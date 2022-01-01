Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boardwalk Pizzeria

388 Reviews

$$

1420 W 104th Ave

Northglenn, CO 80234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BYO Pizza

10" X-Small Cheese Pizza

$7.00

12" Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

14" Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00

18" X-Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12" Gluten Free w/Cheese

$11.00

14" Pan Pizza

$16.00

BYO Boardwalk

Sm Boardwalk

$13.00

Med Boardwalk

$17.00

Lg Boardwalk

$20.00

XL Boardwalk

$22.00

Pan Boardwalk

$20.00

Supreme

Sm Supreme

$13.00

Med Supreme

$17.00

Lg Supreme

$20.00

XL Supreme

$22.00

Pan Supreme

$20.00

Vegi

Sm Vegi

$13.00

Med Vegi

$17.00

Lg Vegi

$20.00

XL Vegi

$22.00

Pan Vegi

$20.00

Meats

Sm Meats

$13.00

Med Meats

$17.00

Lg Meats

$20.00

XL Meats

$22.00

Pan Meats

$20.00

Italian Meats

Sm Italian Meats

$13.00

Med Italian Meats

$17.00

Lg Italian Meats

$20.00

XL Italian Meats

$22.00

Pan Italian Meats

$20.00

Ultimate Hawaiian

Sm Ultimate Hawaiian

$13.00

Med Ultimate Hawaiian

$17.00

Lg Ultimate Hawaiian

$20.00

XL Ultimate Hawaiian

$22.00

Pan Ultimate Hawaiian

$20.00

Sweet & Spicy

Sm Sweet & Spicy

$13.00

Med Sweet & Spicy

$17.00

Lg Sweet & Spicy

$20.00

XL Sweet & Spicy

$22.00

Pan Sweet & Spicy

$20.00

Lasagna

Sm Lasagna

$13.00

Med Lasagna

$17.00

Lg Lasagna

$20.00

XL Lasagna

$22.00

Pan Lasagna

$20.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

Sm Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Med Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

XL Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Pan Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.00

Margherita

Sm Margherita

$13.00

Med Margherita

$17.00

Lg Margherita

$20.00

XL Margherita

$22.00

Pan Margherita

$20.00

BYO White Carousel

Sm White Carousel

$13.00

Med White Carousel

$17.00

Lg White Carousel

$20.00

XL White Carousel

$22.00

Pan White Carousel

$20.00

Chicken Bacon

Sm Chicken Bacon

$13.00

Med Chicken Bacon

$17.00

Lg Chicken Bacon

$20.00

XL Chicken Bacon

$22.00

Pan Chicken Bacon

$20.00

Greek

Sm Greek

$13.00

Med Greek

$17.00

Lg Greek

$20.00

XL Greek

$22.00

Pan Greek

$20.00

Spinach & Blue Cheese

Sm Spinach & Blue Cheese

$13.00

Med Spinach & Blue Cheese

$17.00

Lg Spinach & Blue Cheese

$20.00

XL Spinach & Blue Cheese

$22.00

Pan Spinach & Blue Cheese

$20.00

Breakfast Pizza

Sm Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

Med Breakfast Pizza

$17.00

Lg Breakfast Pizza

$20.00

XL Breakfast Pizza

$22.00

Pan Breakfast Pizza

$20.00

Cyclone

Sm Cyclone

$15.00

Med Cyclone

$19.00

Lg Cyclone

$22.00

XL Cyclone

$24.00

Pan Cyclone

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Med Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

XL Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Pan Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

South of the Boardwalk

Sm South of the Boardwalk

$15.00

Med South of the Boardwalk

$19.00

Lg South of the Boardwalk

$22.00

XL South of the Boardwalk

$24.00

Pan South of the Boardwalk

$22.00

BBQ Chicken

Sm BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$22.00

XL BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Pan BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Calzones

Medium Calzone

$10.00

Large Calzone

$12.00

Sides

Breadsticks (6)

$4.00

Breadsticks w/ Cheese (6)

$5.00

Garlic Bread Knots(12)

$4.00

Cheese Knots

$5.00

Cinnamon Knots

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.50

Chicken Wings (10)

$9.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$10.00

Soft Pretzel

$3.50

Nachos

$4.00

Potato Chips

$1.00

Toppings

Sauces and Dressings

Subs

Italian Sub

$7.00

Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Meatball

$7.50

Sausage

$7.50

Chicken Parmesan

$7.00

Cheesesteak

$7.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.00

Chef Salad

$3.00

Italian Salad

$4.00

Vegi Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$4.00

Spinach Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Chef Salad

$7.00

Italian Salad

$7.00

Vegi Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$7.00

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$4.00

Dessert Cups

$4.00

Cinnamon Knots

$4.00

Funnel Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Limoncello Cream Cake

$4.00

Pizza 2

Cheese Pizza

$7.00+

Side Toppings & Sauces

Side Topping

Side Sauce

Soda & Water

Coke Cans

$1.00

Diet Coke Cans

$1.00

Sprite Cans

$1.00

Cherry Coke Cans

$1.00

Dr. Pepper 12 oz. cans

$1.00

16 oz. bottled water

$1.00

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$2.50

Coke 2 Liter

$2.50

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.50

Cherry Coke 2 Liter

$2.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.50

Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.50

Specials

14" Medium 1 Pizza Special

$12.00

16" Large 1 Pizza Special

$14.00

18" X-Large 1 Pizza Special

$14.50

2 Pizza Special

Family Special

$20.00

Calzone Special

Pizza & Wings

Carry Out / Dine In Special

14" Medium Carry Out Special

$12.00

16" Large Carry Out Special

$13.00

18" X-Large Carry Out Special

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Construction began on Boardwalk Pizzeria in March 1996 and the grand opening was September 16, 1996 . The dining area is a composite of early day boardwalks derived mostly from the famed Asbury Park and Seaside Heights resorts. The west wall of the cafe is modeled after the Palace Amusements fun house in Asbury Park. The east wall is a mural of Seaside Heights on a hot August afternoon. This was painted by Boulder artist Steve McMain, from a photo taken by Boardwalk Pizzeria's owner, who is from New Jersey. While the Seaside Heights and Coney Island boardwalks still thrive today, the Asbury Park boardwalk is now a fond memory brought to life in our pizzeria. We hope you enjoy your journey into a most beautiful period of Americana. We welcome all of your comments, suggestions, and memories! Thanks for stopping by, and hope to see you again at Boardwalk.

Website

Location

1420 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234

Directions

Gallery
Boardwalk Pizzeria image
Boardwalk Pizzeria image
Boardwalk Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capitol Pizza - Thornton
orange star4.5 • 1,380
805 W. 88 ave. Thornton, CO 80260
View restaurantnext
Jim's Burger Haven - Thornton - 595 East 88th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
595 East 88th Avenue Thornton, CO 80229
View restaurantnext
The Glenn Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 561
11140 Irma Dr Northglenn, CO 80233
View restaurantnext
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall Northglenn, CO 80234
View restaurantnext
Wing Slingers - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 597
8458 Federal Blvd Westminster, CO 80031
View restaurantnext
Matsumotto Sushi & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1975 West 120th Avenue Westminster, CO 80234
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northglenn

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northglenn
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston