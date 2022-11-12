Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Boardwalk Subs - Standale

review star

No reviews yet

4154 Lake Michigan Drive

Standale, MI 49504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half #10 Turkey & Cheese
Whole #8 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese
Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese

SUBS

Whole #1 Ham, Capacola & Cheese

$10.99

Whole #2 Ham, Salami & Cheese

$10.59

Whole #3 Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Whole #4 Ham, Capacola, Salami & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #5 Capacola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$10.49

Whole #6 Ham, Capacola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #7 Capacola, Prostitini & Cheese

$10.99

Whole #8 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese

$13.09

Whole #9 Capacola, Salami & Cheese

$10.79

Whole #10 Turkey & Cheese

$11.79

Whole #11 Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$12.29

Whole #12 Turkey, Capacola & Cheese

$12.29

Whole #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$11.59

Whole #14 Turkey, Salam & Cheese

$11.79

Whole #15 Vegetarian with Extra Cheese

$8.99

Whole #16 Roast Beef & Cheese

$11.49

Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey Prostitini & Cheese

$12.79

Whole #18 Roast Beef, Ham, Prostitini & Cheese

$12.99

Whole #19 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey

$14.99

Whole #20 Tuna

$12.49

Whole #21 Meatball

$12.59

Whole #22 Fajita Chicken

$11.99

Whole #23 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.59

Whole #24 Pizza with marinara sauce

$12.29

Whole #25

$12.39

Whole #26

$12.59

Half #1 Ham, Capacola & Cheese

$6.99

Half #2 Ham, Salami & Cheese

$6.69

Half #3 Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Half #4 Ham, Capacola, Salami & Cheese

$7.49

Half #5 Capacola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$6.49

Half #6 Ham, Capacola, Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.49

Half #7 Capacola, Prostitini & Cheese

$7.99

Half #8 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni & Cheese

$8.99

Half #9 Capacola, Salami & Cheese

$7.59

Half #10 Turkey & Cheese

$7.29

Half #11 Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$8.29

Half #12 Turkey, Capacola & Cheese

$8.29

Half #13 Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$7.59

Half #14 Turkey, Salami & Cheese

$7.59

Half #15 Vegetarian with Extra Cheese

$4.99

Half #16 Roast Beef with Cheese

$7.59

Half #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese

$8.59

Half #18 Roast Beef, Ham, Prostiting & Cheese

$8.59

Half #19 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$10.19

Half #20 Tuna

$7.99

Half #21 Meatball with Marinara Sauce

$7.79

Half #22 Fajita Chicken

$7.59

Half #23 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.79

Half #24 Pizza with marinara sauce

$7.59

Half #25 Chicken Teriyaki

$7.59

Half #26 Roast Beef with Au Jus

$7.59

Salads & Soups

Garden Salad

$5.59

Greek Salad

$5.59

Chef Salad

$6.69

Chicken Salad

$7.59

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Cup Of Soup

$5.39

Bowl Of Soup

$6.79

Cup of Soup and Garden Salad

$9.59

Cup of Soup and Chef's Salad

$10.59

Bowl of Soup and Garden Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup and Chef Salad

$11.39

Specials

1/4 Sub Daily Special

$8.59

1/2 Sub Daily Special

$10.09

Sides

1/2 Pickle

$0.89

Sienna Bakery Cookie

$1.59

20oz Fountain

$2.29

32oz Fountain

$2.69

Bag Of Chips

$1.59

Extra Au Jus

$0.89

Extra Combo 20oz

$3.59

Extra Combo 32oz

$3.99

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.89

Pickles

$1.59

Dressing Packet

$0.99

Kids Meal

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheese

$4.99

Combos & Kids

Cup of Soup & Garden Salad

$9.59

Cup of Soup & Chef Salad

$10.59

Kids Meal

$4.69

Kids Meal with paid adult meal (SUNDAY ONLY)

Bowl of Soup & Garden Salad

$10.29

Bowl of Soup & Chef Salad

$11.39

Lettwich

Lettwich #1

$6.79

Lettwich #2

$6.59

Lettwich #3

$6.09

Lettwich #4

$7.49

Lettwich #5

$6.59

Lettwich #6

$7.49

Lettwich #7

$7.09

Lettwich #8

$9.09

Lettwich #9

$6.79

Lettwich #10

$7.09

Lettwich #11

$8.49

Lettwich #12

$7.99

Lettwich #13

$7.49

Lettwich #14

$7.49

Lettwich #15

$4.99

Lettwich #16

$7.29

Lettwich #17

$8.69

Lettwich #18

$8.69

Lettwich #19

$10.29

Lettwich #20 TUNA

$8.49

Lettwich #21 MEATBALL

$7.89

Lettwich #22 CHICKEN

$8.59

Lettwich #23 CHIKNBACON

$9.59

Lettwich #24 PIZZA

$7.89

Lettwich #25 TERIYAKI

$7.79

Beverages

20oz Fountain

$2.29

32oz Fountain

$2.69

Extra Combo 20oz

$3.59

Extra Combo 32oz

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!

Website

Location

4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale, MI 49504

Directions

Gallery
Boardwalk Subs image
Boardwalk Subs image
Boardwalk Subs image
Boardwalk Subs image

Similar restaurants in your area

ROAM by San Chez
orange star4.4 • 310
250 Monroe ave Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
orange starNo Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Allendale
orange star5.0 • 280
11240 University Pkwy Allendale, MI 49041
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Rose's
orange star4.6 • 1,055
550 Lakeside Dr. SE East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Standale

Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Paddock Place
orange star4.1 • 1,355
1033 Lake Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Standale
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston