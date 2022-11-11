Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood

No reviews yet

3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Popular Items

Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese
Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese
Whole #19 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

SUBS

Whole #1 Ham, Capicola & Cheese

$10.99

Whole #2 Ham, Salami & Cheese

$10.59

Whole #3 Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Whole #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #5 Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$10.49

Whole #6 Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #7 Capicola, Prostitini & Cheese

$10.99

Whole #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Protitini, Pepperoni & Cheese

$13.09

Whole #9 Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$10.79

Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese

$11.79

Whole #11 Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$12.29

Whole #12 Turkey, Capicola & Cheese

$12.29

Whole #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$11.59

Whole #14 Turkey, Salami & Cheese

$11.79

Whole #15 FIORE: Vegetarian & Extra Cheese

$8.99

Whole #16 Roast Beef & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$12.79

Whole #18 Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$12.99

Whole #19 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$14.99

Whole #20 TUNA

$12.49

Whole #21 MEATBALL

$12.59

Whole #22 FAJITA CHICKEN

$11.99

Whole #23 CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.59

Whole #24 PIZZA

$12.29

Whole #25 TERIYAKI

$12.39

Whole #26 FRENCH DIP

$12.59

Half #1 Ham, Capicola & Cheese

$6.99

Half #2 Ham, Salami & Cheese

$6.69

Half #3 Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Half #4 ITALIAN: Ham, Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$7.49

Half #5 Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.49

Half #6 Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.49

Half #7 Capicola, Prostitini & Cheese

$6.99

Half #8 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese

$8.99

Half #9 Capicola, Salami & Cheese

$6.59

Half #10 Turkey & Cheese

$7.29

Half #11 Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$8.29

Half #12 Turkey, Capicola & Cheese

$8.29

Half #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$7.59

Half #14 Turkey, Salami & Cheese

$7.59

Half #15 FIORE: Vegetarian & Extra Cheese

$4.99

Half #16 Roast Beef & Cheese

$7.59

Half #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$8.59

Half #18 Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$8.59

Half #19 Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$10.19

Half #20 TUNA

$7.99

Half #21 MEATBALL

$7.79

Half #22 FAJITA CHICKEN

$7.59

Half #23 CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.79

Half #24 PIZZA

$7.59

Half #25 CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$7.59

Half #26 FRENCH DIP

$7.59

Beverages

20oz Fountain

$2.29

32oz Fountain

$2.69

Extra Combo 20oz

$3.59

Extra Combo 32oz

$3.99

Salads & Soups

Garden Salad

$5.59

Greek Salad

$5.59

Chef Salad

$6.69

Chicken Salad

$7.59

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Cup Of Soup

$5.39

Bowl Of Soup

$6.79

Cup of Soup and Garden Salad

$9.59

Cup of Soup and Chef's Salad

$10.59

Bowl of Soup and Garden Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup and Chef Salad

$11.39

Extra Dressing Packet

$0.99

Specials

1/4 Sub Daily Special

$8.59

1/2 Sub Daily Special

$10.09

Sides

Bag Of Chips

$1.49

Sienna Bakery Cookie

$1.49

Pickle

$1.49

1/2 Pickle

$0.89

Dressing Packet

$0.99

Extra Au Jus

$0.89

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.89

Kids Meal

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheese

$4.99

Combos & Kids

Cup of Soup & Garden Salad

$9.59

Cup of Soup & Chef Salad

$10.59

Kids Meal

$4.69

Kids Meal with paid adult meal (SUNDAY ONLY)

Bowl of Soup & Garden Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup & Chef Salad

$11.39

Lettwich

Lettwich #1

$6.79

Lettwich #2

$6.59

Lettwich #3

$6.09

Lettwich #4

$7.49

Lettwich #5

$6.59

Lettwich #6

$7.49

Lettwich #7

$7.09

Lettwich #8

$9.09

Lettwich #9

$6.79

Lettwich #10

$7.09

Lettwich #11

$8.49

Lettwich #12

$7.99

Lettwich #13

$7.49

Lettwich #14

$7.49

Lettwich #15

$4.99

Lettwich #16

$7.29

Lettwich #17

$8.69

Lettwich #18

$8.69

Lettwich #19

$10.29

Lettwich #20 TUNA

$8.49

Lettwich #21 MEATBALL

$7.89

Lettwich #22 CHICKEN

$8.59

Lettwich #23 CHIKNBACON

$9.59

Lettwich #24 PIZZA

$7.89

Lettwich #25 TERIYAKI

$7.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!

Website

Location

3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Directions

Gallery
Boardwalk Subs image
Boardwalk Subs image
Boardwalk Subs image
Boardwalk Subs image

