$9.00
Chili with Cheese & Onions
$6.00
Fried Fish Sandwich
$7.00
Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Grilled Chicken Boardwalk Salad
$9.00
Grilled Chicken Casear Salad
$9.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
Grilled Shrimp & Rice
$9.00
Ham or Turkey Sandwich
$8.00
Soup of the Day
$6.00
Teriyaki Chicken & Rice
$9.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Pasta
Pizza & Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
$15.99
Cheese Pizza
$10.00+
Chicken Florentine Flatbread
$14.00
Meat Lovers Calzone
$18.00
Meatlovers Pizza
$13.00+
Pepperoni Pizza
$12.00+
Philly Calzone
$18.00
Prime Rib Flatbread
$15.00
Smoked Brisket Flatbread
$15.00
Veggie Flatbread
$14.00
Veggie Pizza
$12.00+
cheese flatbread
$12.00
Soups & Salads
Specials
Drink Menu
Beer
Crazy Lady draft
$6.00
Goose Island Draft
$6.00
Islamorada Ale Draft
$6.00
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.50
Miller Light Draft
$4.50
Spiny Hopster Draft
$6.00
Stella Draft
$5.00
Yuengling Draft
$4.50
Angry Orchard bottle
$5.50
Blue Moon bottle
$6.50
Boddingtons Pub Ale Bottle
$7.50
BUCKET Domestic
$17.00
BUCKET Import
$22.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.50
Budweiser Bottle
$4.50
Budweiser Zero
$4.50
busch buschlight
$3.00
Coors Light Bottle
$4.50
Corona Extra Bottle
$5.50
Corona Light Bottle
$5.50
Fat Tire bottle
$5.50
Florida Man DBL IPA Can
$7.50
Golden Monkey bottle
$7.50
Guinness can
$6.50
Heineken bottle
$5.50
Heineken Zero bottle
$5.50
Islamorada Ale bottle
$6.50
Kona Big wave bottle
$7.50
Michelob Ultra bottle
$4.50
Miller Light bottle
$4.50
Modelo bottle
$5.50
Neon Beer Hug can
$7.50
PBR can
$3.50
Peroni bottle
$5.50
Red Stripe bottle
$5.50
Stella bottle
$5.50
Stella Zero bottle
$5.50
Twisted tea bottle
$5.00
Two Hearted Ale can
$6.00
Wynwood’s Pops Porter can
$7.50
Yuengling bottle
$4.50
Black Cherry White Claw
$5.00
Grapefruit High Noon
$6.00
Grapefruit White Claw
$5.00
Lemonade NUTRL
$3.00
Lime White Claw
$5.00
Mango High Noon
$6.00
Mango White Claw
$5.00
Peach High Noon
$6.00
Pineapple High Noon
$6.00
Pineapple NUTRL
$4.00
Truly
$4.00
Watermelon High Noon
$6.00
Watermelon NUTRL
$4.00
Cocktails
liquor
Martini
$10.00
Bombay
$8.28
Fords Gin
$5.18
Hendricks
$9.31
Well Gin
$4.66
Bombay
$12.00
Fords Gin
$9.00
Hendricks
$13.11
Well Gin
$7.11
Sheep Dog
$6.00
Sheep Dog DBL
$10.00
Cordials Drink
$5.00
Disarrono
$8.00
Grand Mirnier
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$7.25
Disarrono
$13.00
Bacardi
$5.69
Blue Chair Bay
$6.21
Flor De Cana
$12.42
Malibu
$7.25
Mount Gay
$8.28
New Amsterdam
$6.21
Pillar Dark
$10.00
Pillar White
$9.00
Sailor Jerry
$6.00
Well Rum
$4.66
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Bacardi DBl
$8.00
Blue Chair Bay DBL
$6.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$8.00
Flor De Cana DBL
$16.00
Malibu DBL
$10.00
Mount Gay DBL
$10.00
New Amsterdam DBL
$7.00
Pillar Dark DBL
$18.00
Pillar White DBL
$16.00
Sailor Jerry DBL
$8.00
Well Rum DBL
$7.00
Casamigos
$10.00
Don Julio
$8.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Milagro
$6.00
Patron
$7.25
Well Tequila
$4.66
Casamigos DBL
$16.00
Don Julio DBL
$12.00
Jose Cuervo DBL
$10.00
Milagro DBL
$8.00
Patron DBL
$10.00
Well Tequila DBL
$7.00
well
$4.66
Deep Eddy
$6.00
Titos
$7.25
Absolute
$7.00
Mutiny
$5.18
Grey Goose
$9.31
Skyy
$7.00
Smirnoff
$7.00
Stolichnaya
$7.00
well DBL
$7.00
Deep Eddy DBL
$8.00
Titos DBL
$10.00
Absolute DBL
$11.00
Mutiny DBL
$8.00
Grey Goose DBL
$13.00
Skyy DBL
$10.00
Smirnoff DBL
$10.00
Stolichnaya DBL
$10.00
10 Yr Whistle pig
$12.00
4 Roses
$10.00
6 Yr Whistle Pig
$9.00
Bullit
$8.50
Canadian Club
$7.25
Clan McGregor
$6.21
Crown
$7.00
Fireball
$6.21
Glenlivet 12 Yr
$10.50
Jack Daniels
$6.21
Jameson
$8.28
Jim Beam
$6.21
Johnny Walker
$6.21
Makers Mark
$9.31
Seagram Vo
$7.25
Skrewball
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.28
Well
$4.66
Woodford
$10.00
Jameson Orange
$8.28
10 Yr Whistle Pig DBL
$22.00
4 Roses DBL
$18.00
6 Yr Whistle Pig DBL
$16.00
Bullit DBL
$14.50
Crown DBL
$10.00
Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL
$16.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$10.00
Woodford DBL
$17.00
Canadian Club DBL
$9.00
Clan McGregor DBL
$9.00
Fire Ball DBL
$9.00
Jameson DBL
$11.00
Jameson Orange DBL
$11.00
Jim Beam DBL
$10.00
Johnny Walker DBL
$12.00
Makers Mark DBL
$11.00
Seagram DBL
$8.00
Screw Ball DBL
$9.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$12.00
Well
$7.00
NA Beverage
Specialty Drinks
7 Mile Long Bloody Mary
$18.00
Amy's Lychee Martini
$14.00
Apple Martini
$14.00
Avenue A Bourbon Old Fashioned
$14.00
Big MOE Margarita
$14.00
Boardwalk Pina Colada
$12.00
BPK Rum Runner
$12.00
Content Key Mai Tai
$14.00
Dirty Nasty Martini
$14.00
Hammer Head Pain Killer
$12.00
Long Island
$12.00
Mile 31 Margarita
$12.00
Porn Star Martini
$16.00
The Royal Thompson
$12.00
Traditional Bloody Mary
$12.00
Wake UP Espresso Martini
$14.00
Yassky Moscow Mule
$14.00
Wine
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
31044 Avenue A, Big Pine Key, FL 33043
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
