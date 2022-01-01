American
Breakfast & Brunch
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
111 Reviews
$
143 Drum Point Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Eggs
2 Eggs (Any Style) HF
$8.00
2 Eggs (Any Style) - With Meat HF
$9.00
3 Eggs (Any Style) HF
$8.50
3 Eggs (Any Style) - With Meat HF
$9.75
Country Style 2-2-2 (2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausages)
$12.99
Gyro and Eggs HF
$10.75
Hot Sausage with 2 Eggs HF
$9.99
Sweet Sausage with 2 Eggs HF
$9.99
Steak and Eggs HF
$14.95
Kielbasa and Eggs HF
$9.85
Grilled Hot Dog with 2 Eggs HF
$9.75
Scrambled Eggs HF
$7.50
Omelettes
Cheese Omelet HF
$8.75
Ham and Cheese Omelet HF
$9.25
Western Omelet HF
$9.75
Mushroom Omelet HF
$8.75
Hot Dog Omelet HF
$9.50
Pork roll and Cheese Omelet HF
$9.25
Bacon and Cheese Omelet HF
$9.25
Tomato and Mozzarella Omelet HF
$8.75
Veggie Omelet HF
$9.75
Egg White Veggie Omelet HF
$10.25
Egg White Grilled Chicken Omelet HF
$9.95
Peppers Onion Cheese HF
$8.50
Sausage Omelet HF
$9.25
Pancakes and French Toast
3 Pancakes
$8.75
Short Stack
$8.25
3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$8.75
Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$8.50
Texas Style French Toast
$8.75
3 Banana Pancakes
$8.75
3 Blueberry Pancakes
$8.75
Orange Cream Vanilla Bean French Toast
$8.75
Special Pancake
$9.25
Special Short Stack
$8.50
Blueberry Short Stack
$8.00
Banana Short Stack
$8.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Joe - Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
The Classic - Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
The Yvette- Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
2 Eggs Sandwich (roll)
$7.00
2 Eggs with Cheese Sandwich (roll)
$7.50
Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich
$7.50
Pepper and Egg Sandwich
$7.25
Potato Egg Meat Sandwich
$7.50
Bacon and Cheese Sandwich
$7.50
Pork Roll and Egg Sandwich
$7.50
Bacon and Egg Sandwich
$7.50
Egg Whites with Cheese Sandwich
$7.00
Egg White Sandwich
$6.50
Potato and Egg Sandwich
$6.50
Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.75
Pork Roll Sandwich
$7.25
Bacon Pork Roll and Egg Sandwich
$8.25
Egg White Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich
$7.50
Sausage and Cheese Sandwich
$7.75
Sausage and Egg Sandwich
$7.50
The NJ Devil - Pork Roll, Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese and HF
$9.50
The Bubba - Kielbasa, Eggs and Cheese Sandwich
$8.25
Sides
Belgium Waffles
Charbroiled Burgers
Boardwalk Melt Burger w/Fries
$10.25
Cheese Burger w/Fries
$10.25
Veggie Burger w/Fries
$7.25
Turkey Burger w/Fries
$9.50
Black Bean Burger w/Fries
$7.50
Kielbasa Burger w/Fries
$9.50
Hamburger w/Fries
$9.75
Pizza Burger w/Fries
$10.25
Swiss Mushroom Burger w/Fries
$10.25
Bacon Cheese Burger w/Fries
$10.75
Double Cheese Burger w/Fries
$12.75
Carolina Pimento Burger
$8.50
Boardwalk Burger Bundles w/Fries
$5.50
Spicy Texas Boardwalk Burger w/Fries
$8.85
Mac and Cheese Bite Burger w/Fries
$8.85
Chili Cheese Burger w/Fries
$9.75
The Gerard - Burger w/pork roll, Cheese and Fried Egg
$10.50
Hot Dogs
Cheese Dog
$5.80
Bacon Cheese Dog
$6.85
Ultimate Hot Dog
$8.95
Italian Hot Sausage (IHD)
$9.25
Italian Sweet Sausage (IHD)
$9.25
Hot Dog w/Spicy Onion in Red Sauce
$5.85
Chili Cheese Dog
$6.50
Hungry Man Hot Dog
$6.95
Italian Hot Dog w/The Works
$8.25
Aunt Margie's Old Style Hot Dog
$5.85
Chili Dog
$5.85
Plain Hot Dog
$4.88
Chicago Style Hot Dog
$6.50
Potato and Egg Hot Dog
$6.95
Sandwiches
Gyro Sandwich w/Fries
$10.50
Hot Sausage, Peppers, Onion Sandwich
$10.00
Sweet Sausage, Peppers, Onion Sandwich
$10.00
NY Strips Steak Sandwich w/fries
$13.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
$7.75
Ham & Cheese
$7.25
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
$7.25
Grilled Cheese w/Bacon
$7.75
Grilled Cheese w/Pork Roll
$7.75
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Grilled Swiss Patty Melt
$9.50
Philly Cheese Steak
$9.75
Grilled Ham & Swiss on Hard Roll
$7.50
Grilled Kilbasi & Sauerkraut
$9.25
Hot Pastrami on Rye
$9.50
Hot Corned Beef on Rye
$9.50
Grilled Pastrami Reuben
$9.75
Grilled Corned Beef Reuben
$9.75
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.50
Tuna Salad
$7.25
Grilled Turkey Reuben
$8.99
Sides
Corn Nuggets
$5.50
Mozzarella Stick
$5.85
Hot Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Poppers
$5.75
Cheese Fries
$6.50
Chili Fries
$6.75
Home Fries
$5.50
French Fries
$5.75
Tater Tots
$5.50
Onion Rings
$6.50
Breaded Fried Mushroom
$6.00
Cup of Chili
$4.50
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.00
Mac and Cheese Bites
$6.50
Hush Puppies
$4.99
Waffle Fries
$6.75
Fried Pickles
$6.25
Wraps
BLT Wrap
$8.50
Pork Roll, Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap
$7.50
Pork Roll, Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap
$7.50
Boardwalk Wrap
$8.25
Philly Cheese Steak Beef Wrap
$8.25
Philly Cheese Steak Chicken Wrap
$8.25
Bacon Egg and Cheese Wrap
$7.25
Pork Roll and Cheese Wrap
$7.25
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Wrap
$7.25
Sausage Egg and Cheese Wrap
$7.25
Sausage and Cheese Wrap
$7.25
Thanksgiving Wrap w/ Sweet Potato Fries
$10.25
Jersey Shore Favorites
Chicken
Chicken Fingers w/Fries
$10.00
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
$8.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$9.50
Chicken Nuggets w/Fries
$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.25
Chicken Philly
$9.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.25
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.75
Philly Chicken Wrap
$9.00
Chicken Salad Wrap
$7.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap
$9.50
Grilled Chicken Club w/Fries
$9.25
BBQ Chicken Wrap
$9.25
Crispy Chicken Wrap
$9.25
Oktoberferst
Fountain Soda
Boylan Soda
Joe Tea
Bottled Soda
Bottled Water
Manhattan Special
Gatorade
Yoo-Hoo
Nestle NesQuik
Pure Leaf
Carry Out
Pint of Chili
$7.75
Pint of Spicy Onion
$7.50
Pint of Aunt Margie's Onions
$7.50
Pint of Sauerkraut
$7.25
Quart of Chili
$15.50
Quart of Spicy Onions
$15.00
Quart of Aunt Margie's Onions
$15.00
Quart of Sauerkraut
$13.50
Pack of 8oz Burgers (8)
$25.00
Round Roll (1)
$0.85
Long Roll (1)
$1.00
Pack Hot Dogs 2 lbs
$14.50
Pizza Bread (1)
$2.25
Kaiser Roll (1)
$0.85
Pint of Hot Relish
$6.50
Bowl of Soup
Pint (16oz)
16oz Chicken Soup
$7.25
16oz Manhatten Clam Chowder Soup
$7.25
16oz Italian Wedding Soup
$7.25
16oz Split Pea Soup
$7.25
16oz Vegetable Soup
$7.25
16oz Beef & Barley Soup
$7.25
16oz Pasta Faggioli Soup
$7.25
16oz Potato Leek Soup
$7.25
16oz Chicken Tortilla
$7.25
16oz Shrimp and Corn Chowder
$7.25
16oz Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$7.25
16o Baked Potato Soup
$7.25
Quart (32oz)
32oz Chicken Soup
$12.50
32oz Manhattan Clam Chowder Soup
$12.50
32oz Italian Wedding Soup
$12.50
32oz Split Pea Soup
$12.50
32oz Vegetable Soup
$12.50
32oz Beef & Barley Soup
$12.50
32oz Pasta Faggioli
$12.50
32oz Potato Leek Soup
$12.50
32oz Chicken Tortilla Soup
$12.50
32oz Shrimp and Corn Chowder
$12.50
32oz Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$12.50
32 oz Baked Potato Soup
$12.50
Bread Bowl
Pastrami Egg Roll
Burger Special
Quesadilla
Hot Open Turkey Sandwich w/fries
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Steak Tacos
Nachos
Skins
Kansas City Wrap
Southern Chicken and Waffles
Strawberry Sweet Cakes
Pastrami Reuben Hot Dog
Cheesy Crunchy Hot Dog
Boardwalk Triple B Burger
Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich
Chicken and Hash Brown Waffles
Biscuits and Gravy
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
143 Drum Point Road, Brick, NJ 08723
Gallery
