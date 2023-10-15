Food Menu

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps

Beef on Beef Burger

$18.00

Blackened Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Prime Rib Sliders

$15.00

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.00

Boardwalk Cheeseburger

$15.00

Boardwalk Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Sliders

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Fresh Local Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Grouper Rueben

$18.00

Honey Garlic Pork Belly Sliders

$15.00

Mahi Rueben

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Regular Long Dog

$11.00

Suicide Footlong Hot Dog

$13.00

Entrees

8oz Filet

$28.00

Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Grilled Steak & Shrimp

$22.00

Honey Garlic Pork Belly

$17.00

Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Meatloaf & Gravy

$17.00

Scallop Dinner

$27.00

Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Smoked Brisket Dinner

$17.00

Today's Catch

$18.00

Lets Get it Started

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Bangin Chicken Bites

$10.00+

Boardwalk Baskets

$6.00

Boardwalk Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Buffalo Tenders

$13.00

Wings (10)

$16.00

Wings (20)

$29.00

Conch Fritters

$12.00

Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Empanada

$8.00

Fish Bites

$10.00

Fish Dip

$12.00

Garlic Clams

$14.00

Garlic Knots

$8.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Stuffed Tater Tots

$10.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Lunch Menu

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

Boardwalk Chef Salad

$9.00

Boardwalk Lunch Burger

$8.00

Boardwalk Soup & Salad

$9.00

Chili with Cheese & Onions

$6.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Boardwalk Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Casear Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp & Rice

$9.00

Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Rice

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Pasta

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Grouper

$6.00

Add Mahi

$6.00

Add Scallops

$7.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add steak

$6.00

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Fajita Pasta

$18.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Pizza & Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.99

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$14.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$13.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00+

Philly Calzone

$18.00

Prime Rib Flatbread

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Flatbread

$15.00

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$12.00+

cheese flatbread

$12.00

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Cole slaw

$3.00

Baked potato

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Black & Bleu Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chili w/ Cheese & Onions

$6.00

Jambalaya

$6.00

Large Boardwalk Salad

$11.00

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Small Boardwalk Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Specials

Ceviche

$12.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$22.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Mahi BLT

$17.00

Prime Rib

$20.00

Tacos

$10.00

JMacs Double Burger Special

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Two Empanadas

$15.00

Ahi Tuna special

$13.00

Shrimp cocktail Special

$12.00

Tuna Melt Wrap

$12.00

Meat loaf melt

$12.00

Boardwalk bowl

$12.00

Sweet Endings

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Drink Menu

Beer

Crazy Lady draft

$6.00

Goose Island Draft

$6.00

Islamorada Ale Draft

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Miller Light Draft

$4.50

Spiny Hopster Draft

$6.00

Stella Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.50

Angry Orchard bottle

$5.50

Blue Moon bottle

$6.50

Boddingtons Pub Ale Bottle

$7.50

BUCKET Domestic

$17.00

BUCKET Import

$22.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Zero

$4.50

busch buschlight

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.50

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Fat Tire bottle

$5.50

Florida Man DBL IPA Can

$7.50

Golden Monkey bottle

$7.50

Guinness can

$6.50

Heineken bottle

$5.50

Heineken Zero bottle

$5.50

Islamorada Ale bottle

$6.50

Kona Big wave bottle

$7.50

Michelob Ultra bottle

$4.50

Miller Light bottle

$4.50

Modelo bottle

$5.50

Neon Beer Hug can

$7.50

PBR can

$3.50

Peroni bottle

$5.50

Red Stripe bottle

$5.50

Stella bottle

$5.50

Stella Zero bottle

$5.50

Twisted tea bottle

$5.00

Two Hearted Ale can

$6.00

Wynwood’s Pops Porter can

$7.50

Yuengling bottle

$4.50

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Grapefruit High Noon

$6.00

Grapefruit White Claw

$5.00

Lemonade NUTRL

$3.00

Lime White Claw

$5.00

Mango High Noon

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Peach High Noon

$6.00

Pineapple High Noon

$6.00

Pineapple NUTRL

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Watermelon High Noon

$6.00

Watermelon NUTRL

$4.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00+

Martini

Mai Thai

$8.00

Bahama Mamma

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rum punch

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Day Breeze

$7.00

$7 Long Island

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00+

liquor

Martini

$10.00

Bombay

$8.28

Fords Gin

$5.18

Hendricks

$9.31

Well Gin

$4.66

Bombay

$12.00

Fords Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$13.11

Well Gin

$7.11

Sheep Dog

$6.00

Sheep Dog DBL

$10.00

Cordials Drink

$5.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Grand Mirnier

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Disarrono

$13.00

Bacardi

$5.69

Blue Chair Bay

$6.21

Flor De Cana

$12.42

Malibu

$7.25

Mount Gay

$8.28

New Amsterdam

$6.21

Pillar Dark

$10.00

Pillar White

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.66

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi DBl

$8.00

Blue Chair Bay DBL

$6.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.00

Flor De Cana DBL

$16.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Mount Gay DBL

$10.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$7.00

Pillar Dark DBL

$18.00

Pillar White DBL

$16.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Milagro

$6.00

Patron

$7.25

Well Tequila

$4.66

Casamigos DBL

$16.00

Don Julio DBL

$12.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$10.00

Milagro DBL

$8.00

Patron DBL

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.00

well

$4.66

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Titos

$7.25

Absolute

$7.00

Mutiny

$5.18

Grey Goose

$9.31

Skyy

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

well DBL

$7.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$8.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

Absolute DBL

$11.00

Mutiny DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$13.00

Skyy DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff DBL

$10.00

Stolichnaya DBL

$10.00

10 Yr Whistle pig

$12.00

4 Roses

$10.00

6 Yr Whistle Pig

$9.00

Bullit

$8.50

Canadian Club

$7.25

Clan McGregor

$6.21

Crown

$7.00

Fireball

$6.21

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$6.21

Jameson

$8.28

Jim Beam

$6.21

Johnny Walker

$6.21

Makers Mark

$9.31

Seagram Vo

$7.25

Skrewball

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.28

Well

$4.66

Woodford

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$8.28

10 Yr Whistle Pig DBL

$22.00

4 Roses DBL

$18.00

6 Yr Whistle Pig DBL

$16.00

Bullit DBL

$14.50

Crown DBL

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Woodford DBL

$17.00

Canadian Club DBL

$9.00

Clan McGregor DBL

$9.00

Fire Ball DBL

$9.00

Jameson DBL

$11.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Johnny Walker DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark DBL

$11.00

Seagram DBL

$8.00

Screw Ball DBL

$9.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$12.00

Well

$7.00

NA Beverage

Club Soda

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

red bull can

$2.49

sugar free red bull can

$2.49

Specialty Drinks

7 Mile Long Bloody Mary

$18.00

Amy's Lychee Martini

$14.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Avenue A Bourbon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Big MOE Margarita

$14.00

Boardwalk Pina Colada

$12.00

BPK Rum Runner

$12.00

Content Key Mai Tai

$14.00

Dirty Nasty Martini

$14.00

Hammer Head Pain Killer

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mile 31 Margarita

$12.00

Porn Star Martini

$16.00

The Royal Thompson

$12.00

Traditional Bloody Mary

$12.00

Wake UP Espresso Martini

$14.00

Yassky Moscow Mule

$14.00

Wine

19 Crimes

$8.00

Cabernet

$5.69

Chardonnay

$5.69

Merlot

$5.69

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$19.00

Pino Grigio

$5.69

Pino Noir

$5.69

Prosecco Split

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.69

White Zinfandel

$5.69

Shots

Buttery Nipple shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Car bomb Shot

$9.00

Jager Bomb Shot

$8.00

Kami ZaZe Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Pineapple upside down Shot

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$7.00

White tea Shot

$7.00

Vegas bomb Shot

$8.50