American
Boardwalk Billy's -- Matthews

No reviews yet

1636 Sardis Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28270

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Finger Plate
10 Wings

Starters

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.99

10 crispy fried jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce with celery & blue cheese or ranch.

10 Smokehouse Wings

10 Smokehouse Wings

$16.99

10 smoked wings tossed in spicy chipotle citrus sauce & served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Sorry, No all flats or drums on our smoked wings.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers 8

Buffalo Chicken Fingers 8

$11.99

a half-pound of chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & blue cheese or ranch.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

A dozen fried shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & blue cheese or ranch.

Crab con Queso

Crab con Queso

$13.99

Billy’s world-famous spicy cheese & crab dip served with fresh tortilla chips.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Southern fried pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Full Pound 16 Tenders

$19.98

Full pound of chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & blue cheese or ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Hand-breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce.

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$7.99

Two delightful little pretzels with some tasty nacho cheese dip

Southern Nachos

Southern Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips layered with nacho cheese, a drizzle of our Western BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese & topped with pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.

Salads

Boardwalk Salad

Boardwalk Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens with white balsamic vinaigrette, spiced pecans, craisins, & blue cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our hand breaded tenders tossed in your choice of sauce over mixed greens with cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon, croutons & diced tomato.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, bacon, cheddar jack cheese & croutons.

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our marinated grilled chicken breast brushed with jerk seasoning, over mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes & croutons.

Turkey Chef Salad

Turkey Chef Salad

$12.99

Smoked shaved turkey on a bed of mixed greens, layered with diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon, croutons & hard-boiled egg.

Blackened Shrimp and Street Corn Salad

$12.99

Blackened shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, layered with our own street corn, pico de gallo & cheddar jack cheese.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Our chicken fingers tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & cheese with ranch or Billy’s blue cheese dressing.

Fried Flounder Po Boy

Fried Flounder Po Boy

$13.99

On a Leidenheimer bun with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Our marinated grilled chicken breast brushed with jerk seasoning and topped with melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato & fried onion strings.

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy

$10.99

This little piggy went to the smoker…Pulled pork with an Eastern Carolina BBQ sauce.

Smoked Turkey BLT

Smoked Turkey BLT

$11.99

Our delicious house-smoked turkey, shaved and served on Texas toast with melted Swiss, crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Son of a Brisket Sandwich

Son of a Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Two pieces of Texas Toast stacked with house-smoked brisket drizzled with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños & pickles…Texas style.

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

On a traditional Leidenheimer bun with lettuce, tomato, & tarter sauce.

Burgers

B.F.F.

$17.99

The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk with five hand breaded chicken fingers & fries.

B.F.W.

B.F.W.

$17.99

The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk with five crispy wings & fries.

Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk

Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk

$11.99

A delicious blend of brisket, short rib & chuck, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Cooked to order.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Grilled with melted white cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayonnaise.

Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Blackened chicken with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle ranch.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$11.99

Blackened mahi with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sauce.

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$13.99

Chopped brisket with cabbage slaw, topped with onion strings, western BBQ sauce & chipotle ranch.

Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Crispy fried chipotle citrus shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp basted with mango BBQ with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.

Jerk Tacos

Jerk Tacos

$11.99

Jerk chicken on a bed of cabbage slaw, topped with crispy onion strings & chipotle ranch.

Boardwalk Billy's Favorites

Chicken Finger Plate

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.99

Six hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders & French fries with BBQ or honey mustard for dippin’.

Fried Flounder Platter

Fried Flounder Platter

$16.99

Southern fried flounder with choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp & Flounder Platter

Shrimp & Flounder Platter

$20.99

Southern fried shrimp & flounder with choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp Platter 1 side

$13.99

10 Fried Shrimp

Smoking Section

BBQ Beer Can Chicken

$14.99

Half a bird, slow-smoked, juicy & delicious. We use a special beer brine to make sure it’s always tender & juicy.

Eastern Carolina Pulled Pork BBQ

Eastern Carolina Pulled Pork BBQ

$14.99

Slow-smoked all day long, pulled & roughly chopped.

Q2 Combo

Q2 Combo

$19.99

Choose from our smoked delights & two mouthwatering sides.

Q3 Combo

Q3 Combo

$22.99

Choose from our smoked delights & two mouthwatering sides.

Ribs

Ribs

$13.99

We use St. Louis style ribs for an even smoke.

Smoked Sausage Plate

Smoked Sausage Plate

$11.99

A Half Pound of smoke sausage, finished on the grill

Smoked Wings Entree

Smoked Wings Entree

$18.99

10 of ‘em done in the smoker & finished crispy then tossed in our homemade chipotle citrus sauce. Sorry, No all flats or drums on our smoked wings.

Texas-Style Brisket

Texas-Style Brisket

$19.99

A black pepper & garlic rub gives this slow-smoked delight an excellent bark for an exceptional flavor.

Oyster Bar

Billys Steampot

Billys Steampot

$27.99

Crab legs, shrimp, oysters, potatoes & corn simmered in a garlic & white wine broth.

Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

$17.99

A Charleston classic piled with shrimp, smoked sausage, potatoes & corn on the cob.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 12

Peel & Eat Shrimp 12

$12.99

Steamed or chilled with cocktail sauce.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 24

$19.99

Steamed or chilled with cocktail sauce.

Snow Crab Legs 1 #

$33.00

Piled high, steamed to perfection, served with drawn butter and choice of 1 side.

Snow Crab Legs 2#

Snow Crab Legs 2#

$66.00

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.75
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.75
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.75
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.75
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$2.75
French Fries

French Fries

$3.75

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.75
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.75
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.75
Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes no Gravy

$2.75
Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.75
Sweet Pot Fries

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.75

Street Corn

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kid BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Shrimp Fried

$8.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Fish

$6.99

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke 0

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yellow

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea Sweet

$2.75

Tea unsweet

$2.75

Tonic Water

$1.50

Homemade Desserts

Brownie Solo

$5.00

Just the brownie with no toppings or Ice cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.

Website

Location

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270

Directions

