Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe

Eggs

2 Eggs (Any Style) HF

$8.00

2 Eggs (Any Style) - With Meat HF

$9.00

3 Eggs (Any Style) HF

$8.50

3 Eggs (Any Style) - With Meat HF

$9.75

Country Style 2-2-2 (2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausages)

$12.99

Gyro and Eggs HF

$10.75

Hot Sausage with 2 Eggs HF

$9.99

Sweet Sausage with 2 Eggs HF

$9.99

Steak and Eggs HF

$14.95

Kielbasa and Eggs HF

$9.85

Grilled Hot Dog with 2 Eggs HF

$9.75

Scrambled Eggs HF

$7.50

Omelettes

Cheese Omelet HF

$8.75

Ham and Cheese Omelet HF

$9.25

Western Omelet HF

$9.75

Mushroom Omelet HF

$8.75

Hot Dog Omelet HF

$9.50

Pork roll and Cheese Omelet HF

$9.25

Bacon and Cheese Omelet HF

$9.25

Tomato and Mozzarella Omelet HF

$8.75

Veggie Omelet HF

$9.75

Egg White Veggie Omelet HF

$10.25

Egg White Grilled Chicken Omelet HF

$9.95

Peppers Onion Cheese HF

$8.50

Sausage Omelet HF

$9.25

Pancakes and French Toast

3 Pancakes

$8.75

Short Stack

$8.25

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.75

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

Texas Style French Toast

$8.75

3 Banana Pancakes

$8.75

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$8.75

Orange Cream Vanilla Bean French Toast

$8.75

Special Pancake

$9.25

Special Short Stack

$8.50

Blueberry Short Stack

$8.00

Banana Short Stack

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Joe - Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

The Classic - Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

The Yvette- Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

2 Eggs Sandwich (roll)

$7.00

2 Eggs with Cheese Sandwich (roll)

$7.50

Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Potato Egg Meat Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Pork Roll and Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Whites with Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Egg White Sandwich

$6.50

Potato and Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Pork Roll Sandwich

$7.25

Bacon Pork Roll and Egg Sandwich

$8.25

Egg White Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Sausage and Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$7.50

The NJ Devil - Pork Roll, Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Cheese and HF

$9.50

The Bubba - Kielbasa, Eggs and Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Fried Onions

$1.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Home Fries

$5.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Buttered Roll

$1.75

Toast

Bagel

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.50

Pork Roll

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

Belgium Waffles

Belgium Waffle Plain

$7.00

Belgium Waffle w/ seasonal fruit and whipped cream

$7.25

Belgium Waffle w/chocolate ice cream

$7.25

Belgium Waffle w/vanilla ice cream

$7.25

Belgium Waffle w/strawberry ice cream

$7.25

Belgium Waffle w/pumpkin ice cream

$7.25

Bagel

Bagel w/cream cheese

$2.25

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Charbroiled Burgers

Boardwalk Melt Burger w/Fries

$10.25

Cheese Burger w/Fries

$10.25

Veggie Burger w/Fries

$7.25

Turkey Burger w/Fries

$9.50

Black Bean Burger w/Fries

$7.50

Kielbasa Burger w/Fries

$9.50

Hamburger w/Fries

$9.75

Pizza Burger w/Fries

$10.25

Swiss Mushroom Burger w/Fries

$10.25

Bacon Cheese Burger w/Fries

$10.75

Double Cheese Burger w/Fries

$12.75

Carolina Pimento Burger

$8.50

Boardwalk Burger Bundles w/Fries

$5.50

Spicy Texas Boardwalk Burger w/Fries

$8.85

Mac and Cheese Bite Burger w/Fries

$8.85

Chili Cheese Burger w/Fries

$9.75

The Gerard - Burger w/pork roll, Cheese and Fried Egg

$10.50

Hot Dogs

Cheese Dog

$5.80

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.85

Ultimate Hot Dog

$8.95

Italian Hot Sausage (IHD)

$9.25

Italian Sweet Sausage (IHD)

$9.25

Hot Dog w/Spicy Onion in Red Sauce

$5.85

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.50

Hungry Man Hot Dog

$6.95

Italian Hot Dog w/The Works

$8.25

Aunt Margie's Old Style Hot Dog

$5.85

Chili Dog

$5.85

Plain Hot Dog

$4.88

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$6.50

Potato and Egg Hot Dog

$6.95

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich w/Fries

$10.50

Hot Sausage, Peppers, Onion Sandwich

$10.00

Sweet Sausage, Peppers, Onion Sandwich

$10.00

NY Strips Steak Sandwich w/fries

$13.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

$7.75

Ham & Cheese

$7.25

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$7.25

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$7.75

Grilled Cheese w/Pork Roll

$7.75

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Swiss Patty Melt

$9.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.75

Grilled Ham & Swiss on Hard Roll

$7.50

Grilled Kilbasi & Sauerkraut

$9.25

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$9.50

Hot Corned Beef on Rye

$9.50

Grilled Pastrami Reuben

$9.75

Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$9.75

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Salad

$7.25

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Sides

Corn Nuggets

$5.50

Mozzarella Stick

$5.85

Hot Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Poppers

$5.75

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Chili Fries

$6.75

Home Fries

$5.50

French Fries

$5.75

Tater Tots

$5.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Breaded Fried Mushroom

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.50

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$6.75

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Pork Roll, Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap

$7.50

Pork Roll, Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap

$7.50

Boardwalk Wrap

$8.25

Philly Cheese Steak Beef Wrap

$8.25

Philly Cheese Steak Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Bacon Egg and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Pork Roll and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Sausage Egg and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Sausage and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Thanksgiving Wrap w/ Sweet Potato Fries

$10.25

Jersey Shore Favorites

Breaded Fried Shrimp Basket w/Fries

$9.99

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$8.99

Disco Fries

$7.50

Buffalo Wings

$9.50

Parmesan Wings

$9.00

BBQ Wings

$9.50

Pizza Fries

$7.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Traditional Greek Salad

$8.99

Caesar salad

$5.99

Panini

Cuban Panini

$7.99

Ham, Swiss, Tomato and Mayo Panini

$7.99

Turkey, Brie and Pesto

$7.99

Chicken

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Philly Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Club w/Fries

$9.25

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Oktoberferst

Bratwurst w/ Sauerkraut and Mustard

$7.25

Weisswurst w/ Fried Onions

$7.25

Knackwurst w/Sauerkraut and Mustard

$7.25

Cheddar Brat w/ Cheese and Fried Onions

$7.25

Tacos

Steak Tacos (3)

$14.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee (Reg)

$2.50

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Tea (Reg)

$2.25

Tea (Decaf)

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Pepsi Fountain

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.50

Mountain Dew Fountain

$2.50

Orange Crush Fountain

$2.50

Mug Root Beer Fountain

$2.50

Fruit Punch Fountain

$2.50

Ginger Ale Fountain

$2.50

Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.50

Lemonade Fountain

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea Fountain

$2.50

Boylan Soda

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer Soda

$3.00

Boylan Grape Soda

$3.00

Boylan Cream Soda

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale Soda

$3.00

Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer Soda

$3.00

Boylan Original Birch Beer Soda

$3.00

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.00

Joe Tea

Joe Tea Peach Tea

$3.15

Joe Tea Half and Half

$3.15

Joe Tea Classic Lemonade

$3.15

Joe Tea Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.15

Joe Tea Green Tea

$3.15

Joe Tea Raspberry Tea

$3.15

Joe Tea Lemon Tea

$3.15

Joe Tea Sweet Tea

$3.15

Joe Tea Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.15

Joe Tea Wildberry Red Tea

$3.15

Bottled Soda

Sprite Bottle

$2.65

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.65

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.65

Pepsi Bottle

$2.65

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.65

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50

Snapple

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$2.50

Snapple Orangeade

$2.50

Manhattan Special

Manhattan Special Regular

$2.50

Manhattan Special Diet

$2.50

Gatorade

Gatorade Orange

$3.10

Gatorade Lemon-Lime

$3.10

Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.10

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.10

Yoo-Hoo

Yoo-Hoo Bottle

$2.50

Nestle NesQuik

Strawberry Nesquik

$2.50

Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

Carry Out

Pint of Chili

$7.75

Pint of Spicy Onion

$7.50

Pint of Aunt Margie's Onions

$7.50

Pint of Sauerkraut

$7.25

Quart of Chili

$15.50

Quart of Spicy Onions

$15.00

Quart of Aunt Margie's Onions

$15.00

Quart of Sauerkraut

$13.50

Pack of 8oz Burgers (8)

$25.00

Round Roll (1)

$0.85

Long Roll (1)

$1.00

Pack Hot Dogs 2 lbs

$14.50

Pizza Bread (1)

$2.25

Kaiser Roll (1)

$0.85

Pint of Hot Relish

$6.50

Add On's

Home Fries

$1.50

Fried Onions

$1.25

Pork Roll

$2.00

Saute Mushrooms

$1.25

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Waffle Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Ne Mo's

Ne Mo's Pumpkin Spice Cake

$3.00

Ne Mo's Carrot Cake

$3.00

Ne Mo's Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cakes Fries

$6.99

Cookies

Black and White Cookie

$1.50

Jumbo Cookie

$1.50

3 Cookies

$1.50

Muffins

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.00

Corn Muffin

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.00

Bowl of Soup

Chicken Soup Bowl

$6.50

8oz Manhattan Clam Chowder Soup

$6.50

8oz Italian Wedding Soup

$6.50

8oz Split Pea Soup

$6.50

8oz Beef Barley Soup

$6.50

8oz Minestrone Soup

$6.50

8oz Potato Leek Soup

$6.50

8oz Pasta Faggioli

$6.50

8oz Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Pint (16oz)

16oz Chicken Soup

$7.25

16oz Manhatten Clam Chowder Soup

$7.25

16oz Italian Wedding Soup

$7.25

16oz Split Pea Soup

$7.25

16oz Vegetable Soup

$7.25

16oz Beef & Barley Soup

$7.25

16oz Pasta Faggioli Soup

$7.25

16oz Potato Leek Soup

$7.25

16oz Chicken Tortilla

$7.25

16oz Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$7.25

16oz Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.25

16o Baked Potato Soup

$7.25

Quart (32oz)

32oz Chicken Soup

$12.50

32oz Manhattan Clam Chowder Soup

$12.50

32oz Italian Wedding Soup

$12.50

32oz Split Pea Soup

$12.50

32oz Vegetable Soup

$12.50

32oz Beef & Barley Soup

$12.50

32oz Pasta Faggioli

$12.50

32oz Potato Leek Soup

$12.50

32oz Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.50

32oz Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$12.50

32oz Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$12.50

32 oz Baked Potato Soup

$12.50

Bread Bowl

Shrimp and Corn Chowder Bread Bowl

$7.50

New England Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$7.50

Baked Potato Soup Bread Bowl

$7.50

Broccoli And Cheddar Bread Bowl

$7.50

Chicken Soup Bread Bowl

$7.50

Italian Wedding Soup Bread Bowl

$7.50

Split Pea Bread Bowl

$7.50

Vegetable Soup Bread Bowl

$7.50

Baked Potato Bread Bowl

$7.50

Gift Card

$30.00 Gift Card

$30.00

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00

Pastrami Egg Roll

Pastrami Egg Roles w/Fries (2)

$9.25

Burger Special

Spicy Texas Boardwalk Burger w/Fries

$8.50

Jalapeno and Man N Cheese Burger w/Fries (cole slew or mac salad)

$8.95

Chili Cheese Burger w/Fries (coleslaw or mac salad)

$8.95

Southern Burger w/Cole slew and fries

$8.95

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.75

Empanadas

Chicken w/Onion Rings

$8.00

Beef w/Onion Rings

$8.00

Beef/Chicken w/Onion Rings

$8.00

Hot Open Turkey Sandwich w/fries

Hot open Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Garlic Toast

$11.00

BBQ Brisket Onion Roll

$11.00

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Nachos

Neutral Nachos

$8.00

Skins

Pig Skins

$8.00

Kansas City Wrap

Kansas City Wrap

$6.50

Southern Chicken and Waffles

Southern Chicken and Waffles

$10.25

Strawberry Sweet Cakes

Strawberry Sweet Cakes

$7.25

Pastrami Reuben Hot Dog

Pastrami Hot Dog Reuben

$8.75

Cheesy Crunchy Hot Dog

Cheesy Crunchy Hot Dog

$5.75

Boardwalk Triple B Burger

Boardwalk Triple B Burger

$10.75

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich w/chips

$10.50

Chicken and Hash Brown Waffles

Chicken and Hash Brown Waffle

$10.95

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

143 Drum Point Road, Brick, NJ 08723

Directions

Gallery
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe image

Map
