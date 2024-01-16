Restaurant info

Bringing you the best of the Boardwalk--the sights, the sounds and the tastes...especially the tastes! From our world famous Boardwalk Fries, juicy, delicious, made-to-order burgers, creamy shakes and so much more, we've got your hunger covered. Our warm, inviting beach atmosphere is the perfect place to put you in that vacation frame of mind. So, visit your local Boardwalk and let a little ocean sunshine into your day.